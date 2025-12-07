The 7 Greatest Avengers Artists (Who Aren’t George Perez)

The Avengers have created an amazing legacy over their existence. Avengers #1 came out in 1963, and since then the team has gone through some of the greatest events imaginable. Heroes have joined and heroes have left. Villains have showed up; sometimes they got their share of victories, and took the group on a harrowing journey. Other times, they’re defeated pretty handily. There have been amazing moments of interplay between the characters, and circumstances that have changed the ways that fans look at the team and its history. We’ve seen so many amazing events, from so many great artists, but few of them are as great as George Perez.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The late great penciler is one of the most prolific talents in the history of the comic industry, and Perez’s work on the Avengers gave readers some of his most memorable artwork. He’s an undisputed great, and many fans would agree that his work with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is the greatest. However, he’s not the only great artist to have worked on the team and these seven Avengers artists deserve their place in the pantheon of the team’s greatest.

7) Jack Kirby

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jack Kirby is an all-time great in the comic industry. The writer/artist worked throughout the Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ages, creating some of the greatest characters and concepts. He was co-creator of the Avengers, and drew the book for its first 16 issues. His trademark style helped give the book its exciting action bonafides, setting the bar for every artist that came after him. Seriously, go find a reprint of Avengers (Vol. 1) #4, the issue where Captain America came back, and marvel at the art. It’s gorgeous; emotionally evocative and full of brilliant, kinetic action. His work on the team will always be amazing, and the rest of it wouldn’t be possible without him.

6) Steve Epting

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There are a lot of bad Avengers eras, but the Leather Jacket Era catches a lot of flack. It’s for somewhat good reason, as it was the beginning of a fall in popularity for the team, but one thing that you can’t argue with is the art. Steve Epting drew Avengers #335-339, 341-347, 349-350, 355-361, 363-366, 368-369, and 372-375. His art is fantastic; his figure work is great, his detail is impressive, his actions scenes like good, and he makes every character look amazing. There’s a lot to mock in this era of the team, but his art is definitely something that makes the whole thing go down easier.

5) Mike Deodato

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Mike Deodato was a Marvel mainstay for decades. He started his career in the mid ’90s with “Bad Girl” art (basically beautiful, mean, scantily clad girl comics), and eventually joined the House of Ideas. He was popular, so he went to the Avengers, who were struggling, and has since had numerous runs with the team. Deodato drew Avengers (Vol. 1) #380-382, 384-385, 387-388, 390-391, 393-395, 397-402 (a run that includes one of the worst Avengers stories ever, “The Crossing”), Avengers (Vol. 4) #34, Avengers (Vol. 5) #9-13, 24, 37, 39, 42, Dark Avengers (Vol. 1) #1-6, 9-16, Dark Avengers/Uncanny X-Men: Exodus #1, New Avengers (Vol. 1) #17-20, New Avengers Finale, New Avengers (Vol. 2) #9-30, 34, New Avengers (Vol. 3) #7-12, 28, 32-33, and Savage Avengers (Vol. 1) #1-5. His style has developed immensely over the years, and he’s known for great figure work and detail, with some of the best action pencils in the industry.

4) Daniel Acuna

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Daniel Acuna is a Spanish artist who got noticed in the US at DC before moving over to Marvel. His distinctive style has graced some of the best books of the last 20 years, and he’s gotten a change to give readers some of his best work on the Avengers. Acuna worked on New Avengers (Vol. 1) #61-62, New Avengers Vol. 2) #8, Avengers (Vol. 4) #18-20 and 23-24, Avengers (Vol. 1) 2017 #672, Uncanny Avengers (Vol. 1) #6-11, 13, 18-22, 25, Uncanny Avengers (Vol. 2) #1-5, Avengers: Standoff — Assault on Pleasant Hill Omega, and Avengers: Twilight. Acuna’s work on the team, especially on Uncanny Avengers and Avengers: Twilight, is especially good, giving readers some beautiful stylized superhero art.

3) Jerome Opena

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jerome Opena worked for years across the world, and eventually made his way to Marvel. He worked on the Punisher and Moon Knight with Rick Remender, and then moved to Uncanny X-Force with the writer, hitting new heights. When Jonathan Hickman’s blockbuster Avengers run started, he was chosen for the first three issues of Avengers (Vol. 5), later supplying art for Hickman’s Infinity #2-6, and working with Remender again for Avengers: Rage of Ultron. Opena’s style is eyecatching, and he can create everything from realistic combat to fantastical comic book weirdness perfectly. He didn’t do a lot of work on the team, but what he did is never anything less than gorgeous.

2) John Buscema

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

John Buscema is a Marvel legend. He’s worked on nearly every book the publisher put out in the Silver and Bronze Age, developing his own amazing style as the years went on. His pages are a thing of beauty, and his time drawing the Avengers is easily some of his best work (although my favorites are his Wolverine and Conan the Barbarian runs). Buscema drew Avengers (Vol. 1) #41-44, 46-47, 49-62, 74-77, 79-85, 94,97, 105, 121, 124-125, 152-153, 255-279, 281-300, and 385 and Avengers Annual #2 and #23. His art graces several eras of the team, including part of the amazing Roger Stern run of the ’80s, where I first noticed him. His art is gorgeous, and foundational to the team’s history.

1) Neal Adams

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Neal Adams is one of the all-time greats, known for his work across the generations. He was a champion of creator rights and making sure that comic creators got paid, and helped make the industry a better place for everyone he could, including the readers. Adams’ work is the best of the best on every character and team he’s worked on. Nearly everyone who came after him were in some way inspired by him and his issues of Avengers (Vol. 1), #93-96, are considered some of the best of all-time. His work on parts of “Kree-Skrull War” are some of the best looking issues of the team’s book ever, and that’s all there is to it. Seriously, go look up some of his Avengers work and marvel at it. The only bad thing is that he didn’t get to draw the team forever.

Who are your favorite Avengers artists? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!