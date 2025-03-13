Marvel Reveals the One Character Worthy of Doctor Doom’s Respect (And It May Surprise You)

Doctor Doom meets with the one person in the Marvel Universe he truly respects in the next issue of One World Under Doom. 2025 is shaping up to be the Year of Doctor Doom, who has proclaimed himself Emperor Doom during his quest to be the one ruling body in the entire world. Fans got to witness Doctor Doom’s takeover of the Marvel Universe in the first issue of One World Under Doom, an event series that reveals Doom’s attempt to sway the public to his side. While the Avengers and Fantastic Four work to stop Doom and are skeptical of his “heroic” ways, one character shows their loyalty in a surprising way.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of One World Under Doom #2 by Ryan North, R.B. Silva, David Curiel, and VC’s Travis Lanham. It begins in Arizona, the home away from home of the Fantastic Four. Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Thing, and the Human Torch are busy stopping a jeep full of terrorists, but also find time to gameplan the best way to defeat their longtime nemesis, Doctor Doom.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Reed Richards has investigated the schools that Doctor Doom has begun to build across the world, and so far, they all seem to be legitimate. Doom is trying to win the will of the people by playing political games, attempting to win the hearts and minds of the public by building himself up to be a legend in their eyes. Johnny Storm believes they don’t need to defeat Doom to win… they just need to make Doom look weak, silly, and angry. Beating Doom means to make him feel humiliated, so hopefully he lashes out and shows his true colors.

Sue Storm then gets a communication from her daughter, Valeria Richards. Valeria wants to go check on her friend Bentley from the Future Foundation. She says that Bentley is worried about everything going on with Doctor Doom, and thinks Bentley could use a friend. Sue gives Valeria permission to take a teleporter to New York City, only if she’s home in time for dinner. But what we discover is that Valeria didn’t go see Bentley. Instead, Valeria goes to see her godfather, Doctor Doom, who embraces Valeria with a big hug as the One World Under Doom #2 exclusive preview comes to an end.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

One World Under Doom writer Ryan North teased the meeting between Doctor Doom and Valeria Richards during an interview with ComicBook. “Slight spoiler, but the next issue has Doctor Doom going to Valeria Richards, his goddaughter, and going, ‘Look, unlike most people on Earth I care what you think. And I’m going to try and justify this to you,’” North said.

“The Doom/Valeria relationship is one of my favorite in comics. It’s something on paper shouldn’t work. Why would Doom accept the daughter of his most hated enemy as his goddaughter? But he does and it works. It’s dramatic and operatic, and so satisfying. So that is a relationship I’m pleased to get to explore a bit.”

The description of One World Under Doom #2 reads, “Doctor Doom has taken over the world, and Earth’s mightiest heroes have failed twice: first to stop him, and now to overthrow him. But the Fantastic Four know Doom better than anyone, which makes them ideally suited to take on Earth’s new Emperor…except for the fact that he knows THEM just as well. As Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Sue and Johnny Storm prepare to face down Doom at the United Nations, Doom pays a secret visit to speak to the only person on Earth who holds both his favor, his respect…and his love. But can Valeria Richards change her uncle’s mind? And if she fails, what will stop Doom from visiting a shocking fate on the Fantastic Four that not even he can undo? And, as the Avengers reel from their losses, the course of the Marvel Universe will change – and Marvel’s First Family won’t be the same!”

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

One World Under Doom #2 goes on sale Wednesday, March 19th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!