7 DC Villains Spider-Man Can Beat, Ranked

Spider-Man is an extremely formidable hero. Spider-Man has one of the best rogues galleries in comics, villains who are not only great to read about, but also extremely hard to beat. Villains like Green Goblin, Carnage, the Rhino, Kingpin, Doctor Octopus, Kraven the Hunter, the Lizard, the Scorpion, and more are all top tier enemies, and they tested Spider-Man in ways that no other could. On top of that, Spider-Man has teamed up with basically every hero out there and helped them defeat their enemies. He’s also been a member of all three major Marvel teams — the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. He’s helped defeat the greatest threats to the universe, always ready with a quip and swinging kick powered by the proportionate strength of a human sized spider. Spider-Man is one of the best.

Marvel and DC Comics are getting to around to crossovers again, for the first time since the early ’00s. Spider-Man hasn’t been announced for any DC team-ups yet, but it’s only a matter of time. At that point, the villains of the DC Multiverse are going to be in for a big problem. Spider-Man eats all kinds of villains for breakfast, and there are plenty of DC villains that don’t have a chance against him. These seven DC villains are extremely dangerous, but Spider-Man would put them down.

7) Solomon Grundy

Solomon Grundy is one of the most dangerous villains on Earth. The terror of Slaughter Swamp is basically the Hulk if he was a zombie, and he’s strong enough to hold his own against Superman. Solomon Grundy is usually recruited as muscle for groups like the Legion of Doom and the Injustice Society, and has been known to rampage on his own. However, Grundy isn’t exactly the smartest knife in the drawer, as well as being pretty slow. That’s what’s going to cost Grundy a fight against Spider-Man. Grundy is much, much stronger than Spider-Man, but Spider-Man’s speed and spider-sense will allow him to stay out of the zombie behemoth’s way. Spider-Man has been able to take out foes like Juggernaut, using his smarts and speed, and that’s basically what he’d have to do to Grundy. Avoid the big slow shots from the monster, tag him quickly, use his webbing to slow him down, lay traps for him, and basically outfight him. It would be an entertaining fight, as Spider-Man would dig deep down to defeat the monstrous Solomon Grundy.

6) Vandal Savage

Vandal Savage is one of the oldest living human beings, if not the oldest (except for the Immortal Man, who was with him when he found the meteor). Vandal Savage was a caveman a 100,000 years ago and found a meteorite whose radiation gave him super intelligence, super strength, speed, durability, and a healing factor, as well as seemingly immortal life (we’ve seen Vandal Savage still alive in the far off 853rd century, so as far as we can tell, unless killed he would definitely live forever). Savage has spent the intervening millennia indulging his terrible appetites for power and death. He’s battled superpowered people for as long as they existed. He’s taken more treasures than even he can remember, and has caches of weapons secreted all over the world. Vandal Savage has battled every major superhero on the planet, both on his own as a member of groups like the Legion of Doom and Injustice Society (DC villains are much more likely to team up than Marvel ones, although they do always betray each other). Vandal Savage versus Spider-Man would be an amazing fight. Savage has much more experience and skill than Spider-Man, but Spider-Man is known for thinking on the fly. Spider-Man’s ability to anger his enemy is definitely going to help in his battle against Savage; if anyone is prone to making mistakes while fighting because of his anger, it’s Vandal Savage. Spider-Man’s speed and spider-sense would give him the openings he needs to destroy the villain in battle, getting a win over someone who has watched human civilization develop.

5) The Rogues

The Rogues are the Flash’s greatest foes. The Rogues — the core of which is Captain Cold, Mirror Master, Weather Wizard, the Trickster, and Heatwave — are basically all gimmick villains; they don’t have superpowers, they just have amazing technology. Yet somehow they’re able to hang with the one of the most powerful superheroes on Earth. A lot of people make fun of the Rogues for outlandish costumes and lack of superpowers, but they’re used to battling the Flash; anyone else is too slow (which Captain Cold once said to someone, but I can’t remember who). The Rogues know how to work as a unit, and actually care about one another as friends, making them a unique villain group. Spider-Man versus the Rogues would be so awesome to see. While he’s not Flash fast, he’s still very fast, and his spider sense and strength would give him a leg up. Spider-Man would probably enjoy fighting the Rogues, and is smart enough to use his advantages to find their weaknesses. It would make for an amazing fight, but once the Rogues started falling, Spider-Man would take the advantage and never let it go, defeating the Flash’s greatest foes.

4) Killer Croc

Killer Croc is one of Batman’s strongest foes, his tough hide and super strength giving Batman some problems. Killer Croc definitely isn’t the smartest villain (although he’s not as dumb as the classic version from Batman: The Animated Series), but he makes up for it with ferocity and street smarts. Killer Croc shares some similarities with the Spider-Man villain the Lizard, although he doesn’t get as wild as the Lizard and isn’t as strong. However, he’s usually smart enough to get his enemies to come down to the sewers of Gotham City. This is going to help him battle against Spider-Man; Spider-Man does the best when he can fight in wide open spaces, where his agility and web-slinging can give him the movement advantage against his enemies. Croc is going to inadvertently take that away, and that’s going to put Spider-Man at something of a disadvantage. However, Spider-Man has fought in the sewers before, so it’s not going to be the problem it seems. Croc likes to sneak up on foes by swimming at them, staying out of sight and then attacking. This isn’t going to work against Spider-Man because of his spider-sense. Spider-Man will know right before Croc strikes, and will be able to use his greater speed and agility to avoid the blow, and hit back with the kind of strength that Killer Croc can’t counter. Croc is good, but Spider-Man is better.

3) Ra’s al Ghul

Ra’s al Ghul is a very dangerous villain. The Demon’s Head was a warlord of the ancient world, and eventually found the Lazarus Pits, which allowed him to survive the centuries. Whenever he’s been gravely injured or just generally on the verge of death, he’ll take a dip in one. He emerges as a ravening madman, but that goes away soon, and he’s back to his normal crafty self. Years of using the Lazarus Pits has given him a measure of super strength and other superhuman physical attributes. This combined with his centuries of martial experience makes him a very dangerous foe in a fight. However, that’s not the only reason that Ra’s al Ghul is so dangerous. The Demon’s Head is a master strategist, known for taking his foes for a mental ride before hitting them when they’re at their weakest. Ra’s al Ghul would be an amazing villain for Spider-Man to fight. While Spider-Man isn’t exactly on Batman’s league when it comes to intelligence, he’s no slouch and would earn Ra’s al Ghul’s respect. Their battle against each other would be a hellacious battle, but Spider-Man’s advantages — he’s stronger and faster, and has the spider-sense — would allow him to win the battle.

2) Bane

Bane has become one of Batman’s greatest foes, if not his greatest. Bane learned to survive in the most horrible prison in the world, put there to pay for the crimes of his father. He took control of the prison with a combination of tactics and brute strength, the drug Venom giving him superhuman physical power. Then, he enacted a plan to destroy Batman, tiring him out by breaking every villain out of Arkham and then breaking Batman’s back. Down the road, after some mostly lackluster years (except for his time in the Secret Six, which was legitimately awesome), Bane would return, enacting a plan that would destroy Batman’s life before kicking him out of Gotham. Bane’s greatest weapon isn’t his strength or fighting skill, it’s his tactical brain and that’s going to give even Spider-Man trouble. However, Spider-Man is more than up for the challenge, and when it finally comes down to the fight, Spider-Man has got it. It’s going to be pretty heavy fight for him — Spider-Man won’t get out of this one unscathed — but he’d be able to take down the villain.

1) The Joker

The Joker is Batman’s most dangerous foe. Not because he can beat the Dark Knight; he usually can’t. However, he’s able to get into Batman’s head and uses that to his advantage. The Joker always loses, but he also always does a lot of damage. No one has hurt Batman the way that the Joker has, and he has a massive body count. The Joker can get a little overrated, and a fight against Spider-Man will prove that. I’m sure the Joker would be able to kill a lot of people while Spider-Man is looking for him, but he’s used to dealing with the Green Goblin, who is basically the Joker in a Halloween mask. The big difference is that Green Goblin has superhuman strength and speed. The Joker is going to scare Spider-Man, but he’s not going to win a fight with Spider-Man.

