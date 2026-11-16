Daredevil Has Been Unmasked More Times Than You Can Count, and He’s Still Not Learning

Daredevil just can’t seem to keep his identity under wraps, as, despite the fact that he goes to inordinate lengths to keep his life as Matt Murdock and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen separate, he can’t help but find himself in hot water with the public. Case in point is the newest revelation of his secret, spewed from the lips of Matt himself during a confrontation with the villainous Mister Fear in Daredevil (2026) #9. Still, this is far, far from the worst way that Daredevil’s identity has been leaked, and not nearly the most public. Heck, it’s not even the most embarrassing, as this was him asserting his identity to escape from a cloud of fear.

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No, the history of Daredevil’s identity is simultaneously one of Marvel’s strangest and funniest pieces of history, as Matt truly can’t catch a break. Half of these reveals aren’t even his fault, but somehow his reactions only get funnier over time. Today, we’re diving into the newest identity reveal and Matt’s various other accidental identity oustings throughout the years, going over exactly how it happens and why it works so well as a storyline for Matt specifically. After all, a guy doesn’t own an “I’m Not Daredevil” Christmas sweater without having ten times more reasons than anyone should have.

Matt Definitely Isn’t Daredevil, I Promise

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Matt’s newest slip of the mask came when Mister Fear launched a brand-new assault on New York City. The villain developed a drug that could completely kill fear in people’s minds, and there was a drug lord bidding war to control it. However, the classic villain had also long since figured out Matt’s dual life on his own, and given that he’d always been jealous of the Man Without Fear since he was outshone in law school, he decided to make things personal. He created a new strain of Fear Toxin that could target Matt’s memories, dousing him with it while he was teaching his college course. Being the fearless hero he is, Matt eventually overcame this toxin, but affirmed his confidence by shouting that he was Daredevil, unaware that he was tied to his co-worker and new love interest, Sari Ellison.

Now, while this is definitely an unfortunate turn of events for everyone’s favorite devil, it’s actually one of his more dignified identity reveals. So, with the context of the newest take out of the way, let’s dive into the hilarious number of times this has happened before, not even counting the times when Matt has chosen to do so. The first time was in Daredevil (1964) #9, but Dr. Van Eyck died in the same issue he uncovered it, funnily enough, just by putting two and two together by looking at both men’s physiques. The second, and personally funniest, came in Daredevil (1964) #24, when Karen and Foggy learned Matt’s identity because Spider-Man sent Matt a letter assuring him his identity was safe with him, having deduced it in issue #17.

To make it as clear as humanly possible, Spider-Man figured out Matt Murdock, a blind man, was Daredevil, and sent a handwritten letter to the place he worked explicitly saying this. There are at least three layers of stupidity to that, but what takes it from hilarious to downright side-busting is that Matt, in a fit of panic, insisted that it was actually his secret twin brother, Mike Murdock, who was Daredevil. Mike, of course, wasn’t real, meaning that Matt had to occasionally take of fhis glasses and pretend to be a gangster type who could see to sell the illusion. This identity proceeded to be a cover for several years, even developing into his own person, at one point.

And trust me, that’s far from the last of the shenanigans around this. Starr Saxon, a different Mister Fear, puzzled out his identity by hitting him with a pheromone trail he followed to Matt’s home. A San Francisco news station put it together because Matt and Daredevil both moved to the city at the same time and had ties to Black Widow, which is probably his most embarrassing reveal, given it wasn’t even anyone close to him or a villain. It was just a couple of reporters. Speaking of reporters, Ben Ulrich figured it out, and his notes were leaked by his assistant, forcing Matt to fake his death. Karen famously sold his name for drug money, which would eventually lead to the CIA learning it from Kingpin’s files decades down the line.

The point is, Matt couldn’t keep his identity a secret to save his life. These aren’t even all of the examples, or counting when Matt gave it away willingly. He’s had to employ some truly insane tactics to cover his tracks over the years, Mike Murdock notwithstanding. He’s had numerous superheroic allies cover for him in his costume, from Iron Fist to Black Panther, who also figured it out on his own, FYI. Most recently, the Purple Man’s children used their power to wipe Daredevil’s identity from the world, letting Matt return to anonymity until about now. The cast of characters who know on both the heroic and villainous side is still kind of absurd, but it does reveal exactly why so many writers keep returning to this conflict, and why they keep undoing it.

The Line Between Law and Devil Is Finer than a Knife’s Edge

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Daredevil is, at his core, a man of juxtapositions. He’s a deeply Catholic man who dresses like the Devil to inflict punishment on the unjust. He’s a blind man who sees the world in more detail than anyone else could imagine. He’s a lawyer who takes the law into his own hands to save others. It’s that last one that draws on the inherent drama of his secret identity the most. All superheroes walk on the wrong side of the law to do what they do, but it’s especially relevant to Matt because of his career and deep belief in the judicial system. Despite breaking it to be a hero, he still legitimately believes in it, and unlike someone like Spider-Man, his entire life crumbles apart at a fundamental level when that hypocrisy is dragged into the light.

If Spider-Man’s identity is public, then his villains target his loved ones. If Matt’s identity is public, then he’s forced to defend the code of ethics he’s used to justify his actions for years, all while fighting the ramifications of being a lawyer who regularly breaks the law. This singular event makes Matt’s life topple like a house of cards in a wind tunnel and provides more than enough drama for an entire run between just the threat of it and the fallout. That’s not even mentioning all of the inherent drama of his identity being revealed, which includes, as mentioned above, the danger it puts all of his loved ones in.

Status quo is king in comic books, yes, so whenever Daredevil’s identity is revealed, you know that he’s going to return to a secret identity at some point. That’s just the way of the world with superhero identities. Plenty of Marvel’s big names have cast their secret identities aside over the years, from Iron Man and Captain America to the X-Men, but for characters like Daredevil and Spider-Man, their masks hiding their true names are an iconic, expected part of their character. However, while the status quo is a rightfully cited reason Marvel undoes character changes and development, I truly can’t say that is the main factor for Daredevil.

Simply put, the threat of Daredevil’s identity being revealed is so much more interesting than a status quo where everything is public knowledge. The fallout of his reveal can sustain an entire run as he adjusts, but after the ground settles and Matt and the world have grown comfortable with his status as Daredevil, that drama is gone with nothing to replace it. Like I said, Matt is a character built around countless themes of duality and conflicting realities. Just as countless stories draw on his dual identity for drama, so do they use his faith and the violence he revels in, or the inherent tragedy of his abilities. Matt’s best stories, his most impactful ones, always generate tension from one or more of these aspects of his character. Do away with any one and a vital piece of Daredevil is lost.

At the end of the day, Daredevil’s secret identity is an essential aspect of his character, and stories that challenge it will always be in ample supply. The revelation to Sari is sure to put their connection in a new light, especially considering how much Matt likes her and how much she despised him for his apparent laziness and fear. If there’s anything that Matt’s torrid history with this secret has taught us, it’s that this relationship is about to get turned up to eleven, and I cannot wait to watch it turn into an absolute dumpster fire, which is another core tenet of Daredevil’s stories.

Which of Daredevil’s identity reveals and recoveries is your favorite? For me, it has to be the physical letter Spider-Man sent to a blind man leading to a fake twin, because nothing written in the past sixty years of comics has come close to making me laugh that hard. Actually, scratch that, as the “I’m Not Daredevil” sweater is just insane enough to follow it up. Let us know your vote in the comments below!

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