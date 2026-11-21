The lifecycle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been very interesting. There was once a time where if you typed a negative word and the letters “MCU” in the same sentence, you would get dogpiled by an army of teens and twentysomethings, none of whom had ever read comics or experienced anything Marvel pre-2008 but all of whom wanted you to know that they were bigger Marvel fans than you. The entire nerd side of the Internet was run by MCU fans in the United States for years, with only manga and anime being as beloved. It was during this time when wiki-readers (because for some reason, MCU fans just refuse to read actual comics) started to dig into the bones of the Marvel Universe to figure out where they were going things next. This led many of them to find Mephisto and suddenly, they were predicting that he was the big bad of everything.

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WandaVision was supposedly going to end with a battle between her and Mephisto. Then it was thought that he might be behind her going crazy. MCU fans were doing their best to manifest this idea of Mephisto in the MCU, which is all the more amusing that his debut was such a nothing burger for both the franchise and fandom. With Avengers: Doomsday on the way, the Multiverse Saga is about to come to its culmination, and I have a rather bold prediction of what’s coming next: Mephisto is going to be the big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Why you might ask? Because I’m sure he’s about to become the main villain of a major Marvel Comics event.

Mephisto Is About to Become Huge and I Think the MCU Is Why

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So, this is going to seem like circular logic, but by the time I finish this, I’ll have made my argument. So, let’s start at the beginning. Captain America (Vol. 14) has been one of the most important Marvel titles of 2025 and 2026. It’s helped build the newest volume of Avengers, acting as the kick-off for Avengers: Armageddon with “Doom’s Shadow”. The next story, “Hell’s Angel”, took Cap to Mephisto’s realm, where he found Doom, dead since the end of One World Under Doom. The two of them battled Red Skull and Mephisto, leading Doom to defeat the infernal demon lord and take his place.

Mephisto is a monstrous entity, but one thing he’s not is the devil. Doom doesn’t run Hell now, he just runs a subsidiary of it. Mephisto is all about making deals and stealing souls and the first thing Doom did was invalidate all of those deals, including the one that ended Peter Parker’s marriage. Doom didn’t kill Mephisto; he’s still around, something that fans learned in Avengers #1, which spun out Avengers: Armageddon and Captain America (Vol. 14).

This issue was about two things – a new group of Avengers coming together from the ashes of the old (if they hadn’t have tried a New Avengers reboot last year because of Thunderbolts*, that’s the title they should have went with for the book) as New York City starts to go crazy, all because of Mephisto’s deals expiring. The devil makes a shadowy appearance in the book and it feels like one of the main plots of the comic is going to be this new team of Avengers dealing with Mephisto.

It’s pretty easy to predict things at Marvel Comics. Marvel has put it self into a cycle of events and I can teach you how to identify them. Basically, if an A-list writer gets put on a big A-list series, they are building towards an event. Phillip Kennedy Johnson came to Hulk, we get a Hulk event a few years later. Jed MacKay has written two X-Men events and one Avengers event when he worked on both books. Zdarsky wrote one for Daredevil and just got done with Avengers: Armageddon. I’m pretty sure we’re going to get a third out of him, this one a Mephisto one.

So, I know what you’re thinking at this point – “David, you haven’t explained how all of this effects the MCU.” To which I say we’ve gotten there. So, if you’re a fan of Marvel Comics, there are two words you hate: MCU synergy. Basically, Marvel thinks that since the MCU has more fans, if they make the comics more like the movies, they’ll read comics. This never happens; the only thing it does is anger comic fans. However, that synergy does go both ways, because Kevin Feige doesn’t like to hire anyone with an original idea for superheroes.

If you look at the history of the MCU, you can point at everything they’ve copied from the comics. MCU writers don’t really come up with their own stories, they just smush together a couple of different stories, add in some cliche sarcastic quips, ruin a classic costume, sprinkle in a really lame ending action scene, and then call it a movie. Now, yes, that’s overly harsh, but there has been no original story in the MCU. Not once. All of them take ideas from the comics, and often do them in more cliche ways to appeal to the largest possible audience, and that’s just the way it is.

Mephisto has rarely been a big villain in the comics so I think that MCU fans had something to do with his latest push. There were a solid couple of years there where MCU fans were predicting that Mephisto was going to be in everything. Kevin Feige is all about Easter Eggs. I have problems with him as a creative, but that man loves Marvel and its fans. He now runs the whole of Marvel and I can see him orchestrating something like this as a meta Easter Egg for MCU fans who kept the faith that Mephisto would show up. It might seem a little far-fetched, but let’s be real, so was the chances that the MCU would get this far.

Marvel Is Hitting the Reverse Comic Synergy Button

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Movie synergy is a thing that has been around since comic characters started to show up in movies, with examples like the X-Men’s leather uniforms or Spider-Man’s organic webshooters showing up in the past. However, the success of the MCU has been on another level and this has made synergy just about inescapable. The comics are changed all the time, to the point where I dread when the MCU adapts Avengers stories or Spider-Man stories, because I know that some of that is going to show up in the comics.

Mephisto’s current story arc in the comics is almost certainly going to lead to a massive event. There’s really no way it won’t – Marvel is all about events. With the Multiverse Saga coming to a close, the MCU is going to need a new focus. Mephisto can be that for the next Phases of the MCU. The movies always copy the comics and if I’m correct about the upcoming Mephisto event, there’s a great chance that Sasha Baron Cohen is going to become a major MCU villain in the future.

Do you think Mephisto’s story is leading to an event comic? Do you think the MCU will pull the trigger on making him the big bad? Sound off in the comment section below.