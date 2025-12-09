10 Years Ago, Marvel Revealed a Perfect Blueprint for the X-Men in the MCU With an Epic Event

The X-Men are coming to the MCU, and there is a comic book storyline from 10 years ago that shows a good way to bring them back without repeating what has been done before. The original X-Men movies were mainly focused on Professor X and his X-Men battling Magneto and evil mutants. The prequels added things like the Hellfire Club and Apocalypse. They even had two versions of the Dark Phoenix Saga, and everything was leading to Mister Sinister. However, there is another corner of the X-Men world that is more sci-fi in nature, and it comes from a comic book storyline from 10 years ago.

Here is a look at why the X-Men in the MCU might be better served to showcase the Black Votrex in its future movies.

X-Men & Guardians of the Galaxy Teamed in Black Vortex

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Black Vortex is a 2015 Marvel Comics event series that saw the X-Men and Guardians of the Galaxy team up. The one thing that connected the two teams was that Star-Lord and Kitty Pryde were dating, and Peter Quill’s half-sister betrayed him and planned to sell him out to a prison planet since he had a bounty placed on him by Mister Knife. When Star-Lord learns that Mister Knife is his father, J’son, and he is attacked while teleconferencing with Kitty, it brings the X-Men to his rescue.

This led the X-Men and Guardians of the Galaxy to discover the Black Vortex, an ancient gift from the Celestials that promises to unlock the full potential of anyone who submits to it. However, the side effect is usually losing oneself, and it has led to the decimation of entire societies when people give themselves over to it. The X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Nova all go into battle to keep a group called the Slaughter Lords from retrieving and using the Black Vortex.

This is very interesting since several of the heroes in the Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men looked into the Black Vortex. Some of them submitted to it and took the increased powers, while others rejected it outright, and in the end, they all chose not to accept the corrupted boost-ups. Storm would have gained the power to destroy entire worlds by controlling the weather, Beast would have received untellable knowledge, and Kitty could have gained untold godlike powers.

This would present an interesting way to have the X-Men introduced to the MCU, while also fulfilling the studio’s promise to start to explore the cosmic side even more. The X-Men have several cosmic storylines in the comics, from their dealings with the Shi’ar Empire to the terrifying X-Men villains, The Brood. Having the X-Men as part of Cosmic Marvel is a significant enough change to differentiate it from what came before.

This Could Bring Guardians Back With the X-Men

Image Courtesy of Marvel

This could also be a good chance to bring back a version of the Guardians of the Galaxy. There is little chance the original team will still be around, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 showed a new team, which included Phylla-Vell, Adam Warlock, Cosmo, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot. Peter Quill is still on Earth, too, so if he started dating Kitty Pryde, it could open the opportunity for the Guardians to call Peter for assistance. Vin Diesel has talked about there being a future in the MCU for Groot, and this could bring back the Guardians.

There are also rumors that Nova is coming to the MCU as a Disney+ series, and this could allow him to join the storyline, too. It could not only give the X-Men something unique to do when they debut in the MCU, but also bring back a version of the Guardians of the Galaxy and introduce the Nova and Star-Lord friendship on the big screen. While there are still a few years before the first X-Men movie is released, the Black Vortex storyline might be a fun direction to take.

