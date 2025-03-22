5 Silent Hill Comics You Should Read Before Silent Hill f’s Release 

With the possible upcoming release date of Silent Hill f approaching, fans of the horror franchise are celebrating with anything they can get their hands on. From watching the movies to playing the original Silent Hill video game that started it all, there are many ways to immerse yourself in the eerie vibes that the series gives off. One of the ways that you can feel even closer to the series and explore it more in-depth is to sit down with a good comic book. Yes, that’s right – in 2004, production of multiple Silent Hill comics began, each one with its own unique story with the disturbing setting we all know and love.

Though some of these comics fell under the radar, others grabbed the attention of Silent Hill fans right off the bat and increased their excitement for upcoming games, movies, and more. From 19th-century chaos to unique perspectives focused on the town’s many monsters, these comics have it all. Check out these five comics that you should definitely read if you’re planning on picking up Silent Hill f upon its release.

Silent Hill: Dying Inside

Courtesy of IDW Publishing

Dying Inside was actually the first Silent Hill comic book to be released in 2004, featuring amazingly spine-chilling art by Ben Templesmith (famously known for his work on the 30 Days of Night comics). The story, which was part of a five-issue series, is now available in a single paperback and follows the harrowing tale of Lynn DeAngelis. Lynn, a film student going through some hard times and episodes of delusion, hopes that a visit to Silent Hill will cure her. Unfortunately, things take a turn for the worst when she arrives there with her psychiatrist and the two quickly realize that leaving the town and its pull on you isn’t always easy.

Featuring various twists and turns and a visit from Christabella (who is also the main antagonist in the original Silent Hill film), you’ll feel yourself being pulled right back into the story and its rich character development.

Silent Hill: Paint It Black

Courtesy of IDW Publishing

No, this comic probably won’t have you singing the popular The Rolling Stones song in your head. It will, however, have you sitting on the edge of your seat wondering what will happen next to Ike Isaacs, an artist who is now homeless and wondering if visiting the ghost town of Silent Hill will help him during this difficult time and help him cope with his artist’s block. This comic’s storyline takes on an incredibly unique arc in the way that the monsters within the town’s walls allow Ike to paint them instead of attack him.

Things always come with a price in this unsettling town, though. Ike quickly realizes that, though his paintings are doing well, he is unable to leave Silent Hill. In an attempt to escape, he will discover that the monsters living in the town aren’t really his allies, but something far worse.

Silent Hill: The Grinning Man

Courtesy of Konami

The Grinning Man is actually an entrance into an entire series of Silent Hill comics that are based on the game series, making this an excellent read for those who are interested in getting their hands on Silent Hill f upon its release. It follows State Trooper Robert Tower, who is serving his last day of work in the mist-shrouded town where he has never experienced the horrors of its supposed creatures. Unfortunately, Robert’s day isn’t going to be so easy as a smiling man comes to wreak havoc on the town and its inhabitants. The Grinning Man didn’t have rave reviews when it released but you can see still see for yourself if it deserves a place in your Silent Hill-loving heart.

Silent Hill: Past Life

Courtesy of IDW Publishing

Past Life is a unique take on the franchise that actually takes place in the mid-19th century, unlike all other comic installments under the same name. The story surrounds the life of Jebediah Foster, an outlaw living in 1867 who moves with his pregnant wife to Silent Hill for a new life. Haunted by distressing visions and nightmares, the family starts to regret their decision of moving there in the first place.

Along the way, you will discover that Jebediah and his past were not too far behind and trailed him to the town where nothing is ever normal. This story received some of the better reviews from critics out of all the installments and we believe that it is one you’ll quickly fall in love with as a Silent Hill fan.

Silent Hill Downpour: Anne’s Story

Courtesy of IDW Publishing

This one is especially vital if you have ever played the eighth Silent Hill video game, Silent Hill: Downpour. The plot focuses on Anne Marie Cunningham and what she experienced alongside Murphy Pendleton, the main protagonist in the game. Anne fights her own demons as she journeys through Silent Hill after falling into a gorge known as Devil’s Pit. Though the story can stand alone without you ever having played the game with the same title, it also serves as a great way to fill in several details if you are familiar with Downpour.

Though Silent Hill’s comic past has been a rollercoaster ride of negative and positive reviews, there are some great stories out there surrounding the mysterious town and its sinister creatures. What Silent Hill games and comics are you checking out in celebration of the upcoming Silent Hill f release? Comment down below!