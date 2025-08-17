7 DC Villains Wolverine Can Beat

Wolverine has transcended his roots as an enemy of the Hulk to become one of the most popular heroes out there. Wolverine has teamed up with pretty much every Marvel hero can you name (and a decent amount of non-Marvel heroes, as well) and has battled against some of the most formidable villains out there. Wolverine has fought alongside the X-Men, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Defenders, SHIELD, and basically any group in the Marvel Universe. He’s helped defeat some of the deadly villains of all time, both on his own and with teams, and has proven his oft repeated catchphrase — he’s the best there is at what he does, and what he does isn’t very pretty — to be true.

Marvel and DC Comics are starting to have crossovers again, with the elderly Wolverine known as Old man Logan taking on the senior citizen version of Batman from The Dark Knight Returns. It’s only a matter of time before the present Wolverine gets his chance to fight some DC villains, and that’s going to be something. While there are lots of DC villains that Wolverine can’t beat, there are also a lot of them that Wolverine would cut to ribbons. These seven DC villains are as tough as they come, but Wolverine would be able to slice them down to size.

7) Ra’s al Ghul

Courtesy of DC Comics

Ra’s al Ghul is one of Batman’s most formidable villains, and has even given the Justice League and the Legion of Superheroes (in the now forgotten Legion series from the late ’90s/early ’00s) a run for their money. Ra’s al Ghul has spent centuries cementing his power base, using the League of Assassins as his personal army. The Demon’s Head has survived this long because of the Lazarus Pits, which allow him to come back to life, albeit in a short berserker rage, and fight again. The Pits have also given Ra’s a measure of superhuman strength and agility. These enhancements have gone well with the fighting skills that Ra’s al Ghul has mastered over the century. He’s a wizard with a sword, and loves to challenge his foes to sword fights. Ra’s al Ghul and Wolverine is an interesting match-up. The Demon’s Head wouldn’t have a lot of respect for Wolverine at first, and would underestimate Wolverine, thinking him little more than a beast. This is going to give Wolverine the chance to take him down. Ra’s al Ghul is one of the few people out there who can say they have more experience than Wolverine, but Wolverine’s unbreakable skeleton and healing factor, as well as his own strength, speed, and fighting skill, are going to be too much for Ra’s al Ghul. It will be a bloody battle, but this is a Wolverine fight; when aren’t they bloody battles? In the end, Ra’s would need a Lazarus Pit.

6) Deadshot

Courtesy of DC Comics

Deadshot is one of the toughest mercenaries out there. Deadshot began his criminal career as a gimmick villain, his being that of a river boat gambling dandy who’s an expert with a pistol. After some heavy losses, Deadshot would change things up, and become the villain we recognize today. Deadshot doesn’t have any superpowers, but his time with the Suicide Squad and the Secret Six have showed that he is more than smart enough to deal with enemies with powers. Deadshot is an amazing shot, and can take a pretty heavy beating. However, in the end, Deadshot is only human, and that’s going to cost him in battle with Wolverine. Deadshot is definitely going to get some shots off on Wolverine, but it’s not really going to matter. Wolverine’s unbreakable skeleton and healing factor are going to allow Wolverine to tank everything thrown at him. Deadshot has the reach advantage, but that’s only going to last so long. Once Wolverine gets close enough, the fight is pretty much over. Wolverine is stronger, faster, and a better fighter, and can survive anything that Deadshot can throw at him. That’s going to allow him to handily win this fight.

5) Merlyn

Courtesy of DC Comics

Green Arrow has had some amazing adventures, but unlike many other heroes with his pedigree, he doesn’t really have a great rogues gallery. However, he does have a few pretty good villains, and one of them is Merlyn. Merlyn started out as a member of the League of Assassins, helping Ra’s and Talia al Ghul in battle against Batman. Merlyn’s a master of the bow and arrow, and that has seen him move over to being a Green Arrow villain. Merlyn, as a member of the League of Assassins, is an expert hand to hand combatant, so even without his bow and arrow, he’s still formidable. However, he really doesn’t have a chance against Wolverine. Sure, he can keep Wolverine at bay for a while, but Wolverine has been an arrow pin cushion before and kept fighting. His unbreakable bones and healing factor means that even if Merlyn hits him in the eyes, the lungs, or heart (those last two would mean making a shot through Wolverine’s ribs, but if there’s anyone who can make that shot, it’s Merlyn), Wolverine is going to keep coming. This fight is going to come down to a one on one fight, and that’s where Wolverine wins. Merlyn is good, but Wolverine is so much better, and he would make mincemeat out of the villain.

4) Vandal Savage

Courtesy of DC Comics

Wolverine usually has more experience than the people he fights, but there’s one DC villain who has more experience than Wolverine can imagine — Vandal Savage. Vandal Savage was a caveman a 100,000 years ago and found a meteorite. The meteor’s radiation changed Savage forever; he gained superhuman strength, durability, and agility, a healing factor, super intelligence, and immortality. Vandal Savage has spent millennia traveling the world, killing anyone he feels like killing, and mastering the arts of combat. Savage has also created weapons the likes of which no one in the world has seen before, and amassed riches that are quite literally incalculable. Vandal Savage has been fighting people who considered themselves heroes for longer than modern human culture has existed, and tasted the flesh of his enemies. Vandal Savage vs. Wolverine is honestly one of the coolest fights that I could imagine. Savage has the experience advantage and is possibly stronger than Wolverine, but Wolverine is faster and arguably more ferocious. Vandal Savage and Wolverine would tear each other apart, but Wolverine can take more damage than Savage can, and that’s going to make all the difference. Vandal Savage is going to be a name Wolverine never forgets and he’ll shudder at the thought of their battle. However, he’d come out of it with a win.

3) The Joker

Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman doesn’t really fear many people. It’s a very short list, but at the top of it is the Joker. The Joker is the most dangerous criminal in a city full of the most dangerous criminals you can possibly imagine. He’s a master of everything that can kill people, and is especially good with gases and poison. The Joker isn’t a martial artist, but he’s still a wily and dangerous fighter that can give Batman a run for his money in a fist fight. He doesn’t look like much, but he’s preternaturally strong and fast. His insanity hides a clever villain who has figured out a way to win against the greatest of odds. All of that is great, but nothing is really going to help him in battle against Wolverine. The Joker’s mastery of gas attacks is probably going to give him early advantage. Joker gas would certainly have an effect on Wolverine, but then the healing factor would kick in. Wolverine is basically unstoppable in battle against human foes, and unfortunately for Joker, he’s a human. It would be a pretty decent fight, but the Joker is pretty overrated in battle; he’ll get some tricky shots in, but Wolverine is going to take the Joker out.

2) Bane

Courtesy of DC Comics

Bane is a villain that has done something no other DC villain has. He’s broken Batman not once, but twice. Bane broke Batman’s back in battle and later was able to dominate Batman so handily that he kicked him out Gotham City for a time. Those victories are pretty unprecedented, and made Bane into one of Batman’s most dangerous villains. Bane, in a lot of ways, is very similar to Batman. He’s an expert hand to hand tactician, amazingly strong and fast even without the super steroid Venom, and is as smart of a tactician as anyone other villain out there. Bane and Wolverine would have a hellacious fight; Bane and Wolverine are both pretty great fighters. They’re both strong and fast, and that’s going to lead Bane to take some Venom. Wolverine fights super strong enemies all the time — he tangles with the Hulk a lot —so Bane’s strength isn’t going to give Wolverine pause. Wolverine can take more damage, and his claws will be enough to cut Bane up. Bane will certainly do some damage to Wolverine, but there’s no way that he can beat Wolverine in a fight.

1) Deathstroke

Courtesy of DC Comics

Deathstroke is one of the most formidable villains in the DC Universe. Deathstroke became an expert soldier, and was chosen to be a part of super soldier program. Deathstroke was given superhuman strength and agility, and had his mind enhanced. Deathstroke is an expert planner, and has used those skills to score some wins over entire teams of superpowered heroes. Deathstroke always survives and comes back, and that has made him exceedingly dangerous. Wolverine and Deathstroke is one of the coolest fights on this list. They’re both amazing soldiers, known for their strength, tenacity, and skill. Deathstroke is going to hurt Wolverine, but Wolverine is going to keep coming. Eventually, Deathstroke isn’t going to be able to do enough damage to Wolverine, and that’s the end of the fight. Wolverine is just about unstoppable, and Deathstroke is going to learn to fear him.

