DC Brings Back an Underrated Golden Age Hero With a Dark Twist

DC Comics’ Absolute Universe has offered many dark reinterpretations of classic heroes and villains. And while some characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman have managed to retain their more noble traits from the main DC Universe, others aren’t so lucky. Instead, some recognizable DC heroes are unable to withstand the corruptive power of Darkseid’s Absolute Universe and are turned into twisted versions of themselves who work to enforce their world’s cruel system of power. And in Absolute Wonder Woman #18, Diana of the Wild Isle must face off against one of the oldest superheroes in DC Comics history, and father to its most popular magical heroine.

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In yet another bid to destroy Wonder Woman, National Security Advisor Veronica Cale deployed the Suicide Squad. Among the team’s members was none other than the Absolute Universe’s version of Zatanna, whose magic could rival Wonder Woman’s. However, after Zatanna escaped in Absolute Wonder Woman #17, Cale deployed an even stronger sorcerer who appeared as a terrifying, burning skeleton demon and who used his blood magic to destroy Wonder Woman’s magical arm. The following issue unveils that this nightmarish creature is none other than Zatanna’s father, the underrated Golden Age superhero Giovanni Zatara.

Zatara Ushered in an Age of Magical Heroes

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Among the many magical superheroes in the main DC Universe, including John Constantine, Doctor Fate, and Zatanna, the latter’s father is often overlooked despite his immense role in shaping DC Comics. From his initial aesthetic to the future generations of heroes he inspired, it’s safe to say that Zatara is one of the most underrated but impactful heroes in comic book history.

First appearing in Action Comics #1 in 1938, Giovanni Zatara debuted in the same issue as Superman, making him DC Comics’ second official superhero. His debut also made him the first superhero to use sorcery to fight crime. Initially a stage magician, Zatara discovered the notebooks of his ancestor, Leonardo da Vinci, and studied them to master real magic. By speaking backwards, Zatara evoked his powerful magic. He then dedicated his life to use his sorcery to help others as the Master Magician. During the Golden Age, Zatara would travel the world and thwart the forces of evil with his spells, undoubtedly inspiring other comic writers to develop their own magical heroes.

While Zatara never became as popular as Golden Age heroic sorcerers like Doctor Fate or joined any major superhero teams like the Justice Society, Zatara undoubtedly left a big impact on other iconic DC characters. On top of paving the way for other magical superheroes, Zatara’s main claim to fame is that he taught his daughter Zatanna everything he knows about magic and showmanship. And when a powerful and evil witch abducted Zatara, it was his disappearance that inspired Zatanna to begin her superhero career to find and rescue him, which she eventually accomplished. Additionally, Zatara mentored Batman in the art of escapology. Even if he’s not popular today, Zatara’s legacy can still be felt through the next generation of heroes he mentored.

The Absolute Universe Resurrects Zatara as a Monster

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

In the grim world of the Absolute Universe, not even the dead are spared from its corruptive influence. Today, one of the main universe Zatara’s most notable attributes is that he is one of few superheroes to remain dead. When the all-powerful entity known as the Great Darkness threatened the universe, Zatara sacrificed his life in the battle. Since then, Zatara has only periodically appeared as a spirit to guide and comfort his daughter. It’s this aspect of Zatara’s character that makes his reimagining in the Absolute Universe truly terrifying and tragic.

Even when it wasn’t established who the fiery skeleton was, his backwards-spoken spells and glimpses of a stage magician costume in the flames indicated that it was Zatara. In Absolute Wonder Woman #18, after Zatara nearly killed Diana, Zatanna is the one who confirms that the creature is indeed her father, and that she’s trying to find a way to restore him to his old self. It’s unclear exactly how Zatara became this monster. But, it seems very likely that it was the perverse result of his unnatural resurrection. However, even with his brutality and willingness to kill his own teammate Cheetah to boost his blood magic, it seems that Zatara is being manipulated by Cale into killing Wonder Women and that he still has some good in him.

Not only does Zatara appear to believe that Wonder Woman is a demon, but he openly proclaims that he will have vengeance for Zatanna’s death. Given that Zatanna is still very much alive, it’s reasonable to assume that Cale had tricked Zatara into believing that Wonder Woman and her friends killed his daughter. This possible motivation serves as a brilliant dark reinterpretation of Zatara’s character because as before his singular impulse is to protect Zatanna. However, in the Absolute Universe, Zatara’s mistaken belief that his daughter was murdered, may have turned him into a wrathful spirit who will burn the world down to get revenge.

In a universe with so many twisted versions of iconic characters, the corruption of the loving and selfless Zatara may be the most drastic alteration of them all. While there are still plenty of questions that remain unanswered regarding Zatara’s origin and fate, hopefully, Wonder Woman will find a way to help free him of his current monstrous and villainous form and delusions.

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