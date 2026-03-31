7 DC Comics You Don’t Want to Miss This Month (April 2026)

2026 is turning out to be a huge year for DC Comics. It’s been a massive year so far and there’s still so much more to go. Between the conclusion of DC K.O. and the debut of DC Next Level, this year is shaping up to be an incredible repeat of 2025. Just look at how many amazing things DC Comics has lined up for April. We’ve got exciting new miniseries, unexpected developments, and even blasts from the past with an issue of Swamp Thing fans never thought would see the light of day.

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I know I sing the praises of DC Comics quite a bit, but I really do think there are a lot of fun books dropping in April. I mean, we’re getting an all-DC issue of MAD Magazine. I honestly didn’t even know MAD was still around, but I’m glad to see it take a friendly swipe at DC. There are also a few new books part of the DC Next Level initiative, like the incredibly anticipated Zatanna. With so much to look forward to in April, read on to discover the must-read books you seriously don’t want to miss.

7. Bizarro: Year None #1

Kevin Smith and Eric Carrasco are taking a crack at giving Superman’s iconic backwards-minded nemesis his own definitive origin story. Or at least as definitive as you can be when it comes to Bizarro. Bizarro: Year None #1 follows Clark Kent’s Daily Planet associates Jimmy Olsen and Perry White on a wayward adventure that takes them to the Bizarro homeworld, where they learn everything they never wanted to know about Bizarro. As a huge fan of this villain, let me just say this: Me am not looking forward to this book very little and hate the very idea.

6. MAD About DC #1

We really are being blessed with a lot of hilarious books this April. Comic book funnyman Chip Zdarsky spearheads MAD About DC #1, a special MAD publication with over 60 pages of pure comedy. We’ve got new comic strips from legends Sergio Aragonés and a slew of specials from all-star writers and artists like Matt Fraction, Steve Lieber, Gail Simon, and more. I absolutely adored MAD when I was younger, and as a huge DC Comics stan, I’m excited to see some of my favorite creators go all-out in this surely hilarious one-shot.

5. Zatanna #1

Did you enjoy Zatanna’s limited series from last year? Well, you’re in luck, because the DC Universe’s greatest magic user is stepping back into the spotlight, this time for an ongoing adventure! Jamal Campbell returns to write and draw Zatanna in this new series, which follows the hero as she takes on her new role as the Prime Magus, overseeing all magic in the DCU. It’s an ambitious idea, but fans everywhere have been waiting for this encore performance, and I’ve got no doubt Campbell has some fun tricks up his sleeve for this series.

4. Absolute Superman #18

Absolute Superman is going strong as it heads into its 18th issue. Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval continue their amazing work on the series, which begins its new “Reign of the Supeman” arc. We may have just gotten to know this world’s version of Hawkman, but this issue promises the introduction of two new Absolute Universe reinventions. Judging by the lightning bolt symbol on the cover, I’d say we have a good chance of seeing both Shazam and Black Adam. And if that’s the case, then yes, the hierarchy of power could indeed be about to change.

3. The Fury of Firestorm #1

Zatanna won’t be the only new kid on the block in April. For the first time in I don’t know how long, the Nuclear Man himself, Firestorm, is coming back to anchor his own ongoing series. We got a hell of a creative team with Jeff Lemire and Rafael De Latorre taking a swing at Ronnie Raymond. From what we’ve heard, this is going to be a creepy, new mystery, and let’s be real, that’s where Lemire thrives. I’ve got a good feeling about this book, and I’m happy that DC Next Level is emphasizing incredibly underused characters.

2. Swamp Thing 1989 #1

Nearly four decades ago, Rick Veitch’s Swamp Thing came to an unexpected end. But in a truly miraculous resurrection, the lost issues are completed, and DC will actually be finishing Veitch’s grand finale. Swamp Thing is going back to the past, where he’s going to meet up with the most well-known religious figure of all time. I truly don’t know what to expect here, but I am all for creative visions being seen through and can’t wait to see what this series has in store for readers.

1. Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #50

It’s hard to believe, but a lot of comics don’t make it as long as Batman/Superman: World’s Finest has. But Mark Waid’s team-up book is reaching its big 50th issue in April, and DC’s going all out to celebrate. Not only is this issue going to be an oversized affair with the combined Superman and Batman families, but this issue will see the return of Dan Mora, who helped bring this series to life four years ago. I’ve loved this series from the start, and I have to say, I’m really excited to see what Waid and Mora have planned.

What DC Comics book are you looking forward to the most in April? Let us know in the comments, or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!