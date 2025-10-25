DC Just Introduced the Most Bizarre Justice League Ever

DC Comics is in the midst of DC K.O., pitting the heroes and villains of the Earth against each other to crown King Omega, who will have the power to fix the universe from Darkseid. DC K.O. has been built up by two different books — Superman and Justice League Unlimited. Justice League Unlimited sees the remaining members of the team having to deal with villains who are more powerful than ever. The reason behind it soon becomes clear — the demon Neron has gone back to his power-enhancing ways. With everyone else needed for the battle against Darkseid and evacuating the Earth (DC K.O. is wild, y’all), a bizarre group of Leaguers is brought together.

This new Justice League team spins out of “We Are Yesterday”. That story saw Gorilla Grodd bring the Legion of Doom from the past to the present in a bid for the Omega Rift, which was created by the destruction of Darkseid’s body in DC All-In #1. “We Are Yesterday” was wild, and it ended with versions of League members from the past and the future staying in the present. Many of these copies have disappeared, going back to their own times, with the nine remaining recruited by Mister Terrific for a mission that only they can go on, one that will take them to Hell itself.

This New Justice League Team Combines the Best Versions of DC’s Coolest Heroes

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

There have been a lot of great Justice League teams over the years, but the team introduced in “The Terrific Ten” is easily the coolest ever. The team combines the ’90s Peter David Aquaman, Electric Blue Superman, Guy Gardner when he was using a yellow power ring and called himself Warrior, Tim Drake when he used the Batman Beyond armor, Alan Scott Green Lantern from Kingdom Come, a past version of Power Girl, the 31st century incarnation of Hawkman called Gold Hawk, the 31st century Doctor Fate, and Owlwoman from the 853rd century. They were all pulled out of present versions of League members, made from seconds pulled from the lives of those Leaguers.

The interesting thing is that it still has a lot of the hero types we associate with the League — there’s a Superman, a Batman, a Green Lantern, a magic user, a Hawk, an Aquaman, a powerful Wonder Woman type, a Guy Gardner (that is definitely a type of Leaguer), and a wild card. It has the right mixture of power and experience, and is the perfect team to take into Hell to deal with Neron because of the mixture of abilities on the team. This is an amazing Justice League team, and it opens up a lot of different directions to take the story in “The Terrific Ten”, especially since Neron tries to give those he deals with the fondest wish of their hearts. Will one of the Leaguers break bad? Will all of them? This is the perfect team for this story.

