5 Marvel Comics You Don’t Want to Miss This Month (April 2026)

As the year keeps on going, Marvel Comics has a lot of titles fans are going to want to read this April. It’s hard to believe that spring is already here, and even harder to believe how much has happened in the Marvel Universe. The Ultimate Universe is just a few months away from its grand finale, the groundwork for Marvel’s Armageddon event is being laid down, and Godzilla has returned to terrorize the cosmic side of Marvel. And still, there are plenty of other amazing stories Marvel has for fans this April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

April’s going to be a month of variety for fans as there’s something for everyone here. Comedy fans can expect a new Deadpool-themed special right in time for April Fool’s Day. Meanwhile, Wonder Man fans are getting a new miniseries dedicated to the history of Simon Williams. Even DC fans have something to look forward to as the Man of Steel joins Marvel’s wall-crawler in the duo’s second crossover book, Marvel/DC: Spider-Man/Superman. April’s going to be a good month for Marvel fans, and if you’re wondering what to keep on your radar, read on to see 5 must-read titles.

5. Deadpool: April Pool’s Day #1

I know Deadpool can be hit or miss, but Marvel tapped a good creative team here. Gail Simone and C.F. Villa are doing Deadpool: April Pool’s Day #1, and boy, does Wade Wilson have it cut out for him. The Marvel Universe is in danger, and the only one who knows is Deadpool. But due to this unfortunate discovery coinciding with April Fool’s Day, no one believes the Merc with a Mouth. That’s a pretty great idea for an April Fool’s one-shot, and if anyone has the comedic sensibilities to pull it off, it’s Simone.

4. Eternals 50th Anniversary #1

The Eternals have been out of the spotlight for a while, but in honor of the heroes’ 50th anniversary, Marvel is uniting an expansive creative team to bring them back into the spotlight. This special will tell the untold stories of the Eternals and even introduce a new one that promises to leave a sizable impact on the Marvel Universe. I don’t know how Ralph Macchio or Patrick Stump got roped into this project, but I’m not gonna lie, I’m interested in seeing how this one turns out. Plus, who doesn’t like all that wonderful Michael Cho art?

3. Wonder Man #1

MCU Fans everywhere are raving about the new Wonder Man show, and it’s paying off for Simon Williams, who’s returning in his first self-titled series in nearly two decades. Gerry Dugan and Mark Buckingham team up for this miniseries that explores Wonder Man’s past, which catches up to him when he reunites with Randolph Chancellor, Williams’ old cellmate. Before Marvel Comics introduces its brand-new Wonder Man during Ultimate Impact: Reborn, check out a story that’s billed as being a love letter to L.A. and a tribute to the history of one of Marvel’s most underrated heroes.

2. Daredevil #1

It’s been a while since the Man Without Fear has been in the spotlight, but with Daredevil: Born Again back for a new season, Marvel is striking while the iron is hot. Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett unite for Daredevil #1, the first issue of a brand-new ongoing. Matt Murdock has a new life as a law professor and a new enemy in the form of the mysterious Omen. Daredevil is my absolute favorite Marvel hero, so I’m quite excited to see what this new series has in store for him. Knowing Daredevil, lots of action and ennui, probably.

1. Marvel/DC: Spider-Man/Superman #1

In lighter news, April will bring Superman and Spider-Man back together for their second adventure in as many months. There are a lot of great talents involved in this one, including Dan Slott, Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Jason Aaron, Todd Nauck, Brian Michael Bendis, and Sara Pichelli. I don’t know if I’m looking forward to the main crossover or the backups more, but I’m sure all the stories are going to be great. And hey, if we’re lucky, maybe this crossover will pave the way for even more Marvel/DC collaborations in the future.

What Marvel book are you looking forward to the most in April? Let us know in the comics or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!