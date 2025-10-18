7 Marvel Heroes Darkseid Would Devastate

Darkseid is the most devastating force in the DC Multiverse. Darkseid is superlatively powerful, able to thrown down with the most powerful heroes in comics. Darkseid believes that the entire universe should only have one will, and that will should be his. Darkseid is obsessed with getting his hands on the Anti-Life Equation, and using its power to take control of every being in the multiverse. While Darkseid would prefer to win that way, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the power to conquer everything in front of him. Darkseid is powerful enough to battle the entire superhero community all by himself.

DC’s heroes are the most powerful in comics, and Darkseid can beat nearly all of them. This would also extend to the Marvel Universe, where the heroes aren’t as powerful as the heroes of DC. Thanos would devastate these seven Marvel heroes, taking them down more easily than anyone would expect.

7) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch is one of the most powerful beings on Earth. Her reality altering power and magical skills have allowed her to do some amazing things, and she’s one of the most feared heroes in the Marvel Universe. However, against Darkseid, there’s basically nothing she could do. Darkseid is a god, and Scarlet Witch’s reality-altering powers would have no effect on him. Her magic also would do nothing to without some serious buffs, and even then there’s not much she could do. However, Darkseid would be able to one-shot Scarlet Witch with his Omega Effect eyebeams. Scarlet Witch has always been something of a glass cannon, and that would cost her in battle against Darkseid.

6) Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel has grown into one of Marvel’s greatest leaders, having worked at the top level of the superhero community for years now. Captain Marvel is a cauldron of roiling cosmic energy, and one of the physically strongest heroes out there. Captain Marvel has been able to hang with the most powerful villains out there, but Darkseid would be too much for her. Captain Marvel is powerful, but she isn’t on that level of Kryptonians, meaning that Darkseid is vastly stronger than her. She’s still a smart combatant, and would use her powers in smart ways in attempt to hurt Darkseid. She’s definitely put up an amazing fight, but she wouldn’t be able to hurt Darkseid enough to slow him down.

5) Ikaris

Ikaris is low key one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe. Ikaris is an Eternal, with vast super strength, a nearly indestructible body, flight, and powerful comic energy powers and has a million years of combat experience. Ikaris can go toe to toe with Thanos, but he can’t win against the Mad Titans and that means that Ikaris doesn’t have a chance against Darkseid. Darkseid is much more powerful than Thanos, meaning he’s more powerful than Ikaris. Ikaris would take a hellacious beating in the battle, but he wouldn’t have the power to be able to actually hurt Darkseid. This fight would take a while, but in the end Ikaris would fall.

4) Iron Man

Iron Man is one of Marvel’s most formidable heroes, his keen mind allowing him to figure out ways to win any battle. Iron Man created numerous powerful armors, and has been able to hang with some of the most powerful villains out there. Iron Man would get squashed by Darkseid, the gulf between their power levels being too far to cross. The best example of this is the post-Civil War battle between Thor and Iron Man. Thor was able to trounce Iron Man pretty easily, and Darkseid would be able to do the same. Even if Iron Man broke out the Hulkbuster armor, Darkseid would be able to take him out. Iron Man is smart, but he has no chance against power like Darkseid’s.

3) Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer is the wielder of the Power Cosmic and one of the purest heroes in the Marvel Universe. Silver Surfer has proven that he can go up against the most powerful heroes and villains out there, battling Thor, Hulk, Thanos, and more all to standstill. Silver Surfer would put up a good fight against Darkseid, but in the end, Silver Surfer wouldn’t be powerful enough to put down the God of Evil. The Power Cosmic is an amazing power, but the Silver Surfer doesn’t have its full power. It would be an amazing battle, but Silver Surfer’s power just isn’t enough to hurt Darkseid.

2) Hulk

The Hulk is the strongest one there is, a titan of gamma power that is the most powerful being on Earth. The Hulk has infinite strength potential, and has pulled off some amazing feats over the years. Most Hulk fans would say that the Hulk would defeat Darkseid and bring up that time that he punched through dimensions. Honestly, if the fight went on long enough, Hulk probably would win the fight. However, Darkseid starts off much more powerful than the Hulk. Darkseid would be able to overwhelm the Hulk before the Jade Giant would grow to unstoppable power. It would be an amazing fight, but the Hulk would still lose.

1) Thor

Thor’s power has grown in leaps and bounds over the years, especially once he became the King of Asgard. Thor is basically Marvel’s Superman, which would make a battle between Thor and Darkseid an entertaining battle. This is honestly probably the closest fight on this list. Thor would be able to punch it out with Darkseid for a little while, and Mjolnir would give him ways to do some amazing damage to Darkseid. However, the thing about Thor is that he doesn’t really cut loose very often. It’s for this reason that Darkseid would get an early advantage over Thor. Darkseid is stronger than Thor and doesn’t hold back, and that’s going to make this battle impossible to win for the God of Thunder. Thor is powerful, but Darkseid’s ruthlessness would give him the nod.

