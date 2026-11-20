Ben 10 is a juggernaut of a franchise. The concept of wearing a watch that allows the user to turn into practically any alien imaginable has captured the hearts and minds of kids around the world, but what not many know is that DC actually introduced a similar concept decades before Ben first shouted that it was hero time. The H-Dial is a device with a rotary-phone-like face. When the user types out the word H-E-R-O, they will magically transform into anyone from an infinite array of heroes, both established and original. It stands as one of DC’s most powerful weapons, but a new version introduced has the wackiest side effect ever.

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Introduced in Superman Unlimited #19, this new Hero Dial has the strange side effect of making the hero in question switch bodies with the user. This is an absolutely massive departure from the norm for this device, and gives us a few very important revelations. One is that there are definitely other Hero Dials out there in either the universe or the multiverse. Two, this might even be a drawback of the original that we have yet to see. We definitely need to dive into this, and also tackle the question of, with a new Ben 10 comic underway, what it would look like if these two iconic devices met.

Dial H to Switch With a Hero

Images Courtesy of DC Comics

The issue started with the alien, and perhaps other-dimensional, planet of Oculus, inhabited by a one-eyed, squid-like people. An Oculan supervillain attacked a city with a giant monster, even wearing his own version of Lex Luthor’s battle suit, which forced one brave Oculan to use their H-Dial to transform into Superman. However, it would seem that this H-Dial differs from the original, as the Superman of the normal DC Earth found himself trapped in the Oculan’s original form. It came at a pretty terrible time, too, given that he was helping Tomorrow Man stop a major bank robbery. Thankfully, Jon proved more than capable, and Superman was still heroic, even in his tentacled body. He eventually swapped back, the issue ending with the same thing happening to the Flash.

This was a fun little adventure meant mostly just to force Superman to watch how competent Jon was in the field. However, it does bring up a good question about how the H-Dial works. We know that it allows the user to transform into any hero from the multiverse, with the New 52 version retconning it so that the Dial stole these powers from various heroes temporarily. However, that was never mentioned in the newer incarnations, so it’s unclear if this is still a drawback. Either way, the people never swapped forms before, which is a hilarious new addition to that lore that deserves further exploration. After all, if the H-Dial can steal the powers of heroes from alternate dimensions, then storylines about those heroes losing them at the wrong time practically write themselves.

What the Omnitrix and the H-Dial Could Look Like Together

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

If you look at Ben 10, especially its earlier concepts that had Ben transforming into superheroes instead of aliens, it’d be easy to say it drew inspiration from the H-Dial. However, according to creator Duncan Rouleau of Man of Action, the similarities are entirely coincidental. Season one and two art director Dave Johnson claimed that the show drew inspiration from it during the superhero stage, but the show was pitched as multiversal in nature before superheroes anyway, so it’s truly impossible to know how much the H-Dial influenced what Ben 10 ultimately became, if at all.

Either way, the similarities are apparent, and with Dynamite’s new Ben 10 (2026) series retelling the titular hero’s earliest adventures in a much darker tone, it’s only natural to ask what a potential crossover with the superheroes Ben definitely drew inspiration from could look like. The biggest question is, of course, Superman. He’s the most famous alien in the world, and with Ben’s ability to transform into any alien the Omnitrix can scan, there’s no doubt that becoming a Kryptonian would be the first thing on his mind. A comic book battle between these two would be absolutely legendary, but if they did ever meet, it’s way less likely that they’d fight.

It’s far more likely that Superman and Ben would join forces to defeat a bigger threat, like Lex Luthor or Brainiac teaming with Vilgax for his technology, or something similar. The team-up I’d want to see more than anything is definitely Ben meeting Miguel and Summer, the two newest users of the H-Dial who make a fine parallel to Ben and Gwen. Ben and Miguel spam-transforming into different aliens and heroes in a fight filled to the brim with references and creativity would be absolutely insane to see, and definitely be a chance for any artist to flex their stuff in the most fun way imaginable. A crossover between DC and Ben 10 isn’t anywhere near happening, but given how closely they parallel each other sometimes, it’s not out of the question, either, and I’d love to see it happen.

Would you rather use the Omnitrix or the H-Dial? Let us know in the comments below!

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