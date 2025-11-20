Knull Returns to Conquer the Marvel Universe with His Most Powerful Creation Yet

Powerful villains like Knull don’t stay down for long, and he’s back with a weapon that all but assures he’ll finally take control of the Marvel Universe. It seems just like yesterday that the God of the Symbiotes terrorized the Marvel Universe in the “King in Black” storyline. But Knull has returned, and he is still dead-set on revenge on Marvel’s greatest heroes and conquering everything he can. But the heroes have defeated Knull once; what could possibly give him an advantage now?

At his peak, Knull was one of the most powerful cosmic beings ever to exist. A god of darkness, the master of the symbiotes, Knull was mighty enough to slay Celestials and go toe-to-toe with gods. But while he ranks as an incredibly strong deity, even his might wasn’t enough to stop Venom from destroying him. But after years away (not to mention an encounter with Hela), Knull is back, and he’s preparing a weapon that could very well see him bring the Marvel Universe under his heel.

Knull Turns Godzilla into His Most Destructive Weapon

If there’s one thing that Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #5 by Gerry Dugan and Javier Garrón proved, it’s that no hero or villain alive can take down the King of the Monsters. After four issues of constant fighting, the Avengers go for broke with a mecha, operated by some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, to try and stop the rampaging beast. But the kaiju is too much for it, so the team has to go for their backup plan, exiling Godzilla. Using the power of Mjolnir, the Avengers banish Godzilla to a distant planet, hoping he’ll stay there.

But as it turns out, that was the worst thing the Avengers could have done. After fixing Johnny Storm’s warning of the future, it turns out the Human Torch was trying to tell the heroes not to exile Godzilla. Unfortunately, Godzilla’s made landfall on a desolate planet, where Knull has tracked the monster down. Knull sends an army of symbiotes to cover Godzilla, transforming him into a Venomized version of himself as Knull tells the monster that they will take the Earth and the entire Marvel Universe.

With Godzilla Under His Control, Nothing Can Stop Knull

The thing I loved about Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe is that it did not shy away from showing how damn powerful the titan really is. He faced some of the most powerful Marvel villains in direct combat, and none of them were able to stop him. Doctor Strange even sequestered him in the astral plane, and that wasn’t enough to contain the monster. The only thing that kind of hurt Godzilla was vibranium, and even that seemed more like an annoyance than a real Achilles’ heel for the leviathan.

The thing is, as much of a rampaging monster as he is, Godzilla isn’t so much a villain as he is a force of nature. He’s not inherently evil; he just doesn’t like being disturbed or challenged. But now Knull has entered the picture, and he’s using his symbiotes to mess with Godzilla’s head, weaponizing all that raw power for Knull to see his goals through. All Knull has to do is point the monster in the right direction, and the Venomized Godzilla will attack and won’t stop attacking until everything’s destroyed.

Godzilla was powerful enough when it was just him. But now he’s got the added strength and durability of a symbiote army at his disposal. Sure, the Avengers have ways of countering symbiotes, but let’s be real, any advantage on Godzilla’s side isn’t going to be easy to take away. Also, Godzilla’s in deep space, and not every planet has heroes to keep it safe, meaning Knull and Godzilla could do some serious destruction to the greater Marvel Universe before the heroes can even properly mount a defense.

As far as I can tell, this series is canon, so there are real stakes here. Knull has just acquired one of the greatest threats the Avengers have ever faced, a monster they honestly couldn’t defeat. As uphill a battle as this all was, Marvel’s heroes have an even greater and more dire challenge ahead of them. With Godzilla acting as his unwilling enforcer, there really is nothing that can stop Knull from utilizing the King of the Monsters’ might to finally plunge the Marvel Universe into darkness.

