After a point, there are only so many super-powers. Marvel and DC have their share of characters that beggar comparison: Green Arrow and Hawkeye, the Sub-Mariner and Aquaman, the Flash and Quicksilver. However, the most underrated of these rivalries is that between the Atom and Ant-Man, both emerging within a year of each other in the earliest years of the 1960s super-hero explosion. The Atom debuted first, in the pages of 1961’s Showcase #34; the latest in a wave of reimagined, sci-fi tinted DC heroes taking inspiration from the Golden Age. The next year, Marvel’s Tales to Astonish #27 would feature the “Man in the Ant Hill,” Hank Pym, who would use his shrinking “Pym particles” six months later to become the “Ant-Man” in Tales to Astonish #34. All three issues are highly prized by comic book collectors, and Showcase #34 can be worth a small fortune in near-mint condition like this copy up for auction through Heritage.

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In the sixty years since, the Atom and Ant-Man alike have distinguished themselves as members of their respective universe’s super-hero teams; Ant-Man is a charter member of the Avengers, the Atom became the second new addition to the Justice League of America in issue #14. Their solo adventures are less publicized, though both enjoyed years-running Silver Age features: Ant-Man in Tales to Astonish, the Atom in his own comic (eventually shared with Hawkman). While similar in concept, the differences in the worlds and storytelling of the Marvel and DC Universes have set the Atom and Ant-Man apart over the decades. However, there remains one startling similarity: the Atom and Ant-Man’s first appearances are two of the absolute rarest comics of their era. Just fifteen copies of Tales to Astonish #27 exist in a CGC-graded 9.0 or better; and just eighteen copies of Showcase #34 in the same condition. Hence the $2.5k and climbing price on the 9.0 Showcase #34 at Heritage, one of the rarest books in their impressive Comic Book Signature Auction.

How the Atom Became DC’s Most Creative Reinvention of a Golden Age Hero

Image Courtesy of DC Comics.

Beginning in 1956 with the Flash, DC Comics editor Julius Schwartz worked with the company’s writers and artists to revive their dormant Golden Age super-heroes, reinterpreting them for the post-World War II Atomic Age. The Golden Age “mystery men” heroes were seen as old-fashioned, and there was an interest in grounding these revivals in contemporary science and contemporary science fiction. Green Lantern’s power-ring became the symbol of an intergalactic order of peace-keepers; the Flash’s super-speed enabled him to travel time; and “the Atom,” formerly earning the name with his diminutive stature, would become a size-changing scientist who had harnessed the energy of a white dwarf star. Ray Palmer was a scientist at Ivy University, a fictious New England university alternately (to the dismay of students of either) based on Harvard or Yale, depending on the writer. Palmer discovers a mass of energy from a collapsed white dwarf star, and invents a lens with it that enables him to shrink objects — though with massive molecular instability that causes them to explode after a short duration of time.

After being trapped in a cave with his girlfriend, Jean Loring, and his students, Palmer uses the experimental, unstable lens on himself to shrink in a last-ditch effort to save their lives. He is able to successfully free them from the cave, as well as return to normal size: the molecular instability somehow doesn’t affect his body chemistry. Naturally, Palmer sees no other choice than to become a super-hero, adopting the name “the Atom.” He would appear in three issues of DC’s Showcase try-out comic (which earlier spawned the Silver Age Flash and Green Lantern) before spinning off into his own comic, The Atom, in April of 1962. Three months later, he joined the Justice League, remaining a regular member of the team until #220, when he had a mid-life crisis following the discovery Jean (now his wife) was having an affair. This led into the Sword of the Atom mini-series, where Palmer discovers and goes to live with a miniature, Edgar Rice Burroughs-esque civilization in the South American jungles. Post-Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Atom returned to civilization and became a part-time member of the Justice League once more.

The Silver Age Atom solo comic is best remembered for its art by Gil Kane, who, along with writer Gardner Fox, worked on its first thirty-seven issues. The pair made inventive use of the Atom’s powers, imagining him capable of shrinking to a sub-atomic scale. His adventures saw him riding electrons traveling through a telephone line to get from one end of a phone conversation, shrinking down to explore a sub-atomic world of magic with Zatanna, and gaining a loyal songbird steed, “Major Mynah,” gifted artificial wings by Hawkman. In Gardner Fox tradition, Ray Palmer also teams with his Golden Age, Earth-Two counterpart, Al Pratt, in several issues — most notably against the Thinker in #29, marking the villain’s Silver Age return. The Atom’s lack of a rogues’ gallery is a point of criticism among many DC readers, but the time-traveling Chronos, future Swamp Thing nemesis Jason Woodrue, and returning Golden Age fan favorite Gentleman Ghost are arguably stand-outs of DC’s Silver Age.

Why the Atom Can’t Seem to Catch a Break — In Comics Or Live Action

Image Courtesy of DC Comics.

The Atom has had a run of bad luck in the post-Crisis DC Universe. In the first issue of the 1988 Power of the Atom title, the jungle civilization of the Morlaidhans is destroyed by operatives from the American Government. Its destruction sends the Atom on a quest of vengeance that runs across the title’s eighteen issues and into the pages of John Ostrander’s Suicide Squad. 1994’s Zero Hour saw the Atom turned into a teenager, becoming a member of the Teen Titans before his proper age is restored. However, the most controversial stories to feature the Atom weren’t about him: they were about Jean Loring, who was turned into an out-and-out super-villain by Brad Meltzer’s Identity Crisis. After bringing his ex-wife to justice for the murder of Elongated Man’s wife, Sue Dibny, Palmer retires from super-hero life, handing the mantle of “the Atom” to student Ryan Choi.

For the past twenty years, comics and media have alternated between using Palmer and Choi as the primary Atom. Ryan Choi was intended to be the DCEU’s Atom, debuting with a cameo in 2017’s Justice League before his scenes were cut. These were restored for the 2021 Snyder Cut, with the unfortunate caveat that they were the first and last time Zheng Kai’s Ryan Choi would be seen. Choi was also featured in numerous episodes of Batman: Brave and the Bold, voiced by James Sie; Ray Palmer (voiced by Peter Scolari) makes an appearance in the episode “Sword of the Atom,” based on the 1983 mini-series of the same name. The DC Animated Universe featured Ray Palmer, voiced by John C. McGinley, in Justice League Unlimited. Palmer, played by Brandon Routh, was also a central recurring character in Arrow, and a regular cast member in Legends of Tomorrow. Though less iconic than many of his Justice League teammates, the Atom’s constant presence in the DC Universe has left an indelible impression on generations of readers. Brave, selfless, and adventurous, the Atom is the kind of hero that makes the world of DC come alive, helping fill it with the kind of everyday heroism that comes from doing right and seeking knowledge for its own sake.

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