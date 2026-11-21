Doctor Doom shockingly became the ruler of Hell after his death, and there are several other demons that he needs to beware of. This event happened in the pages of Captain America, when Steve Rogers ended up in a coma, and Doom called his soul to Hell to help him overthrow Mephisto. What Rogers didn’t know was that Doom would take the position for himself, free everyone from their contracts, and allow anyone who wanted to leave to do so. This caused several problems, which play out in the new Avengers series, where the broken deals have come due, and in the Black Panther & Namor Doomed, where someone is trying to overthrow Doom in Hell. This should come as no surprise since it is obvious demons would not be happy with Doom calling himself their ruler.

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In fact, there are several demons who would probably love to step into Doctor Doom’s role, and many of them are more qualified to rule in a demonic realm than Victor von Doom. While some of these demons might already have designs to challenge Doom, others might be sitting just outside of his realm, preparing to strike when the time is right.

5) S’ym

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S’ym debuted in Uncanny X-Men #160 (1982) by Chris Claremont and Brent Anderson. In that issue, the X-Men chase Illyana Rasputin into Limbo, the realm ruled by Belasco. S’ym is one of the threats Belasco’s domain throws at them, and he proves to be a bigger danger than anyone could have expected. He is one of the strongest demons in Limbo, and he was powerful enough to even defeat Colossus when the two battled hand-to-hand. However, his true might was shown during the “Inferno” event when Madelyne Pryor tried to bring Hell to Earth.

Before this event, he was infected by a techno-organic virus, which lets him re-form from a single molecule. Illyana’s Soulsword, once one of the few weapons that could kill him, stopped working on his new circuitry body. He and fellow demon N’astirh took in Madelyne Pryor as part of a demonic invasion of Earth that was set to start with Manhattan. In the recent X-Orcists series, Madelyne Pryor and Magik have to team up because an uprising is brewing in Limbo, and someone like S’ym could be a threat to Doctor Doom, especially since he has served as the ruler of Limbo.

4) Satannish

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Satannish made his first appearance in Doctor Strange #174 (1968) by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan. His origin showed his powers. Lord Nekron spent a year drawing occult power from Satannish on the condition that he deliver an equally skilled mystic as Satannish’s slave. Nekron picked Doctor Strange, lost, and Satannish took Nekron’s soul instead. His origin makes him a direct rival to anyone holding Hell. He also has ties to one of the most powerful supernatural characters in Marvel Comics.

Dormammu created Satannish and placed him among the Hell Lords as an undercover agent, and Satannish rules his own dimension next to Earth. He even has a cult, the Sons of Satannish, and at one time, they used the Book of the Vishanti to summon Surtur and Ymir, a story that crossed from Doctor Strange comics into Avengers comics. His mystic power is virtually unlimited, and it has been shown to equal Mephisto’s. As a demon who equals Mephisto in power and already runs his own hell, he has an obvious motive to grab the bigger throne while the new ruler is settling in.

3) Belasco

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Belasco was the ruler of Limbo and one of the most powerful demons in existence. Belasco debuted in Ka-Zar the Savage #11 (1981) by Bruce Jones and Brent Anderson. His origin story ties him to Dante. Belasco was a 13th-century Italian sorcerer who kidnapped Beatrice Portinari, Dante’s beloved, and Dante attacked him after Beatrice died in childbirth. Belasco then made a pact with the Elder Gods of the N’Garai, who gave him immortality and power in exchange for helping them cross into Earth’s dimension using five Bloodstones.

Ka-Zar destroyed his locket, which trapped Belasco in Limbo for years. He then conquered it. His most important moment in Marvel history was when he turned a child, Illyana Rasputin, into his apprentice and shaped part of her soul into a Bloodstone, until she rebelled, drove him out, and became Magik. His grip on Limbo slipped, and Mary Jane Watson and the Black Cat defeated him, giving his Soulsword to S’ym, who became the new ruler. Belasco is one of the most powerful sorcerers in Marvel Comics, and after losing his realm, there is no reason to think that he won’t come after Doctor Doom’s throne.

2) Lilith, Mother of Demons

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There is more than one Lilith in Marvel Comics, and one of the most famous is Dracula’s daughter. However, this Lilith is the original mythical character, the Mother of Demons. She debuted in Ghost Rider #28 (1992) by Howard Mackie and Andy Kubert. The issue also introduced her son Meatmarket and the Caretaker, and it was the start of the 1992 crossover series, “Rise of the Midnight Sons.” In fact, it was Lilith who coined the name Midnight Sons at the end of that series.

In her origin, she is an immortal demon goddess and sorceress who survived pre-Cataclysm Atlantis. Atlantean sorcerers trapped her inside the leviathan Tiamat, and over the centuries she gave birth to the Lilin, a family that includes Blackout, Creed, Pilgrim, and Nakota. She can create new Lilin, rebirth fallen children, and even rebirth herself into a younger body, which makes her hard to remove for good. Doctor Doom inherited a Hell full of demons, and Lilith is literally the mother of a demon bloodline. A ruler who can raise an army of her own children and resurrect herself does not need Doom’s permission to stay in power.

1) Mephisto

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Out of all the demons who might want to overthrow Doctor Doom, Mephisto sits at the top of the list. This is because it was his realm, and Doctor Doom won the throne through trickery. Mephisto is already planning his return, as he has shown up on Earth. This was in The Avengers #1 (2026), during the moments when Doom’s decree that ended all of Mephisto’s deals led to an onslaught of murderous angels descending on society. Mephisto has shown in that first issue that he is planning something, likely a means to regain his throne.

Mephisto debuted in Silver Surfer #3 (1968) by Stan Lee and John Buscema. Lee and Buscema based him on Mephistopheles, the tempter from the Faust legend, and he has symbolized the devil in many of his Marvel Comics storylines. His feud with Doctor Doom is personal. In Doctor Strange & Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment (1989) by Roger Stern and Mike Mignola, Doom beat him to win the freedom of his mother’s soul. Doom beat him again in the Captain America series, and Mephisto will never take defeat lying down.

What are your thoughts on Doctor Doom taking control of Hell? Let us know who you think could bring Doom down in the comments below.