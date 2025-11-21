7 Most Powerful Avengers Villains Not in Marvel Movies

The Avengers were formed originally to battle a threat that was larger than any one of them could handle alone. This threat was Hulk, although it turned out that Hulk wasn’t the real villain, and it was Thor’s brother Loki who was controlling the situation. Eventually, Iron Man, Thor, Wasp, Ant-Man, and Hulk agreed to form the Avengers, although Hulk quickly left, and Captain America took his place when he was found thawed from ice. Since then, the Avengers have battled some big-league villains, with names like Loki, Kang, Thanos, and Ultron all showing up in the MCU. However, there are still some major Avengers villains who haven’t made their MCU debuts.

From some of the team’s earliest villains to one of the most powerful Avengers villains in all of the team’s history, here is a look at the strongest that still are not in the MCU.

7) Super Adaptoid

Super Adaptoid has been in several cartoons over the years, including episodes of Avengers Assemble and Hulk and the Agents of SMASH. However, this is one powerful Avengers villain that has never made his way into the MCU, even though there have been a few instances where this could have happened. Super Adaptoid debuted in Tales of Suspense #82 as a Captain America villain, created by AIM.

His powers included power minicry, shapeshifting, and size alteration, as well as self-repair. Since AIM has been in the MCU in a few places, Super Adaptoid could have shown up, but didn’t. With villains coming from the cosmos, it might be too late to ever see Super Adaptoid in the MCU.

6) Count Nefaria

Count Nefaria made his Marvel debut in Avengers #13, making him one of the team’s earliest villains. He was an extremely wealthy man who used much of his fortune to have people create inventions far beyond advanced technology for his use, and then gained power in the Maggia, an international crime syndicate. This brought him to the Avengers’ attention as they set out to bring down the Maggia.

While this is very much below the Avengers’ focus in the MCU, it isn’t below other things, like when Sam Wilson deals with issues in Madripoor, and Nefaria could easily be brought in as an ally of the Power Broker (Sharon Carter). However, it has never happened. As for his powers, he is immortal and has a considerable healing factor, and he has vampiric powers, where he can drain people of their energy and maintain his own power.

5) Squadron Supreme

The Squadron Supreme appeared in Marvel Comics as their answer to the Justice League, with Hyperion a Superman stand-in, Nighthawk representing Batman, and so on. However, one thing the comics did, and the cartoons over the years followed suit with, was making these characters villains, or at least antagonistic forces to the Avengers. There was even an event series where Agent Coulson recreated Earth with Mephisto and made the Supreme that world’s heroes, ensuring the Avengers never existed.

That said, the Supreme have never shown up in the MCU, and there is a really good chance that they never will. The Avengers they would need to face are no longer available, with Captain America and Iron Man gone, and Thor on his way out. However, this is an extremely powerful team that would have been a great nemesis for the Avengers in the MCU, but never got the chance.

4) The Chaos King

Amatsu-Mikaboshi is a Marvel Comics god who is from Japanese mythology and is best known to readers as the Chaos King. He is the God of Evil and Chaos and, at one time in history, ruled over the void that existed before creation. However, he was banished and remained out of commission for eons until he finally escaped and took over Hell, defeating the strongest beings of that realm, and then battling the Avengers and Earth’s heroes, as they tried to bring his reign to an end.

This could have been a great Avengers villain in the MCU, but the way beings like Malekith were treated when they showed up, it might be better that he never appeared in the movies.

3) Molecule Man

Molecule Man started as a Fantastic Four villain, but he soon made his way over to the Avengers titles as well. Over time, he ended up becoming one of the most powerful characters in all of Marvel Comics, and almost no one comes close to his level. However, when it comes to the MCU, Owen Reece is likely way too overpowered to present there unless it is done in a precise manner.

Since he is overpowered, Molecule Man often stays out of the fights and situations, such as when he helped the Beyonder in the first Secret Wars or Doctor Doom in the latest Secret Wars. It should be noted that a version of him did appear in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, but that isn’t really part of the MCU, and it was a terrible depiction.

2) Chthon

Chthon exists in the MCU, but has never been seen or actually appeared. Chthon was seen as a statue honoring the being, as it was Chthon who wrote the Darkhold, the mystical book of magic that helped turn Wanda Maximoff into a villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, Chthon never actually appeared, while in comics, he has been a villain in the pages of the Avengers, and he has caused Scarlet Witch to go evil there, too, more than once.

His first comic appearance came in Avengers #186 in 1979, when he possessed Wanda and set her against her allies in the Avengers. He also appeared in Dark Reign, and he has been a thorn in the sides of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes more often than not. However, with Wanda already going bad, there is no reason to add Chthon as anything other than a faceless name who wrote the Darhold in the MCU.

1) Korvac

One of the most powerful villains the Avengers ever faced is a cosmic being known as Korvac. The first time they fought him was in The Korvac Saga, and he killed every single member of the Avengers. However, thanks to his wife and the love he had for her, he saw the error in his ways, brought them back to life, and then left. That said, he has returned more than once and is still very powerful, and even more immoral.

Korvac is the one powerful Avengers villain who never appeared in the MCU, but easily could have, and possibly should have. Having a villain like Korvac, whose only desire is to turn the world into a peaceful place with no wars and no free will as a result, is an interesting topic, since the Avengers would need to focus on why this is not a good idea. Korvac’s power is limitless, making him an even bigger threat than Thanos, but with an even more complex story.

