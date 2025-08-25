Marvel’s Most Infamous Doctor Doom Variant Is Back (and He’s Not Alone)

Doctor Doom‘s reign as ruler of the world is being contested by a group of heroes from the multiverse — including one of Doom’s variants. Doctor Doom has moved up in the world after securing the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme. He now calls himself Emperor Doom and lords over every country, though heroes like the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men have something to say about that. This stalemate is currently playing out in One World Under Doom, but even the farthest reaches of the multiverse have a problem with what Doom is doing. Now, Doctor Doom’s counterpart from the future has returned to end his present-day reign of terror.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel released a preview of Doomed 2099 #1 by Frank Tieri, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar, Andrew Dalhouse, and VC’s Travis Lanham. It catches readers up on the recent events in One World Under Doom — most notably, how the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and S.H.I.E.L.D. have risen to oppose Doctor Doom. After almost losing to Dormammu in One World Under Doom #5, Doom decides that he should take precautions to ensure that something like that never happens again. Just as a Doombot says that they’re calculating the threat levels of each adversary, Doom 2099 appears out of nowhere.

Doom 2099 Assembles Marvel’s 2099 Heroes to Stop Emperor Doom

Doom 2099 makes a grand entrance inside Emperor Doom’s castle. He raises the question of whether Victor Von Doom has included himself among those “greatest threats.” Emperor Doom demands to know who would dare disturb him, with Doom 2099 revealing himself alongide the heroes of 2099: Spider-Man, Punisher, Hulk, Ghost Rider, and an X-Man. They’ve traveled from the 2099 timeline to stop Doctor Doom from destroying their future.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Created by John Francis Moore and Pat Broderick, Doom 2099 debuted in Marvel Comics Presents #118 before headlining his own solo series. After disappearing for more than 100 years, Victor Von Doom reappears in Latveria in 2099 and has to reclaim his rightful place as the country’s leader. Much of the mystery of the book revolved around whether this was the real Doctor Doom, especially since this Victor Von Doom was younger and his face wasn’t disfigured. However, it was eventually confirmed that Doom 2099 is an alternate version of Doctor Doom.

“Look, I’ve widely been known as a ‘villains guy’ throughout my career so naturally when Marvel approached me to work on this event with not one but two of the greatest baddies of all time, well… it was an offer I couldn’t refuse, as they say,” Tieri shared when Doomed 2099 was announced. “And you’re not only getting ‘Double the Doom’ with this one shot, kids… ‘cause 2099’s bringing some friends from the future to even the odds! So is Doom 2099 looking to become the new Sorcerer Supreme? Or is his mission much more disturbing than that? I think fans will be surprised at the answer.”

“The Future is Doomed! The world is Doom’s… but does that include the world that is yet to be?” a description of Doomed 2099 #1 reads. “A coalition from the future — including OLD MAN LOGAN, RACHEL SUMMERS PHOENIX, BISHOP, COSMIC GHOST RIDER, THE MAESTRO and DEATHLOK say otherwise. But will the arrival of Doom 2099 change the odds for the new Sorcerer Supreme? Is he there to back his past self… or destroy him forever?”

Doomed 2099 #1 goes on sale Wednesday, August 27th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!