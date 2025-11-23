Every Original Brotherhood of Mutants Villain Ranked By Power

When Professor X created the X-Men to symbolize how humans and mutants could live in harmony, the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants emerged as their antithesis. There have been many versions of the Brotherhood over the decades, but the original was first introduced in 1964. The first Brotherhood was created by the X-Men’s archenemy, Magneto, who, after a lifetime of being persecuted, both as a Jew during the Holocaust and a mutant in the present time, believed that humanity was beyond redemption. The Brotherhood of Evil Mutants was formed to promote mutant superiority and to engage in violent retaliation against human prejudice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The X-Men and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants are two sides of the same coin because they both fight for mutant rights against a world that hates and fears them. Where the X-Men seek progress against bigotry through peaceful methods, the Brotherhood endorse violence. These are the founding members of the Brotherhood whose power motivated countless other mutants to take up arms against humanity.

5) Toad

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Mortimer Tonynbee, aka Toad, has been both a lackey and a leader of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. As his name suggests, this mutant has all the powers of a toad, including the ability to leap great distances and crawl on walls. He has a prehensile tongue that can stretch to 30 feet long, which he uses to ensnare people or hurl them through the air. Other gross yet dangerous abilities Toad possesses include spitting a paralyzing resin, emitting limited mind-controlling pheromones, and controlling amphibians telepathically. While he may not be one of the strongest mutants in the Brotherhood, he is undoubtedly one of their most loyal and recurring members – and certainly one of their most disgusting.

4) Mastermind

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jason Wyngarde, aka Mastermind, is a longtime member of both the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants and the Hellfire Club. Mastermind’s mutant ability allows him to create illusions that alter his victim’s perceptions of reality. His illusion powers are so strong that they can trick all five of his victims’ senses. Mastermind has also learned to tap into and manipulate people’s memories. This ability has allowed Mastermind to make Polaris forget that she’s Magneto’s daughter and caused Wolverine to believe that his deceased mother had been resurrected. In his most famous yet poorly planned feat, Mastermind used his powers to brainwash Jean Grey into joining the Hellfire Club, which inadvertently caused her to become the malevolent Dark Phoenix.

3) Quicksilver

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Pietro Maximoff, aka Quicksilver, is one of the fastest speedsters in Marvel Comics. Quicksilver joined the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants alongside his twin sister Scarlet Witch, but they eventually left to seek redemption by becoming Avengers. He regularly runs and reacts at speeds several times faster than the speed of sound, which allows him to create giant tornadoes, run on water, and climb walls. One time, he ran so fast that he traversed half the planet in a mere 92 seconds. When Quicksilver pushes himself hard enough, he can even move faster than light, such as when he outpaced a radio wave. Whether fighting as a hero or villain, Quicksilver will run so fast into danger that his enemies never see him coming.

2) Magneto

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Max Eisenhardt, aka Magneto, created the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants to oppose his former friend Professor X and his X-Men. From his first appearance, Magneto was confirmed to be one of the strongest mutants on the planet, and his mastery over magnetism has increased exponentially over the years. As an Omega-Level mutant, there’s practically no limit to how Magneto can manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum. He’s torn out Wolverine’s metal skeleton, given Phoenix a stroke, deflected Thor’s hammer, and released planet-wide EMPs. And if Magneto wanted to, he could wipe out all life on Earth by erasing the planet’s magnetic field. While he may have the motivation to free his mutant brethren from their oppression, his violent methods have led him to take countless lives in pursuit of that goal.

1) Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the strongest beings in the Marvel Multiverse, Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, has on several occasions threatened all of creation. When she first appeared as a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, her ability to cast hexes and inflict misfortune was minimal. However, she eventually discovered that she had access to endless chaos magic. With this revelation, Scarlet Witch realized that she could do practically anything. She manipulates minds, time, space, and reality with ease. She’s matched the Phoenix Force, rewrote all of reality during the House of M storyline, erased almost all mutant powers on Earth, and even threatened to destroy the infinite multiverse in a state of madness. Her evolution makes her one of Marvel’s most astonishing –and terrifying– figures.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!