7 Most Powerful X-Men Introduced Since 2000, Ranked

The X-Men have had some of the most powerful heroes in all of Marvel Comics over the years, and this includes several that made their debuts since 2000. In the past, mutants who served on the X-Men teams included heavy hitters like Jean Grey, one of the world’s most powerful psychics, and Storm, a mutant who also has the powers of a goddess. Omega-level mutants are among the most powerful beings on the planet, mastering the abilities they gained when their mutations manifested. This century so far, there have been some more powerful mutants who debuted with the X-Men, and while they might not match up to Jean Grey or Storm, they are still heavy hitters in Marvel Comics.

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7) Rasputin IV

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Rasputin IV is an X-Men member and her powers involve several classic X-Men members. She is a brand-new arrival in the Marvel Universe, debuting in Immortal X-Men #2 in 2023 during the Sins of Sinister storyline. In tis comic, Mister Sinister introduced his newest creation with Rasputin IV, and her powers were more than impressive since she had the skills of five other mutants.

Rasputin IV has the powers of Colossus, Kitty Pryde, X-23, Unus, and Kid Omega, as well as the use of the Soulsword that Magik is best known for. She is 900 years old and unaged, she can become intangible when she wants and has Colossus’ strength when she wants. With Kid Omega’s psychic powers as an Omega-level mutant, she remains one of the most powerful mutants released in the 2020s.

6) Tempest

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Tempest is a mutant who debuted in New X-Men #118 in 2001. Angel Salvadore showed up during Grant Morrison and Ethan Van Sciver’s run on the title and this was the issue where she learned she had powers. Her father abused her and threw her out when he learned she was a mutant. At that point she grew wings and then was almost killed by the U-Men before Wolverine saved her.

As for her powers, Tempest has powers that mirror that of a common housefly. However, unlike Wasp, who just grows small and shoots stinger blasts, she can fly with her wings and she can generate acid and regurgitate it onto people from her mouth, a deadly power. She can also generate powerful shockwaves with her wings.

5) Fantomex

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Fantomex is one of the most powerful X-Men who debuted since 2000, and he really isn’t even an actual mutant. Instead, Fantomex was a being created as Weapon XIII via the Weapon Plus Program that also gave Wolverine his adamantium skeleton. As an artificially created weapon combining human, machine, and mutant DNA, he ended up as an extremely powerful antihero.

He made his first appearance in New X-Men #128 in 2002, and his powers are more than interesting. What made him so powerful was that he had three brains and each of them worked independently. He did eventually have them moved into three separate bodies. He also has mutant powers, and he has a secondary nervous system and no one can catch his scent.

4) Bei the Blood Moon

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Bei the Blood Moon is not only one of the most powerful members of the X-Men introduced since 2000, but one of the scariest. Bei debuted in X of Swords: Stasis #1 in 2020, a mutant from Arakko who can level an entire mountain with her voice, similar to Black Bolt, but also someone who can be understood by any living being, unlike Black Bolt. She also has a weapon known as the Seducer and it one of the greatest hunters and warriors in the universe.

Ironically, her powers to be understood by any living being meant that Cypher, who could understand any language, couldn’t understand her. This, of course, led them to be married and they remain a couple to this day, even after his change into Revelation. With the power to level mountains, and the skills to hunt and willingness to kill prey, Bei the Blood Moon is a terrifying mutant who was still convinced to join the X-Men.

3) Tempus

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Tempus debuted in Marvel Comics in All-New X-Men #1 in 2012. She is an Australian who dreamed of one day becoming an iconic hero like Captain America, but when she learned she was a mutant, she realized she would always been seen as a freak and remain in danger from a society who fear mutants. This was proven when her powers manifested and she froze her entire town for 20 hours. The X-Men saved her from authorities.

Since that time, she has become one of the X-Men’s best new members, and one of their most powerful. She is so powerful that she was one of the Five in the Krakoa resurrection protocols. Her powers allow her to slow down time and even stop it in any specific place, as well as speed up time (she could theoretically speed up time so decades pass in a matter of seconds). This is, of course, means time traveling as well. Dr. Strange said no one has ever mastered this power as strongly as Tempus.

2) Kid Omega

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When Jean Grey was personally training Quentin Quire on Krakoa, she said there was no limit to his psychic powers if he learned how to get his emotions under control. This is an impressive compliment because Jean Grey is the world’s most powerful telepath, outpacing even Professor Xavier when it comes to the extent of her powers. As for Quentin, his psychic powers are different enough from Jean to make them both Omega-level mutants.

The big problem here is that Kid Omega is a jerk, and he doesn’t care about others as much as he does about doing what he wants. He has psychic powers that can completely shut down several people at the same time, and he has used his powers in that immoral way before. However, he also has immaturity problems that has kept his powers tapped. His abilities are unlimited, but he doesn’t have the patience to actually use them to their full extent.

1) Hope Summers

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Hope Summers is known as the Mutant Messiah, and she was also hunted down by Bishop for a long time because her powers killed millions of humans and caused mutants in another timeline to become hunted and placed into concentration camps. She is supposed to be the person who saves all mutants, but this has never really materialized. However, her powers are immense.

The first mutant born after M-Day, Hope debuted in X-Men (Vol. 2) #205 in 2007 as a baby and returned as an adult via time travel. Her powers involve mimicking any hero who is close to her, and there is no limit to how many mutant powers she can mimic at the exact same time. This power allows her to have the power of every X-Men member in a battle, which makes her one of the most powerful X-Men in history, and the most powerful since 2000.

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