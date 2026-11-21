There have been some terrible X-Men timelines where mutants ended up as victims of a society that hates them, but none are quite as bad as “Days of Future Past.” This was the first major alternate timeline the mutants of Earth-616 faced, and that is because one of the mutants from that dystopian future timeline, Kate Pryde, was sent back in time to see if she could help change the future. The sad thing is that, in Marvel Comics, when the future is changed, it only saves the timeline that stopped the terrible events from occurring, which is always Earth-616 since that is the main timeline. The other timeline, with all its horrific offerings, remains alive as an Earth in the multiverse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

X-Men Incursions #1 (2026) by Alex Paknadel and Jim Towe takes us back to Earth-811, the Earth of “Days of Future Past,” and it shows that, even though Kate Pryde traveled back in time to save Earth-616 from this future, she still lives in a nightmare dystopia. It even shows that her life didn’t get better and was much worse than it was before.

Kate Pryde Helped Save One Earth, but Hers Was Still a Nightmare

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Of all the mutants on Earth-811, the one who was the most tragic was Kate Pryde. That is because she is the one who survived. The original “Days of Future Past” storyline was a two-issue tale that took place in The Uncanny X-Men #141-142 by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. The cover to the first issue showed the horror, as several major mutants were listed as slain, including Cyclops, Nightcrawler, Angel, Iceman, Beast, and more. This story opened with Kate Pryde alone, walking the destroyed streets of New York City. Once the youngest member of the X-Men, she is now a tired, war-weary mutant trying to stay alive.

Wolverine was still alive, albeit much older, and the story showed that Kate was working for the Sentinels to stay alive, and she passed a huge series of graves that also included the names of non-mutant heroes like Ben Grimm. They had a plan, though, as a mysterious mutant named Rachel had the powers to send Kate’s mind back in time to her younger body in the past. While it wasn’t revealed until later, this was Rachel Summers, the daughter of Cyclops and Jean Grey.

Kate had to return to the past to convince the X-Men to stop Mystique and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants from killing Senator Robert Kelly, which is the event that kick-started this apocalyptic future. They succeeded, and it saved the world. But, as I mentioned, it kept the “Days of Future Past” timeline intact, as changing the past only splits the timeline and adds another Earth to the multiverse. Kate saw Wolverine and Colossus both die in the original story, and when Rachel raced through time to the past, Kate was left almost alone.

Doctor Strange Does Something That Might Change Marvel’s Multiverse

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In X-Men Incursions, Kate Pryde is still fighting Sentinels, this time with her close friend Carol Danvers. However, an accident while phasing left Carol stuck halfway in the paved ground. Doctor Strange then showed up with the Black Priests to destroy Earth-811 when an incursion began with the “House of M” Earth. He showed Kate that she was a teacher on the “House of M” Earth. He also showed her that Wolverine and Nightcrawler were still alive and that Captain Marvel was one of that world’s most important heroes. He revealed all this to explain why her Earth, an apocalyptic nightmare, needed to die to allow the other to survive.

However, there was a huge twist at the end of this issue. Doctor Strange and the Black Priests destroyed Earth-811 to save the “House of M” Earth, believing that destroying bad Earths to save good ones could somehow stop the incursions from continuing. Before he could destroy the world, Kate asked him to save something, to save anything. Doctor Strange agreed in the end and did something unexpected. Right as the “Days of Future Past” world was destroyed, he sent Kate Pryde to a different Earth, where she was left unconscious in a field that Colossus was working in.

This was astonishing, and it raises a lot of questions about where Marvel is going with this. Doctor Strange not only saved Kate Pryde from her Earth as he destroyed it, but also sent her to another Earth, one that looks much more peaceful than the one she left. Remember, in the original storyline, she was married to Colossus, and she lost him. Now, she is on an Earth without Sentinels raining terror on her, and she is reunited with Colossus. The big thing to note is that this moves Kate to a different Earth, and while every Earth was destroyed in “Time Runs Out,” the re-creation of the multiverse after “Secret Wars” could open the door for a new storyline, and Kate Pryde could be a huge part of that, dealing with her loss and her new future. In the end, it could change everything we know about the original incursions.

What are your thoughts on X-Men Incursions and its implications for the original “Time Runs Out” storyline? Let us know where you think this is all heading in the comments below.