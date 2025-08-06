Uncanny X-Men #19 Is a One and Done With Everything You Could Want (Review)

Uncanny X-Men has been firing on all cylinders since nearly the beginning and Uncanny X-Men #19 is yet another example of why this is not only the best X-Men book by a wide margin, but also Marvel’s best team book. One of the problems with modern comics is the format; they’re written for collected editions, with blocks of four to six issue stories being the order of the day. However, Uncanny X-Men #19 jumps over this trend, giving readers an excellent one and done story that is perfect for readers who have been paying attention to Uncanny since the beginning as well as new readers. This is a perfect jumping on point, and gives us ’90s fans focus on a character that we’ve wanted more from since the beginning.

Uncanny X-Men has been amazing, and a big reason for that is Gail Simone channeling the greats. “From the Ashes” is all about regression; X-Men group editor Tom Brevoort is steering the X-Men back to the mansion and doing so by mining the X-Men’s past for ideas. Uncanny X-Men has sidestepped this, unlike MacKay’s X-Men which is “From the Rehashes” central. Simone isn’t copying any story from the past, instead channeling the spirit of past X-Men greats like Chris Claremont. Simone litters each issue with plot points that run in the background, and this issue is example of that, taking a seed she planted in last year’s Free Comic Book Day Uncanny issue — the mutant waitress Uva and Jubilee saving her from bigots — and letting it blossom in this issue. As she does that, she also introduces an important idea to the X-Men’s tenure in New Orleans, while also giving readers a taste of Deadpool (and Outlaw, who Simone created 23 years ago) goodness. This is a text book one and done.

As a Jubilee fan, I’ve felt she’s been the least used character in this book so far. Simone showed that she had a great handle on Jubilee in the FCBD book, but she’s played a background role so far. This book gives us Jubilee fans exactly what we want, as Deadpool warns the X-Men that he was paid by the rich bigots that Jubilee took out to distract the X-Men while they took revenge on Uva. Jubilee takes it upon herself to solve that problem, and Simone shows the growth of the character wonderfully. Back in the day, Jubilee would have wanted help, but this time she wants to show what she can do on her own. Simone is showing that Jubilee is more than the teen mutant she once was, but a skilled hero who can take care of herself. This is X-Men storytelling at its finest, showing the growth of an iconic X-Man. On top of that, she also continues her amazing development of the Outliers. Simone is so good because she can say much with a few dialogue bubbles, and that’s on display here. “From the Ashes” is trying to capture a classic X-Men feel by copying the past. Simone is doing it by telling X-Men stories in an old school way. That’s what makes Uncanny so great.

Regular artist David Marquez is back for this issue, and does an amazing job. Marquez’s art does everything right in every issue he draws, and this issue is another example of that. His long shots are lacking a little bit of detail at times, but there’s something about his character acting that makes up for it. Body language is important to comics, and Marquez has shown that he’s a master of it. The mini-fight between Deadpool and Outlaw against the Outliers is such a nice scene. There’s that sense of motion that every action scene needs, with Marquez doing a fabulous job with each character in the fight. Deathdream is my favorite new mutant, and a big reason for that is the Marquez draws the character, capturing the goth boy exterior and the soft center, as well as just how cool his powers look in action. The character acting in every scene hits all the right points. I’m especially fond of his Gambit, who’s pride in Jubilee is apparent right when she says she wants to go it alone. Just gorgeous stuff.

Jubilee’s diner scene is the heart of the book. Simone sets up Jubilee’s growth, but Marquez nails it down in the art. He captures the kinetic energy that Jubilee has always had as a character, and the last panel — Jubilee’s smiling face — is wonderful. I hope Uva shows up again in this book because of the way that Marquez draws her. He captures the sheepishness of the character wonderfully; she seems so small and I want to see him draw her as she grows as a character. Marquez is the perfect artist for Simone’s deft character work, and I keep wanting more from him.

Uncanny X-Men #19 is a throwback in the best possible way. Simone sets up multiple plot points for the future (and also slyly talks about the X-Men fandom), and that’s before we even get to the Uncanny Village (you really need to read this one, folks). This is character based storytelling at its finest, and that’s all there is to it. Simone and Marquez are nailing it with every issue, and that’s really all there is to it.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Uncanny X-Men #19 is on sale now.