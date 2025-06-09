Marvel’s Vision Return Will Resolve a Controversial Phase 4 Cliffhanger According to New MCU Theory

A new theory has appeared online to deal with controversial mystery from Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by introducing a new villain for Paul Bettany’s Vision in his upcoming Vision Quest series. Vision was last seen in his new white guise flying away from Westview in WandaVision, and he’s set to make his next appearance in 2026’s Vision Quest. While many members of the spinoff have already been confirmed – some of whom could be formidable villains – a new theory suggests that he’s set to face off with another familiar face.

New rumors have suggested that Vision Quest might bring the MCU back to Madripoor, a fictional location first seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Madripoor was introduced as the home of Sharon Carter during her time as a fugitive from the United States, so the idea of Vision Quest returning to Madripoor has informed a theory shared on Instagram that Sharon Carter’s Power Broker will also return in the upcoming series. Given Carter’s desire to acquire state secrets, prototypes, and weapons to sell to the highest bidder, Vision would clearly be in her sights.

Sharon Carter was first introduced to the MCU in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as an agent of SHIELD tasked with watching over Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). She then had a prominent role in Captain America: Civil War as a CIA operative tracking down Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), but her actions helping Rogers and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) made her a fugitive. This pushed her into a life of high-end crime as the Power Broker in Phase 4, but her transition into a villain, even after her pardon, caused huge controversy. Vision Quest can give this evolution meaning.

Vision is perhaps the most powerful sentient weapon ever formed in the MCU, especially after SWORD dismantled him, corrupted his memories, and put him back together as the only machine capable of entering the Scarlet Witch’s Hex and taking on the fabricated Vision. This status would surely make him a target for Sharon Carter as the Power Broker, which could make her a great antagonist for the Vision Quest series. Four years after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it would be great to see Marvel address this mystery, even though other, more powerful, villains may have already been confirmed.

The most notable villain already confirmed to be returning in Vision Quest is Ultron, the tyrannical artificial intelligence first seen in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. James Spader is returning to portray the robotic supervillain, while the likes of Jocasta (T’Nia Miller), Todd Stashwick’s assassin, and Iron Man’s Raza (Faran Tahir), a member of the Ten Rings, will also be appearing. These villains may leave little room for Emily VanCamp to return as Sharon Carter, but it would be fantastic to see the Power Broker’s story continue in the MCU, and be given more meaning, explanation, and perhaps redemption.

