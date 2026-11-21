There is a new series of books from Marvel about battles between worlds during the “Time Runs Out” event that the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie is based on. As a reminder, “Time Runs Out” was a storyline that ran in the pages of New Avengers and The Avengers where the incursions were starting to destroy all the Earths in the multiverse. They happened when two Earths appeared in space together, and after a few hours, they would collide, destroying them both. Doctor Strange found a way to save some of the worlds, and that seems to be the basis of the first book in this new run, X-Men Incursions.

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X-Men Incursions #1 (2026) by Alex Paknadel and Jim Towe brought together two of the X-Men’s most famous alternate worlds in an incursion event. These were Earth-811, the “Days of Future Past” world, and Earth-58163, the “House of M” world. As with all incursions, either both worlds will die, or one will be saved. In this case, there was no battle between the worlds, and Doctor Strange held their fate in his hands.

Doctor Strange Reveals Which X-Men World Should Survive

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This issue didn’t have the two worlds battle each other, although there was a crossover. The Sentinels on Earth-811 were fighting Kate Pryde and Carol Danvers, but they stopped when they detected more mutants on the orbiting Earth, and they left to attack the mutants on Earth-58163. Right after the Sentinels left, the Black Priests showed up. When Kate Pryde was trying to figure out what was happening, Doctor Strange revealed himself alongside the Black Priests. Now, it might be time to remind readers of who this group is.

In “Time Runs Out,” Doctor Doom accidentally started the incursions when he traveled through time and space to kill every version of the Molecule Man there was because he realized the Beyonders were going to use all the Molecule Men as a bomb to destroy the multiverse. However, when he began killing all of the Molecule Men, it started the first incursions by destabilizing those worlds. That led Doctor Strange to join and lead the Black Priests and to eventually work with Doctor Doom to save the multiverse from the new threat.

When the worlds were about to collide, several things could happen, and one of these was the Black Priests’ arrival. Doctor Strange used dark magic to lead the Black Priests to intrusive Earths in an attempt to stop the incursions and save the multiverse. In this case, they showed up on Earth-811 and began to do their work. While this was happening, Doctor Strange took Kate Pryde on a journey to Earth-58163.

Doctor Strange Shows Kate Pryde Why Her World Needed to Die

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The Black Priests worked to stabilize the multiverse by choosing an Earth to destroy, and this issue showed how Doctor Strange reached that decision. Earth-58163 and Earth-811 could not have been any more different. In “Days of Future Past,” Sentinels ruled the planet and either killed or captured all mutants. The robots also killed regular heroes and took over rule from the government, which couldn’t control them anymore. It was a dystopian nightmare. “House of M” was the perfect world that the Scarlet Witch created, where mutants were the ruling class, and everyone lived in peace. It was a utopian society, although one that wasn’t completely right.

In X-Men Incursions, Kate Pryde accidentally killed Carol Danvers when she phased her into concrete after a blast ruined her concentration. The original “Days of Future Past” saw Wolverine, Colossus, and more die, and Kate was one of the few remaining survivors. Even her best friend, Rachel Summers, ended up traveling back in time, and Kate had nothing left to live for. Doctor Strange showed Kate Earth-58163, where she was a teacher, Wolverine and Nightcrawler were still fighting the good fight, and Carol Danvers was the world’s greatest hero.

In “House of M,” Wolverine fought to prove that this world was wrong because he knew it was better to live in the real world than in a product of Wanda Maximoff’s imagination. On Earth-58163, since timelines only change when these things happen, it showed a world that was still living in peace, where mutants like Kate Pryde were living their best lives. Doctor Strange realized that “Days of Future Past” was a horrific timeline, and that was how he decided that “House of M,” for all its problems, was always the Earth that needed to live on.

What are your thoughts on the battle between “Days of Future Past” and the “House of M” Earths in X-Men Incursions? Let us know in the comments what battles you want to see next in this new Marvel comic line of stories.