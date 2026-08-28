5 Great Spider-Man Stories That Nobody Talks About

Spider-Man is one of the most beloved superheroes in fiction for good reason. With his amazing powers, terrifying villains, and relatable problems, Spider-Man has been at the center of some of Marvel Comics’ most groundbreaking storylines. However, while everyone knows gripping tales like “The Death of Gwen Stacy” and “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” there are plenty of other great Spider-Man stories that have been unfairly ignored and forgotten by the majority of comic readers. Such underrated stories can range from having heart-pounding action and hilarious comedy to deep character introspection. Whatever the case may be, these Spider-Man stories deserve far more recognition because of how well they embody what makes the Web-Head so great.

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While they may not get as much attention as other stories, these Spider-Man tales are nothing short of spectacular.

5) “Identity Crisis”

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Peter Parker’s Spider-Man identity is a core part of who he is, which made the events of “Identity Crisis” equal parts surprising and fun. When Norman Osborn framed Spider-Man for murder, the hero finds himself unable to fight crime without cops, bounty hunters, and regular citizens attacking him. To continue his vigilantism and clear his name without being harassed, Spider-Man crafts not one but four new interchangeable superhero identities, each with suits that offer new powers. These alter-egos are the mystical, superhumanly strong Prodigy; the wisecracking, acrobatic mercenary Ricochet; the high-flying Hornet; and the elusive Dusk. Each of Spider-Man’s four comic titles followed the different adventures the Wall-Crawler takes using these new identities. These suits would eventually be adopted by the teenage superhero team the Slingers. “Identity Crisis” offers a unique and action-packed story that brilliantly breaks the Web-Head into four superhero archetypes: the paragon, the gadgeteer, the anti-hero, and the ninja.

4) “Torch Song”

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Spider-Man has always had a close relationship with the Fantastic Four, with the Human Torch oftentimes acting as the immature brother he never had. Therefore, the Wall-Crawler took it especially hard when Johnny died during the Fantastic Four storyline “Three.” In “Torch Song,” after this tragedy, Spider-Man goes to Marvel’s First Family to grieve with them. Together, the heroes reminisce and swap heartfelt and comedic memories involving Johnny. These stories include the heroes going camping, fighting the Frightful Four, and exploring the depths of space. All of these tales both add to the tragedy of Johnny’s death and emphasize how much both he and Spider-Man mean to the Fantastic Four. Not only is “Torch Song” a powerful and realistic look into the nature of grief, but it also acts as the lead-in to Spider-Man for the first time officially joining Marvel’s First Family when they rebrand themselves as the Future Foundation. Few stories in Marvel Comics history better cement the fact that the Fantastic Four are Spider-Man’s found family.

3) “Unscheduled Stop”

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Some of the best stories in Spider-Man’s history involve a very simple premise. “Unscheduled Stop” centers on Spider-Man, who, after an intense battle with the Shocker, finds himself trapped deep underground in a subway tunnel. With the fight having destroyed the tunnel’s structure, Spider-Man, the Shocker, and numerous civilians are entombed in a tunnel that could collapse at any moment. With its singular and claustrophobic setting, “Unscheduled Stop” is a nail-biting experience that finds Spider-Man in one of his most physically taxing situations, as he must periodically pour all his strength into keeping parts of the tunnel from caving in. The Wall-Crawler also works desperately to ensure that everyone remains calm so he can them out of there alive. This story also saw the debut of J Jonah Jameson Sr., who would go on to play an important role as Aunt May’s second husband. “Unscheduled Stop” shows why Spider-Man is such a great hero, as even in the direst of situations, he’ll do anything to keep people safe.

2) “Revenge of the Sinister Six”

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The Sinister Six are some of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies and have pushed him as few others have. And among the stories involving the nefarious supervillain team, “Revenge of the Sinister Six” is the most underrated. In the story, Doctor Octopus assembles a new, powerful Sinister Six team that includes Electro, Sandman, Mysterio, Vulture, and Hobgoblin. They get together to pull off a dastardly scheme that puts Earth in great danger. They take control of a weaponized satellite that could wipe out humanity and the Sinister Six use this weapon to hold the world hostage. Luckily, the Wall-Crawler does not have to battle them alone. To stop the Sinister Six, Spider-Man works with an assortment of heroes including the Hulk, Ghost Rider, Sleepwalker, Deathlok, and Nova. Add in Sandman’s conflicted conscience over his criminal career, and you have a recipe for a great Spider-Man story full of over-the-top action and superhero and villain team-ups mixed with compelling character arcs.

1) “Happy Birthday”

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No story better encapsulates and honors Spider-Man’s character and history than “Happy Birthday.” Celebrating the landmark issue of Amazing Spider-Man #500, this three-part series begins with the Web-Head and other heroes fighting Dormammu. When Spider-Man gets caught in one of Doctor Strange’s spells, the two heroes are flung outside of space and time. To get back to the present and stop Dormammu’s invasion, Spider-Man must make his way through every significant milestone in his life. We then get a montage of countless iconic moments, including the bite of the radioactive spider, the debuts of numerous villains, and the death of Gwen Stacy. On top of the physical toll reliving these events has on Spider-Man, he must also grapple with whether he can or should change the past. The story ends on a perfect note with Spider-Man being granted a few moments with a temporarily resurrected Uncle Ben. “Happy Birthday” should rightfully be recognized as one of the greatest Spider-Man stories of all time for how it summarizes everything that makes him such a timeless character.