7 Marvel Romances That Were Tragically Cut Short

Marvel Comics has given readers some of the biggest superhero adventures ever, huge universe-shaking battles that have become the basis for the biggest movies of all time. The House of Ideas is full of amazing characters, and any time you get a lot of attractive people risking their lives together, you get romance. Over the decades, Marvel has created some of the greatest romances ever, loves that have become iconic with generations of fans. It’s hard to think of the Marvel Universe without the marriage between Reed and Sue Richards, for example. However, not every great foundational Marvel relationship can be last.

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Drama is another huge part of superhero stories, and what better drama is there than romantic drama? The publisher has cut some amazing romances short, all to stoke the fires of drama. These seven Marvel romances were ended too soon, leaving readers wanting more.

7) Scarlet Witch/The Vision

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Scarlet Witch is the new Sorcerer Supreme and one of the most important Marvel characters ever. She came to prominence as an Avenger and there met the synthezoid the Vision. The two of them fell in love and eventually married, even starting a family (that Wanda created with her powers by stealing portions of Mephisto’s soul). They were one of the main Avengers couples for years, but then it was decided to make the Vision evil for a spell and the two of them have been apart ever since. Marvel has teased them getting back together, but has never pulled the trigger despite fans wishing they would.

6) Peter Parker/Mary Jane Watson-Parker

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Peter Parker had numerous relationships in the beginning before falling for Gwen Stacy. After her death, Peter’s friend Mary Jane shot her shot, and the two of them got together. They were married in the ’80s, and stayed married until 2007. Several generations of readers grew up with her as Spider-Man’s wife, and fans loved their relationship. However, Marvel editorial hated it and they finally ended it with the maligned “One More Day”. Since then, the publisher has teased giving the relationship back to readers, only to pull it away from them.

5) Wolverine/Mariko Yashida

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Wolverine is known for violence, and has been from the beginning. However, early in Chris Claremont’s revolutionary run on Uncanny X-Men, he gave the ol’Canucklehead a love interest: Mariko Yashida, a wealthy Japanese woman. The two of them hit it off, and after killing her Yakuza boss father, the two of them were about to get married. An attack by Viper, Silver Samurai, and Mastermind ended that, though. Mastermind used his powers on Mariko and she ended the wedding. After the truth was learned, she felt she could never make up for the dishonor and the two of them drifted apart. Eventually, Logan was forced to mercy kill her after she made peace with Hand envoy Mat’suo Tsurayaba. She’s since been resurrected, but the two of them haven’t gotten back together.

4) Sam Wilson/Jane Foster

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In the mid ’10s, Marvel replaced a lot of their major heroes, including Captain America and Thor. Sam Wilson had taken up the mantle of Cap and Jane was worthy of Mjolnir, fighting evil as the Goddess of Thunder. The two of them joined the Avengers in All-New, All-Different Avengers and made a pretty great couple. There was just something about Cap and Thor making out that was a lot of fun, and their shared struggle of living up to their mantles made their relationship work. However, it was cut short, and both of them have went back to being single.

3) Captain Marvel/War Machine

Image COurtesy of Marvel Comics

Carol Danvers became an A-lister when she took up the mantle of Captain Marvel, and would eventually enter into a relationship with War Machine. The two of them have a lot of common, as both are former sidekicks that stepped into a bigger mantle and became big deals. It was good for Carol to have someone and it gave Rhodey some spotlight. However, eventually, it ended and it was a huge blow for both. Marvel hasn’t really had anything to do with Rhodey since and Carol has become less of an actual character and more of a sort of boring symbol without some normal person pursuits.

2) Havok/The Wasp

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Havok has long been the lesser Summers brother, never reaching the level of his Cyclops. The Wasp was a founding Avenger, but has long been a perennial B-lister. The two of them ended up in the cast of Uncanny Avengers and started heavily flirting, leading to a relationship that would survive the Apocalypse Twins’ destruction of Earth in the story “Ragnarok Now!”. They fought against the mutant leadership of Planet X for years, even having a child named Katie. However, they had to undo their future, causing a lot of damage to their relationship, and then they had their morality inverted and never got back together. It was great for both of them, but was doomed from the beginning.

1) Cyclops/Emma Frost

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cyclops and Emma Frost were the first couple of mutantdom from 2004 to 2016. Emma and Scott had begun a psychic relationship before the death of Jean Grey, and the two of them got together after that tragic event, taking leadership of the Xavier Institute and eventually the tattered remains of the mutant race after House of M. They had so much chemistry and they worked so well together. They made each other better, but eventually Marvel killed off Cyclops and made Emma a villain before bringing back Jean Grey. They’ve flirted since then, but there’s been nothing else between them since unfortunately.

What are your favorite lost Marvel romances? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!