Marvel’s New Deadpool Reboot Is Darker Than Anything The MCU Could Ever Do

Mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but when they do they cannot have this version of Deadpool there. This October, Marvel’s “Age of Revelation” event is hitting store shelves, and it shows us a glimpse of ten years into the future, where Apocalypse’s heir Revelation is on the path towards taking over the world, all while the population is being devastated by a disease that forcibly transforms anyone who contracts it into unstable mutants. Plenty of Marvel’s best heroes and villains have already fallen, either to battle or the virus, but Deadpool still remains, no matter how much he might want to after becoming what he has. This is one of the darkest versions of Deadpool of all time, and is way too dark for any movie to ever pick up.

Undeadpool Rises

Deadpool has always wanted to belong to the mutant community, even being mistaken for a mutant and joining the X-Men numerous times over the years, but he’s never been truly accepted. After contracting the virus, Deadpool finally gets his wish and becomes a mutant, but in classic Deadpool fashion, it’s the most horrific way possible. The Merc with the Mutated Mouth is trapped inside of his own zombified body, and endlessly hungers for the life force of mutants. He shambles on endlessly, his healing factor working around the clock to keep his body from fully becoming a corpse, but the only way to sate his pain is to continuously consume those he once called friends. Undeadpool #1 sees the mutant merc track down the new mutants Fearless, Magni, Kid Man-Thing and Fantastica for a meal.

This version of Deadpool is way darker than most other versions, and the regular Deadpool is already a pretty dark character. His new design and unending hunger call back to one of Marvel’s most referenced and known alternate universes, Marvel Zombies, which shows all of Marvel’s heroes and villains being taken over by an irresistible hunger to consume human flesh. Deadpool played a pretty large role in sequels and crossovers with that world, and now it looks like the mainline version is following in his counterpart’s footsteps and becoming an absolute menace for anyone that’s still alive.

Undeadpool is looking to be an unstoppable monster, considering it combines all of Deadpool’s murder skills and healing factor with the endless need to eat his fellow mutant. Add on top of that the endless mental torment of Wade finally being given one of the things he wants most, only for it to blow up in his face in the worst way possible. Obviously, this is one story the MCU would never adapt, considering every mutant they introduce would just become food for the unkillable monster that is Undeadpool.

Undeadpool #1 goes on sale October 29th!