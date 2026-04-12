7 Most Powerful Avengers Villains Introduced Since 2000

The 2000s presented some massive Avengers storylines, and they actually had to beat some brand-new all-powerful villains never seen in Marvel Comics before. The Avengers are more than just a team with self-contained villains, as they exist to fight threats to the world that not even their powerful characters could handle alone. These also often end up crossing over into site-wide story arcs where everyone in the Marvel Universe has to fight for their survival. While some of these villains were older ones returning, such as Mephisto or Malekith, Marvel also created new villains after 2000 that made the Avengers lives a living hell.

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Here is a look at the most powerful Avengers villains introduced in comics for the first time after 2000.

7) Hood

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The Hood doesn’t seem all that powerful, but he is a lot stronger than people might give him credit for. The fact he started as an Avengers villain shows he hits on a higher level than many believe. Of course, this was the New Avengers he was fighting and not the main team, which means he fought the Avengers street-level heroes like Luke Cage and Blade. However, he is still a powerhouse.

Hood is Parker Robbins and he debuted in Hood #1 in 2002 before becoming a threat to the Avengers in the 2007 New Avengers comic line. His main powers comes from Dormammu, the Lord of the Dark Dimension, whose power flows through Hood’s enchanted cloak and boots, which gives him invisibility, teleportation, and flight. He really showed his “power” when he became the Godfather of all supervillains during the Civil War event.

6) Phil Coulson

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Most people know Phil Coulson from his appearances in the MCU, where he was Agent Coulson and was the beloved right hand of Nick Fury before his “death” moved him to the Agents of SHIELD television show as the main hero on that series. He was a beloved character, but that all changed in Marvel Comics. Still a good hero there, things went bad during the Secret Empire storyline when an evil Captain America took over the world.

Captain America ordered Deadpool to kill Coulson, and when he died, Coulson’s anger went with him to Hell where he developed a hatred for the heroes who betrayed him. Mephisto allowed him to return to life with the Pandemonium Cube, which allowed him to rewrite history, erase the Avengers from the timeline, and create the Squadron Supreme. This power made him a massively powerful Avengers enemy in the Heroes Reborn event in 2021.

5) The Maker

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Maker is the Ultimate Universe version of Reed Richards, a man whose genius pushed him to dark places and a perceived betrayal by Susan Storm and Ben Grimm pushed him to evil. This storyline showed what would happen if Reed Richards used his intellect for evil, and it was devastating. He has an IQ that exceeds 267, which allows him to solve all problems on a godlike scale, and led him to create the Children of Tomorrow which almost conquered the entire planet in his world.

This means that he was able to beat back the Ultimate Avengers and the Ultimates for a time, and he waged successful wars against both the heroes and the world governments. He even slaughtered the Asgardian race and then merged with the main Marvel Universe after Secret Wars, where The Maker set his sights on creating a brand-new universe he controls.

4) Cul Borson

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cul Borson is also known as the Serpent and the God of Fear. While he is an ancient Asgardian god who predates Odin as the first All-Father, he never debuted in Marvel Comics until 2011 in Fear Itself #1, the major Marvel event series that he was the main villain of. Before this, he had been overthrown and imprisoned beneath the ocean by his brothers, which is why no one spoke of him or knew about him until his return.

His power in an another level, where he draws unlimited power from the collective fears of every being on the planet, growing stronger as a global panic spreads across the globe. He fought not only the Avengers, but ever hero on Earth in an attempt to conquer the world. Cul even demanded Thor’s sacrifice and proved he was as powerful, even if not more so, than the God of Thunder himself.

3) Knull

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Knull started out as a Venom villain, which then made him a Spider-Man villain. However, when King in Black started, he became a villain of all Earth and the cosmic Marvel’s heroes, including the Avengers. Knull debuted first in Venom #3 (2018), but retroactively he was actually in Thor: God of Thunder #6 (2013), five years sooner. By the time of King in Black, he had received his freedom and set his sights on sending the universe into darkness.

Knull created the entire symbiote race as well as the All-Black Necrosword (from a dead Celestial) that Gorr the God Butcher used. He has full command over all symbiotes over the universe through a hive moinid, giving him armies of warriors and dragons to fight in his name. When he uses the All-Black, he absorbs the soul of everyone he kills, making him more powerful. He has also lived for billions of years as an elder god, and is nearly unbeatable.

2) Rot

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Rot is an Avengers villain, debuting in Avengers: Celestial Quest #5, and is one of the lesser-known beings the team ever faced. Riot is a decay entity, the offspring of Thanos and Lady Death, and it embodies the idea of being alive and dead at the same time, which means it is immune to any harm from living or dead beings. It also is extremely destructive, as it can destroy anything organic or inorganic by touching it and causing instant erosion.

To understand how powerful Rot is, not even Lady Death or Eternity had the power or ability to stop or even harm it, meaning it was a level above even cosmic entities. It is also a moving void of nothingness and consumes everything it touches. While the Avengers tried, it took Thanos and Lady Death to act against their nature to dissolve it since no one could beat it by themselves.

1) Amatsu-Mikaboshi

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Amatsu-Mikaboshi is the Chaos King and he debuted in Ares #2 in 2006. He is a cosmic entity that predates time and space and was a manifestation of primordial chaos and the void. He initially set out to conquer all the gods of countless alien civilizations, murdering the gods of the Skrulls, Shi’ar, and even Zenn-La, and absorbed their power into himself.

Even Galactus and the Skyfathers like Zeus were like “ants” to him at the height of his powers, and the Avengers even less so. He even forced Lady Death to flee from the Marvel Universe and defeated Satan and consumed the entire underworld. This led to The Chaos War, a massive Marvel crossover event with the Avengers and more unable to stand up against this colossal threat. In the end, it took Hercules, Thor, Silver Surfer, Galactus, and the Avengers just to seal him away to stop him.

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