21 Years Ago, An Iconic Marvel Character First Debuted (And Their Black Panther History Is Huge for the MCU)

It was 21 years ago that Marvel Comics introduced an iconic hero, and their history with the Black Panther made them an integral part of the MCU years later. For many years, Marvel moved back and forth between Wakanda and the United States with the Black Panther stories. Whether he acted as the King of Wakanda, fighting off invaders like Killmonger, or was part of the Avengers and dealing with international issues, like in his groundbreaking Enemy of the State storylines, Black Panther often worked alone, or at best, listened to his mother when dealing with his country’s issues.

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However, on March 16, 2005, Black Panther (Vol. 4) #2 introduced Shuri into the Marvel Comics universe and brought in a sister that no one had ever heard about before. She has since become a key part of the MCU.

Marvel Introduced Shuri In 2005

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Black Panther (Vol. 4) was the start of the iconic “Who is the Black Panther?” storyline, and it took readers back through time to see the different people who served Wakanda as the Black Panther throughout history. From the team of Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr., this showed so many aspects of the Black Panther role that had only been hinted at before. However, on March 16, 2005, someone new entered the world of the Black Panther and Marvel Comics for the first time when Shuri made her debut.

This issue saw Black Panther in flashback scenes when he proved himself in combat. While it is a hereditary title, the Black Panther has to prove he is worthy of it by beating other warriors who want to claim the role of king for themselves. This event repeats once a year, where anyone can challenge for the throne. This was how Shuri debuted, as she escaped the palace during the ritual one year and raced to the event to win the role for herself. However, her own brother T’Challa beat her to it and defeated the Black Panther, who was his uncle S’Yan, to become the new King of Wakanda. Shuri was heartbroken that her brother beat her to the battle, but it was all for the better.

What was most interesting about this was that this was a flashback scene, and Shuri had never appeared in any Black Panther comic book before. Shuri was the only daughter of King T’Chaka and Queen Romanda, although her father died before she was born. T’Challa’s mother was N’Yami, who died a week after T’Challa was born, and Queen Romanda was his stepmother. The reason Shuri never appeared before was that her family (including her brother, the king) cast her out from family affairs for her own safety. As a result, she pursued an education in nuclear physics. That made her invaluable, although no one took her seriously at first.

In this series, Shuri was the one who warned her brother that the Vibranium could be tampered with, but he ignored her warnings and didn’t take her seriously. This means that Shuri ended up in great danger when Klaw showed up and took control of the Vibranium, and Shuri had to take action to help protect her country by killing the Radioactive Man in self-defense. This led to her brother finally accepting her and training her to be a hero in her own right. Since that time, Shuri has become an invaluable member of the Wakandan Royal Family.

Shuri Has Gone On to Become Important in the MCU

Image Courtesy of Marvel

While Shuri didn’t appear until late in Black Panther’s history in Marvel Comics, she has been around since almost the start of his time in the MCU. She wasn’t there for his debut in Captain America: Civil War, which saw their father’s death, but she was an important part of the first Black Panther movie as T’Challa’s sister, who was also the head of the scientific research division in Wakanda. She created the gadgets that Black Panther used and made considerable changes to his costume so he could fight almost any battle. Since T’Challa’s death in the MCU, she has become even more important.

Shuri became Black Panther in Marvel Comics for a short time, and that has happened in the MCU. While she named M’Baku the new King of Wakanda to run the country, she kept the Black Panther role for herself and was even powerful enough to defeat Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With what appears to be a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday, Shuri has become an extremely important part of the MCU, just 21 years after she made her debut in Marvel Comics.

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