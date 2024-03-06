Ultimate X-Men #1 Review: A Brilliant New Tale of Horror and Fantasy (and Superheroes?)

The prologue and credits leading into Ultimate X-Men #1 frame it within the broader story of Jonathan Hickman's new ultimate comics saga with superpowers reawakened on an alternate Earth. But it would be a mistake to think of Ultimate X-Men #1 as part of a broader superhero saga, or even a superhero title. Much as the new Ultimates line has spread its perspective around the globe in the United States, Wakanda, and now Japan, Ultimate X-Men #1 seeks to expand the line's genre boundaries too.

While there are some similarities to canonical X-Men comics—specifically the series' heroine Hisako a.k.a. Armor who also projects a protective, translucent form—it lacks most significant X-Men tropes. The issue has more in common with the origins of a magical girl series as Hisako discovers wondrous power within herself while addressing her own trauma in a bildungsroman format.

Emphasizing that coming-of-age narrative plays into one of the X-Men franchise's most consistently strong elements. Hisako proves a compelling protagonist in a story emphasizing horror and fantasy elements. She is haunted by a shadowy form aware of both her abilities and a tragedy bound to haunt any young person. Her angst is deeply sympathetic and portrayed in fashions both grandiose and subtle.

Writer and artist Peach Momoko's depiction of the first issue's antagonist is haunting with an ever-changing form that proves consistently unsettling. It makes for a frightening reflection of the mecha-samurai who appears when Hisako encounters serious trouble. Both forms emanate power, but they set a very different mood on the page – a testament to Momoko's masterful designs.

Although the early displays of seemingly magical (and almost certainly mutant) powers are riveting, the issue is no less compelling when it emphasizes schoolyard drama and small moments of reflection. Momoko's characters are capable of delivering big reactions, but it's the consistently small, but recognizable expressions they wear that fill them with humanity. Paired with the alluring color work, it's difficult to resist possessing a sense of optimism when taking in Momoko's artwork… so long as the shadows stay away.

There is one particularly effective scare that also serves to clarify the intensely personal stakes of this series at its outset. Readers should be cautioned that the issue contains depictions of teen suicide, which are disturbing if not graphic. The humanity evident in Hisako's reaction to these events—and the carefully phrased dialogue, which Zack Davisson merits partial credit for adapting Momoko's script to English—assure readers that this is something the story will treat with appropriate gravitas.

Ultimate X-Men #1 ultimately sets itself apart by being a comic no one saw coming. It certainly utilizes elements of X-Men lore, but emphasizes itself first as a magical girl story featuring an irresistible lead, wondrously depicted powers, and undeniable teen pathos. While future issues may align it with the superhero universe it ostensibly operates, here the story exists as its own wonderful thing – a new Peach Momoko comic with legs to tell a proper comics saga. That will be something to behold, regardless of what genre it occupies.

Published by Marvel Comics

On March 6, 2024

Written by Peach Momoko

Art by Peach Momoko

Colors by Peach Momoko

Letters by Travis Lanham

Cover by Peach Momoko

