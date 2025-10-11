10 Marvel Villains Who Would Be Even Better in DC

Marvel did a lot for the superhero as a concept, and the same can be said for Marvel villains as well. DC Comics had given readers the first supervillains, and Marvel took this clay and perfected it. Over the years, Marvel villains have become some of the best villains in comics, characters who have become so popular that the most beloved Marvel villains are more popular than most superheroes. Marvel villains are a cut above the rest, and fit the Marvel Universe like a glove. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s the only place some Marvel villains would shine, as some would thrive elsewhere.

In fact, there are some Marvel villains who would be even better in the DC Multiverse. DC has also done a lot for villains over the years, transforming its universe into a place where any kind of character can thrive in. These ten Marvel villains would be much better in the DC Multiverse, battling the original superheroes in the original superhero universe.

10) Loki

There have been many Lokis in the Marvel Universe, and they’ve long been one of Marvel’s great villains. Loki has changed a lot in the last twenty years, changing from the God of Mischief to the God of Stories and becoming more heroic. However, Loki always has a hidden agenda, working for their own self-aggrandizement. Loki in the DC Multiverse is a tantalizing concept. They could fit in the rogues’ galleries of multiple heroes, and would be the perfect villain to battle teams like the Justice Society, who fight against Wotan and Surtur. Asgard isn’t that big of a deal in DC, but Loki could bring that about. Loki would serve as a brilliant agent of chaos in the DC Multiverse, battling hero and villain alike in order to serve their twisted desires.

9) Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a hero nowadays, but this isn’t the first time he’s jumped sides. Cain Marko bullied his stepbrother Charles Xavier and eventually gained supreme physical power thanks to the elder god Cyttorak. Since then, Juggernaut has been one of the most powerful beings on Earth, an invulnerable, unstoppable wall of muscle who fights the Hulk and Thor like they’re nothing. Juggernaut’s power levels have always felt pretty high for the Marvel Universe, making him perfect for the DC Multiverse. Juggernaut battling Superman would be money, and he’d make the perfect muscle for teams like the Legion of Doom or the Injustice Society. Juggernaut is an old-school villain, and that would make him perfect for the often classic feel of DC Comics.

8) Enchantress

Enchantress would be a perfect Superman villain. The Asgardian sorceress is physically strong and magically powerful, and is known for her ability to manipulate anyone. Drop Enchantress into the DC Multiverse, and she’ll become one of the most important villains on Earth. Enchantress is all about manipulating her way to greater power, and the DC Multiverse is full of heroes and villains that she would challenge with her sorceress powers and manipulative wiles. Enchantress was once one of the most important Marvel villains, but has fallen from the top. However, that would never happen in the DC Multiverse, because Enchantress trying to control Superman, all while working against foes like Lex Luthor and Brainiac to be the Man of Steel’s greatest villain, would be perfect.

7) Green Goblin

Green Goblin is integral to the Spider-Man mythos, but he would make a much better DC villain. DC is full of heroes looking after cities, and Green Goblin would lend himself well to that sort of world. He’s physically more powerful than the vast majority of DC vigilantes, and his genius would give him another major advantage over them. I think Green Goblin would fit in best against Nightwing. Nightwing is used to fighting a villain who is smarter and more powerful than him, and Green Goblin could easily slot into the place of Blockbuster. Green Goblin could become Nightwing’s Joker, and it would be amazing (plus, you can eventually have a battle between the two of them, something that a lot of fans have wanted for years).

6) Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter is Spider-Man’s most underrated villain. He’s one of the few who have been able to actually defeat him and even proved that he could do what Spider-Man does. Kraven’s entire MO is to be a better hunter than anyone else out there, and the DC Multiverse would be the perfect place for him to test his skills. Kraven would give Deathstroke a run for his money when it came to the most skilled mercenary in the world; imagine Kraven moving from city to city trying to defeat the heroes there, beating the lower-level ones, and then challenging heroes like Batman and Green Arrow to their utmost extent. Kraven is honestly wasted on just Spider-Man, and the DC Multiverse has way more challenges for him as a villain.

5) Red Skull

The Avengers face terrifying villains, but few of them are as monstrous as Red Skull. Red Skull is easily the greatest Nazi villain in comics and is the perfect foil for Captain America. However, DC has an entire team of heroes who battled Nazis in World War II, as well as the purest hero there is — Superman. Red Skull in the DC Multiverse would fit like a glove. DC doesn’t have an A-list Nazi villain, but it does have a legion of heroes who would work against that kind of villain. Red Skull’s obsession with super science fits the high technology of DC, and he would become the kind of villain hated by hero and villain alike. Red Skull would be a perfect A-list villain in the DC Multiverse, becoming one of the greatest villains of them all in a way he isn’t in the Marvel Universe.

4) Galactus

Galactus has always seemed more like a DC villain than a Marvel one. He’s powerful on a scale that Marvel heroes usually don’t reach, and his place in the cosmos would be much more important in a universe with the Green Lantern Corps, the New Gods, the L.E.G.I.O.N., and the numerous DC universal forces. Battles against Galactus would go way better in the DC Multiverse, as the heroes would be powerful enough to take the fight directly to him, but still be challenged. Galactus in the DC Multiverse is perfect and would make the perfect cosmic predator.

3) Thanos

Marvel villains have high body counts, and few of them have killed as many as Thanos. Thanos is one of the most powerful and skilled villains in the Marvel Universe, to the extent that when the heroes do beat him, it doesn’t really seem right. This wouldn’t be the case in the DC Multiverse. Thanos would still be dangerous in the DC Multiverse, but he would also find more heroes who could actually stand up against him. Thanos would also play an interesting foil to Darkseid as well, the two of them working against each other to gain more power; their different desires — Thanos’ desire for universal death contrasts nicely with Darkseid’s desire for universe control. There are too many amazing heroes in the DC Multiverses for Thanos to fight, and too much power there for him to ignore. Thanos is the perfect DC villain that wasn’t created by DC.

2) Carnage

Carnage is a Batman villain. There’s an idea out there that Batman and his villains each represent a different psychological condition, and Carnage is a perfect example of psychopathy. Carnage just wants to kill and destroy, and his symbiote would be a challenge for Batman, unlike anything he’s faced before. Carnage among the villains of DC is a very interesting proposition; while he’s powerful and useful to teams like the Legion of Doom, his blood thirst makes the Joker look tame. Carnage would make a bloody splash in the DC Multiverse, and would become even more popular than he already is.

1) Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom is Marvel’s most complicated monster, but just imagine him in the DC Multiverse. Doom would hate heroes like Superman and Batman, seeing them as rivals. Lex Luthor and he would become arch-foes as well, and he’d test himself against Brainiac. He would see Darkseid and believe that he could do better. The thing about Doom in the Marvel Universe is that he’s often so powerful and skilled that it doesn’t really make sense when he loses. This wouldn’t be the case in the DC Multiverse. There are multiple heroes and villains who are in the same league as Doom, and their battles would be the stuff of legends. Doctor Doom would become an even better character in the DC Multiverse than he ever was in Marvel, with threats that would test him like never before.

