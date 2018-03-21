The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: March 21 Edition

It’s new comics day’s eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Doctor Strange: Damnation #3 is written by Donny Cates and Nick Spencer with art by Szymon Kudranski and a cover by Rod Reis. The official description is included below.

“Wong’s makeshift Midnight Sons (Iron Fist! Blade! Moon Knight! The Scarlet Spider?!) stand against a whole platoon of Mephisto’s Ghost Riders!”

Ninja-K #5 is written by Christos Gage with art by Tomas Giorello and covers by Trevor Hairsine, Lucas Troya, Kenneth Rocafort, and Philip Tan. The official description is included below.

“The murderous assault on MI-6 has spilled out of the shadows and onto the streets of Britain’s capital! With his would-be killer unmasked, can Ninjak grapple with the truth behind the bloodstained legacy of MI-6’s covert Ninja Programme…and an opponent with more experience, more precision, and more ruthless instincts than any he’s faced before? Acclaimed writer Christos Gage (Netflix’s Daredevil) and superstar artist Tomás Giorello (X-O MANOWAR) unlock the secret of “THE NINJA FILES” as Colin King dares death onward!”

Batman #43 is written by Tom King with art by Mikel Janin and covers by Janin and Olivier Coipel, and you can check out the official description below.

“Everyone Loves Ivy part three! The quest to end Ivy’s domination heads toward a close, but can Batman offer Ivy redemption on the other side of this crime? It’s an epic showdown between the Caped Crusader and one of his most popular foes, brought to you by the creative team behind “The War of Jokes and Riddles.”

Matt Mueller: ‘Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers’ #8

While Shattered Grid officially kicks off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, but a big part of the event will reside in Go Go, and you won’t want to miss it.

Trust us, you’ll want to check out the issue, as it promises big things for the original five Rangers.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8 is written by Ryan Parrott with art by Dan Mora, and the official description can be found below, and if you want to read our spoiler-free review you can check it out here.

“With Rita’s plan throwing chaos into the life of the Power Rangers, Billy faces a harrowing choice…”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8 lands in comic stores today.

Chase Magnett: ‘Dept H.’ #24

After two years the mystery at the heart of Dept. H will finally be solved. Matt Kindt’s second long form, creator-owned series has revealed how versatile his style and affectations are. The series has been one of the most consistently excellent published each month, functioning as a character study, interrogation of exploration, and locked room mystery. We will be sad to see it go, but can’t wait to find its answers.

Dept. H #24 is created by Matt Kindt with colors by Sharlene Kindt. You can find the official description below.

“As Mia heads to the surface, she has a vision and realizes that the answer to Hari ‘s murder isn’t as clear-cut as it first seemed . . . a mystery as complex as the man she called Father. The final issue!”

Dept. H #24 lands in comic stores today.

Jamie Lovett: ‘Runaways’

If you’ve been looking for a jumping on point, then look no further, as you’re just in time for the big family reunion.

Granted, things won’t remain peaceful for long, so you should definitely enjoy it while it lasts.

Runaways #7 is written by Rainbow Rowell with art by Kris Anka. The official description is included below.

“BEST FRIENDS FOREVER STARTS NOW! The Runaways are a family again! But a family needs a guardian, and the only Runaway who’s got her life together is in middle school…Which, even for a kid like Molly who likes school, can be fraught with peril!”

Runaways #7 is in comic stores today.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘WWE’ #15

The journey of Bayley continues as she looks to conquer NXT and beyond, but some of her friends aren’t taking her newfound success very well…including one Legit Boss.

Still, you know better than to count Bayley out right?

WWE #15 is written by Dennis Hopeless and Tini Howard with art by Serg Acuna and a cover by Dan Mora, and you can find the official description below.

“The Women’s Evolution continues as the Four Horsewomen- Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks-climb the ranks of NXT. Plus, the second chapter of the backup story spotlighting the rise of Asuka from Tini Howard (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Pink) and Hyeonjin Kim (Sisters of Sorrow)!”

WWE #15 is in comic stores today.

Jenna Anderson And Rollin Bishop: ‘Mighty Thor’ #705

The end of an era is almost at hand, and Jason Aaron delivers a Thor epic unlike any other.

Witness the end of Thor as we know her right here, and we’re telling you now, you don’t want to miss it.

Mighty Thor #705 is written by Jason Aaron with art by Russell Dauterman. The official description is included below.

“The epic showdown years in the making finally explodes across the heavens. Thor battles the unstoppable Mangog, with the fate of all Asgardia hanging in the balance. Is Thor willing to pay the ultimate price in order to save the gods? The tragic and heroic story of Jane Foster finally reaches its heart-rending zenith. You knew it was coming. The Death of Thor is here at last.”

Mighty Thor #705 is in comic stores today.

Nicole Drum: ‘Ms. Marvel’ #28

Sometimes you just need to call in some backup, and luckily Ms. Marvel’s friends manage to find some immensely powerful backup in Captain Marvel.

It’s difficult to do better than that right? The bad news is that still might not be enough to take out the Inventor, but it’s a pretty damn good start.

Ms. Marvel #28 is written by G. Willow Wilson with art by Nicol Leon and a cover by Valerio Schiti. The official description is included below.

“MS. MARVEL’s friends reach out for help…and CAROL DANVERS (A.K.A. CAPTAIN MARVEL) answers the call! But has the INVENTOR’s scheme gone too far to be stopped?! And yes: The Mystery of Kamala Khan REVEALED!”

Ms. Marvel #28 is in comic stores today.

Matt Mueller Round 3: Green Lanterns #43

The Green Lanterns are knee deep in mind-controlled superheroes, which is as problematic as it sounds.

That’s bad for Baz and Cruz of course, but it makes for some entertaining ringslinging that you won’t want to miss!

Green Lanterns #43 is written by Tim Seeley with art by V Ken Marion and covers by Will Conrad and Brandon Peterson, and you can check out the official description below.

“INHUMAN TRAFFICKING part four! As Simon and Jess try to ward off the encroaching members of the Order of the Steed, High Rider Grieva enacts her plan with the Earth heroes. With the power of hundreds of superheroes coursing through their leader, the Order of the Steed make their final march against the universe!”

Green Lanterns #43 is in comic stores today.

J.K. Schmidt: ‘Usagi Yojimbo’

Usagi’s back for a new mini-series that will put him and Inspector Ishida on the case of two murders that is much more than it initially seems, and it all starts with a mysterious talisman.

Usagi Yojimbo: The Hidden #1 is written and drawn by Stan Sakai. The official description is included below.

“A new story begins here!

On his way to see Inspector Ishida, Usagi is confronted by Shogunate guards . . . a sign of the times. While unraveling a pair of murders in town later, Usagi and Ishida become wary as they find the corpses stripped of all identification–except for a talisman that leads to a startling discovery!

– Part one of seven–the perfect place to start!”

Usagi Yojimbo: The Hidden #1 is in stores today.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘Thanos’ #17

What’s worse than dealing with one Thanos? Oh yeah, two of them, which will pose a challenge to anyone, even someone as powerful as the Silver Surfer. He’s the last one left who can really pose a threat to their reign, and the odds don’t look promising.

Thanos #17 is written by Donny Cates with art by Geoffrey Shaw. The official description is included below.

“THE SURFER STRIKES! Thanos and his future self take on the most powerful opposition to his reign left in the universe – Norrin Radd. Can even two Thanoses crack his Cosmic Shell?”

Thanos #17 is in comic stores today.

Matt Mueller Round 4: ‘Ghotbusters: Answer The Call’ #4

Ghostbusters: Answer The Call has been one of the most pleasant surprises over the last few months, and the crew continues their delightful brand of comedy and action in issue #4. If you haven’t been reading, now is as good a time as any to fix that.

Ghostbusters: Answer The Call #4 is written by Kelly Thompson with art by Corin Howell and covers by Howell and Valentina Pinto. The official description is included below.

“What Dreams May Come,” Part 4! Emerging from their shared dream experience stronger and more united than ever before, the ladies redouble their efforts to take down “Schrecky” before he enslaves all of New York City in his twisted dream world. Will Holtzmann’s wild new “dream machine” be the ace they need to take him down?”

Ghostbusters: Answer The Call #4 is in comic stores today.