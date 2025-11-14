4 DC Characters That Would Actually Be Better in the Marvel Universe

Even the biggest DC Comics fans have to admit, the DCU has more than a few heroes that would actually get along swimmingly in the Marvel Universe. While the iconic superhero world has a place for everyone, some characters struggle in their home universe. Maybe it’s due to not finding the right place, or maybe it’s because what they want doesn’t exactly gel with the way things are in the DC Universe. But though some DC characters might find themselves stuck or limited in their universe, they could find exactly what they’re looking for in the Marvel Universe.

On the surface, there’s really not much of a difference between the Marvel and DC Universes. But there are a few ways the two worlds contrast that could make the Avengers’ home a bit more appealing to a couple of Justice League members. Whether it’s the expansive and incredible cool cosmic areas or simply the Marvel Universe’s foundation in super-science, there are plenty of things that would be really alluring to certain DC heroes. Read on to see which DC heroes would almost certainly thrive if they found themselves in the Marvel Universe.

4. Superman (Jon Kent)

Look, we all know Jon Kent has struggled to find a place since he was aged up. But you know where young heroes looking for a place can really thrive? The Marvel Universe. Young hero teams pop up all the time, and teams like the Champions would welcome someone like Jon with open arms. Granted, Superman’s son has a bit of trauma attached to universe-hopping, but isn’t that something he could bond with Miles Morales over? I really think Jon would get on well with the Marvel Universe’s young heroes and finally find a place he belongs.

3. Booster Gold

I think Booster Gold is a great hero, but admittedly, the guy’s biggest weakness is his desire for attention and cashing in on his image. But that’s exactly what he could do in the Marvel Universe. While not every hero does it, more than a few have loaned out their image to sponsorships and deals. Booster Gold would love a world where he can be a media hound and he’s not looked down on by his fellow heroes. Not everyone would like it, but I doubt Booster would face the same criticisms he gets from the Justice League.

2. Green Lantern (Hal Jordan)

If there’s one thing I know about Green Lantern, it’s that the guy loves space. He’ll go out there for weeks, even months at a time, even though it always seems to hurt his personal life. But there are so many heroes on the cosmic side of Marvel who have lived in space for years. There’s a lot of space that needs to be patrolled and protected, and a guy like Hal Jordan could be pretty happy traveling from system to system keeping Marvel’s countless alien worlds safe from threats.

1. Mister Terrific

This was a no-brainer. The Marvel Universe is home to some of the best scientists in the world, so why wouldn’t the third-smartest (but let’s be real, smartest) man not get a kick out of it? Mister Terrific could give Mister Fantastic, Black Panther, and Iron Man all a run for their money. And by pooling their minds together? Michael Holt could be the key that ushers in a new technological utopia. Mister Terrific is a DC Universe character, but he’d really vibe with the Marvel Universe.

