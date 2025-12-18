7 Greatest Detectives in Marvel Comics Who Could Give Batman A Run For His Money

When people look at detectives in comic books, Batman is at the top of most lists, but several Marvel Comics detectives give Batman a run for his money. Marvel Comics has actually presented several characters as actual private investigators, which provides the comic book line with some legitimate detectives and not just a superhero who considers himself a master detective. However, these detectives also fit the mold of movie-style private detectives, and they can’t always uncover the truth without struggle. More often than not, they are betrayed by even those closest to them, making them incredibly entertaining to follow in their comics.

From official private investigators to some of the smartest characters in comics, here are the detectives in Marvel Comics who give Batman a run for the money.

7) Howard the Duck

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Howard the Duck is Howard Duckson, a being from Earth-47920 who ended up being sent to Earth-616, where he has been stuck ever since. He found it hard to live an everyday life, since he was a walking, talking duck. He met model Beverly Switzler and ended up opening a private detective agency. Howard has a genius-level intellect, and he was one of the most intelligent beings from his Earth. While he let his intelligence stagnate over time, he could become even smarter than Reed Richards if he applied himself.

6) Moon Knight

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Moon Knight went from being an unhinged antihero to becoming a private detective-style hero under the new title of Mr. Knight. He set up his base of operations in Manhattan and created his own congregation called the Midnight Mission, where he promised to help anyone who came to him for assistance, promising to protect anyone in his hometown. He set his sights on vampires in the town, but he proved that with his resources and skills, he could do anything to help the people on the streets that most heroes ignored.

5) Hannibal King

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hannibal King is a character from the world of Tomb of Dracula and the world of the anti-hero Blade. He was turned into a vampire by the same villain who killed Blade’s mother. This made him and Blade partners more often than not, especially when Deacon Frost is concerned. However, once Blade and Hannibal King got past Deacon Frost and their revenge, Hannibal became a private detective. He formed Borderline Investigations and mainly dealt with supernatural threats as part of the Nightstalkers. He has been one of the best supernatural detectives in Marvel Comics and is this world’s version of Constantine.

4) Colleen Wing

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Colleen Wing is one of Marvel Comics’ original detectives, appearing as a private detective in the pages of Power Man and Iron Fist and having a strong connection to Heroes for Hire in general. She formed Nightwing Restorations, Ltd. with Misty Knight after the former NYPD officer lost her arm. With Wing’s samurai training and Knight’s police training, they took on the name the Daughters of the Dragon and became one of the most successful detectives working the streets of New York City since they first appeared in the 1970s. She has since gained access to Chi Manipulation, similar to Iron Fist, making her powerful as well as a great detective.

3) Misty Knight

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As mentioned, Misty Knight helped form Nightwing Restorations, Ltd. The two went on to become the Daughters of the Dragon. Knight had a bit of power as well when she had her arm, which she lost as a police officer trying to diffuse a bomb, replaced with a bionic arm, giving her some muscle to help out when things got a little out of hand when she and Colleen were investigating dangerous people. However, as a police trained detective, Misty Knight remains one of the best detectives in Marvel Comics and even has connections that other detectives don’t possess.

2) Jessica Jones

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jessica Jones is a rare character who was introduced after 2000, but was retconned to have existed in the Marvel Universe since Peter Parker’s high school days. Her introduction was also special, since she was brought into Marvel Comics as a private investigator in the Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos detective series Alias. She went on to move into the life of Luke Cage, and that allowed her to join the Avengers and have a considerable superhero life outside of work. However, she remains one of Marvel Comics’ best detectives, and that has always been her most important quality as a hero.

1) Jamie Madrox

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jamie Madrox is a Marvel Comics character who was never interesting until he became a detective. He is the mutant known as the Multiple Man, and he has the unique ability to create clones of himself. When they learn something or do something, he maintains their memories and skills as well. That makes him more suited to be a detective than anyone, since he can send out multiple versions of himself and know everything they discover in their lives. Madrox became a detective when he turned X-Factor into a mutant detective agency, and since that time, he has been the best of the best when it comes to Marvel Comics detectives.

