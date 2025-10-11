Marvel Just Snubbed 8 X-Men Who Should Have Got Series After Age of Revelation

“The Age of Revelation” is the big X-Men event of “From the Ashes”, but the show always goes on. Marvel has announced the next spate of X-Men books for 2026 after “The Age of Revelation”, titled “Shadows of Tomorrow”, and there are a few surprises there, including Rogue, Cyclops, Colossus and Magik, Inglorious X-Force, Generation X-23, Wade Wilson: Deadpool, and Storm: Earth’s Mightiest Mutant. Some of those books are kind of expected, and others are books that fans have been wanting to have for a long time, like solos for Cyclops and Rogue. However, most of these seem like safe choices, and if there’s one thing X-Men fans don’t love, it’s safe choices.

“From the Ashes” has had its problems, and the biggest one is how milquetoast the line has been. While some cool titles have been announced, there are plenty of X-Men that would have been much better choices for books. These 8 X-Men were snubbed by Marvel, as they deserve solo titles more than the people who got them.

8) Madelyne Pryor

Madelyne Pryor is one of the most important X-Men characters ever, and the Krakoa Era did more for her character than any other era of the team in decades. She was made the Queen of Limbo, made peace with Jean Grey and was given Jean’s memories of raising Maddie’s son Nathan, and started a relationship with Havok, the two of them forming their own X-Men team to fight Orchis. However, other than an X-Men Unlimited story, we’ve not really seen anything from Maddie since the end of the Krakoa Era. Maddie is still Queen of Limbo and was just seen as a member of the Masters of Evil in One World Under Doom. A book about Maddie could have caught readers up on what she’s been up to since Havok left her and set her up for the future. She’s even in the “Shadows of Tomorrow” teaser image, so there’s no reason for her not to have her own book already. It’s past time for a Maddie solo.

7) Emma Frost

Emma Frost was front and center in the “Shadows of Tomorrow” teaser, and has been one of the most important X-Men for 20 years now. She’s one of the leads of Exceptional X-Men, and is starring in “The Age of Revelation” series Iron and Frost. Brevoort teased that she would be very important in the days to come…. but she isn’t getting a series. Now, sure, she’s in Exceptional, but Cyclops and Rogue are getting books, why isn’t she? Emma hasn’t had a series since the early ’00s, and it’s about time she got another one. Emma Frost has grown beyond the X-Men, and she deserves her own solo adventures. Give her a chance to shine away from the X-Men and team books, so she can prove that she’s a brightly glittering diamond.

6) Ms. Marvel

2025 saw Ms. Marvel get a big X-Men event after joining mutantkind in 2023’s The Hellfire Gala #1. She went on a jaunt across time and universes, learning what it took to be an X-Man and finally learning what her mutant powers were (they’re her MCU energy powers, if you were wondering and didn’t feel like spending 30 dollars on the story when it was coming out). However, she’s completely disappeared. Ms. Marvel’s move to the mutant side of things hasn’t exactly been beloved, and the only way to change that is to do what Marvel used to do with her: give her creators who care about her and put her in an ongoing solo series. Honestly, unless Marvel is willing to let her die on the vine, she was robbed in 2026.

5) Prodigy

Prodigy was a member of the short-lived NYX, but that book’s failure shouldn’t be the end of the character. Prodigy is a former member of the New X-Men, the Young Avengers, and the Krakoan X-Factor, his ability to absorb the knowledge of anyone around him making him a versatile hero. Prodigy is probably the best member of the class of young mutants that came about in the ’00s, and has rarely gotten a chance to shine. While NYX had its problems, Prodigy is a character who has all the potential in the world to become a superstar if Marvel wants to put the work in. Prodigy has a great history, and it’s long past time for him to shine on his own.

4) Havok

Havok has long been the black sheep of the X-Men, always in the shadow of his brother Cyclops. Havok was a member of the cast of X-Factor in “From the Ashes”, but that book was cancelled before it could get going. However, it also felt like it ignored a lot about Havok, who had just been through some pretty tribulations in the end of the Krakoa Era. He was transformed into a zombie, learned that Madelyne Pryor was keeping him that way and manipulating him, and left her. Havok is in the “Shadows of Tomorrow” teaser, so there may be some plans for the character, but it would have been much better if we got him in a solo book. Havok needs time to shine on his own.

3) Omega Maggot

Maggot was introduced to the X-Men in 1997, a mysterious blue man with biomechanical slugs. Since then, he’s been given an origin (he’s a South African mutant) and the purpose of his slugs has been revealed (they’re his digestive system brought to life), but he’s rarely gotten any good stories. He was made a part of the cast of Storm and gained a buff, becoming the Omega Maggot, one of the right hand men of the Eternal Storm. Omega Maggot became one of the coolest parts of the book, and it would be a huge, but warranted, shock for him to get a solo book. Omega Maggot is the most interesting iteration of the character, and a solo series would have proven that.

2) Jubilee

Uncanny X-Men #19 starred Jubilee in an awesome story, and it’s about time we got her in a solo book. Jubilee has long been one of the X-Men’s most popular characters, and had a star turn in X-Men ’97. It’s weird that Marvel hasn’t taken advantage of that, and they probably should have. As good as Uncanny X-Men has been, the lack of Jubilee action has been one of the book’s only problems. Fans have been expecting more from the character and a solo book would have been perfect. For whatever reason, Marvel just doesn’t want Jubilee fans to be happy.

1) Gambit

Rogue definitely deserves her own solo book, but so does her husband Gambit. Gambit is one of the most popular X-Men, and has starred in solo books before. Uncanny X-Men is set in Louisiana, and Gambit has played a big role in the book. With the X-Men set in his old home, a solo series of Gambit in his own stomping grounds would have been awesome. Gambit hasn’t had the best couple years when it comes to what has been done with the character, and a solo book would have made Gambit fans every happy.

