Marvel Gives Readers a Surprising New Heir and It’s Perfect

The X-Men are in the midst of “Age of Revelation”, a story that takes the Marvel Universe ten years into the future. The United States has been ravaged by the X-Virus, which killed many while mutating some. Revelation, the former Doug Ramsey, has taken control of a vast territory and things are falling apart. What’s interesting about the story is that instead of just focusing on the X-Men, it’s brought in characters from around the Marvel Universe, including the Avengers in X-Vengers #1. The team is a combination of mutants and mutated Avengers, but what makes the book so tantalizing is the leader of the team: Dani Moonstar, who is wielding Captain America’s shield.

Videos by ComicBook.com

X-Vengers #1 is a pretty fun issue, and one of the most interesting aspects of the book is Dani. At some point in the past, Captain America was killed, and he believed enough in her to actually giver her his shield, making her the new leader of the Avengers. This is a huge moment in Moonstar history. She’s a hero who has been beloved for decades, and yet she’s often been completely forgotten about. Cap making her his heir is perfect for the character.

Captain America Believes that Dani Moonstar Is the Perfect Hero

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Over the years, we’ve gotten numerous Captain Americas, but there’s something about Dani Moonstar that just feels right in the role. To begin with, she’s Cheyenne, which makes her more American than basically anyone else who has used the shield. The United States’ history with the various Native tribes is monstrous, despite them just wanting to live their lives the way they always had. Giving a Native the shield is something very special, and Dani is the perfect person for it.

Dani questions herself throughout the issue, which also shows how right Cap was to choose her. She’s not arrogant, but she still has the resolve that she needs to defend the people of America. She needs to prove herself worthy of the shield in her own eyes, despite Cap’s belief in her. It’s a nice little addition that makes complete sense when you think about Dani and her history with the various X-Men teams she’s been a part of.

Dani first appeared in Marvel Graphic Novel #4: The New Mutants, and became a fan favorite. Her powers allowed her to create constructs out of psionic energy, illusion-casting, and telepathy. During her tenure with the team, she’d end up becoming a Valkyrie, gaining greater strength and durability. However, despite her former popularity, Dani didn’t make the jump to X-Force, and basically sat things out for years before joining that team. She’d return numerous times, coming back to the New Mutants when they formed, as well as joining the all-women Fearless Defenders, but was never able to reach the ig time.

Dani has always been a great hero, but has never really been allowed to grow to the level she should be at. This is a common problem with the New Mutants. Nearly every member of that team has basically stayed static for years, despite the best of them being some of the coolest mutants around. Dani was always positioned as the best member of the team, and could have easily become the next Cyclops. However, she always seems to be an afterthought, which is why it’s so great that X-Vengers shows that Cap believed in her. Dani has always deserved better, and hopefully this will be the first step that will lead her to stardom.

Dani Moonstar Deserves to Be an A-Lister

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

X-Vengers #1 is a surprisingly good comic (I’m not a fan of “Age of Revelation” or the current X-Office, so I’m always somewhat shocked that non-Uncanny X-Men books are good), and the best part is the way it centers Dani Moonstar. She leads her team against a Kree invasion, using her years of experience, tactical skills, and knowledge of her teammates to defeat them. This is peak Dani, and seeing that Captain America believed in her enough to give her the shield and make her leader of the Avengers proves something New Mutants fans have known for decades — she’s ready for the A-list.

Dani has led the New Mutants, helped train the next generation, proved herself worthy of becoming a warrior of Asgard, and gained the respect of Captain America. Her fans have always known that she’s ready for the big time, and hopefully X-Vengers will be her coming out party. Dani has always deserved to be an A-list hero, whether it be with the X-Men or the Avengers. She was cut from the Cyclops mold, and it’s about time that Marvel realized that and gave her fans what they want.

X-Vengers #1 is on sale now.

What do you think about Dani Moonstar and the X-Vengers? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!