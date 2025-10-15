7 Terrible Justice Leaguers Everyone Wants To Forget

The Justice League has called nearly every major and minor hero of the DC’s prime Earth as a member. This makes a lot of sense. The Justice League is the premiere multiversal defense force, so the more heroes on the team, the better. The Justice League’s most well-known members are the greatest heroes in the DC Multiverse, powerful and skilled heroes who lead the team into battle against the greatest threats. There have also been numerous B and C-list members of the team who have shined over the years, becoming bigger stars than ever because of their time with the Justice League. The Justice League has made stars of many heroes over the decades.

There are some underrated Justice Leaguers, and there are also some overrated Justice Leaguers. However, there’s another kind of Justice Leaguer as well, the kind of Justice Leaguers that we all want to forget. These seven Justice Leaguers are the worst in the team’s history, and deserve to be wiped away from all of our memories.

7) G’Nort

Green Lanterns are the universe’s most powerful defenders, and they have a rich legacy with the Justice League. Members like Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Gardner, Simon Baz, and Jessica Cruz were all great members of the team. And then there’s G’Nort. G’Nort is the worst Green Lantern ever. While he’s means well, he’s pretty dumb and more trouble than he’s worth. He’s basically a joke, and whenever he shows up, the members of the team do their best to get rid of them (they made him a member of the Justice League Antarctica to keep him away from them once). G’Nort can be funny, but the character is kind of annoying, and we’d all like for him to go away forever.

6) Bloodwynd

Bloodwynd was introduced to the Justice League in the early ’90s. There have been several versions of the characters — the mantle was even used as an alter ego for Martian Manhunter — and was played as a mysterious magical hero powered by the Blood Gem. While there were some cool ideas at the core of the character — one Bloodwynd was a descendant of slaves out for revenge against the families of slave owners — he never really worked as a member of the Justice League. He was an edgy ’90s character, and the vast majority of Justice League fans have forgotten him, so we’re almost there.

5) General Glory

General Glory is basically a Captain America pastiche, a World War II soldier who can transform into a super strong and invulnerable form. He’s a parody of all the patriotic superheroes of the Golden Age, but the jokes didn’t really land. He was introduced in the early ’90s and just didn’t catch on at all. General Glory is one of those characters that could work on his own, but throwing him onto the Justice League was a huge mistake. He would have fit better with a team like the Justice League. Maybe if he was made a member of the group during the Justice League International days, when comedy was all the rage for Justice League stories, he would have be remembered differently, but that was unfortunately not the case.

4) Vibe

Vibe was a break-dancing metahuman with vibrational powers. Now, Vibe could have been a pretty cool character, but he was a character created to take advantage of a youth fad — in this case break-dancing — and that never really goes well in comics, usually because the writers of the books were neither youths or cool. He was also part of the Justice League Detroit, one of the least-loved Justice League rosters of all time. Vibe faded away but then was brought back to the Justice League in the New 52 in Justice League of America (Vol. 3), where the character got a little better, but he still was pretty lame. Vibe has failed numerous times in his existence, and DC should stop trying to bring him back.

3) Congorilla

Congorilla is also known as Congo Bill, a man whose soul inhabited the body of a golden gorilla with super strength and durability. He joined the team in the maligned miniseries Cry for Justice, which is usually considered one of the worst Justice League stories of the 21st century, if not the worst. Congorilla mostly hung out with Mikal Tomas, who was once known as Starman, and while their relationship was cool, Congorilla just wasn’t much of a Justice Leaguer. Congorilla is an interesting idea for a character, but he’s not really considered all that interesting of a character. His time on the Justice League is hated by nearly every Justice League fan, and it was eventually ended by the dawn of the New 52. Congorilla is one of those characters that most DC fans forget was ever on the team, and that’s honestly for the beast.

2) Darkseid

Darkseid is high-level Justice League villain, but he’s also been a member of the team, which is honestly the weirdest thing that ever could have happened. This occurred in Justice League Odyssey, which took place after Justice League: No Justice. The defeat of the Omega Titans resulted in the creation of the Ghost Sector and Darkseid joined a team of Leaguers consisting of Cyborg, Starfire, and Azrael that was out to protect it and learn its secrets. Of course, it was a ruse, but just the fact that Darkseid actually joined a Justice League team is something that most DC fans don’t even want to think about. There’s no reason that any member of the Justice League would allow Darkseid into the Justice League, and it’s a book that has been forgotten over the years since it ended.

1) Azrael

Batman has lots of partners, each with varying levels of popularity. One that has always been disliked by a lot of fans is Azrael. Azrael was a weapon of the Order of St. Dumas, a violent vigilante that took Batman’s place after Bane broke his back. Azrael is ’90s edge personified, and is fine as a vigilante in Gotham, but is definitely not a Justice League type. This is why it’s so weird that Azrael was ever a member of any Justice League team, especially on a team that goes to outer space. Azrael is not a Justice League-caliber hero, and putting him on a Justice League team, even one as low-profile as the Odyssey team, was a mistake.

