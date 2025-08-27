7 Marvel Heroes Too Powerful for Wonder Woman to Beat

Wonder Woman is one of the most important superheroes in the comic industry. She made female superheroes popular and has gone down as one of the most formidable heroes in the DC Multiverse. Wonder Woman was raised on the island of Themyscira by the Amazons, the greatest women warriors on the planet. She proved herself to be the greatest of her people, and went into Man’s World to help in the battle for peace and truth. Wonder Woman has faced every kind of threat imaginable, fighting against the toughest gods, monsters, supervillains, and multiversal terrors. She’s went toe to toe with Superman himself and held her own, showing that she’s the best of the best.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Comics and Marvel are having crossovers for the first time in decades. Wonder Woman doesn’t have her own crossover title (although she does have several variant covers), but it’s a matter of time. Half of the fun of crossovers like these is seeing your favorite heroes from one universe fight against the heroes of another. While there are a lot of Marvel heroes that Wonder Woman could defeat, there are also some that Wonder Woman would definitely lose to. These seven Marvel heroes are too powerful for Wonder Woman and they would serve her a dish she rarely tastes — defeat.

7) Rogue

Courtesy of Marvel

Rogue has had quite a life. Her mutant powers, which allowed her to drain the life force of everyone she touches, and the powers of anyone with superpowers, wrecked her life and she was adopted by Mystique and Destiny. Rogue became a member of Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants and was able to defeat the Avengers pretty much entirely on her own. Since then, Rogue drained the powers of Carol Danvers, joined the X-Men, where she trained in combat and controlling her powers constantly. She’s since gained control of her abilities, lost the powers she took from Carol Danvers, and gained similar powers from Wonder Man. She’s led the X-Men and the Avengers, and is one of the toughest heroes out there. Rogue isn’t as strong or as skilled as Wonder Woman, but she can drain even more power from Wonder Woman. This will even up the strength and speed differential between the two of them. That makes this something of a fair fight, and while Wonder Woman is more skilled than Rogue, Rogue has no problem cheating. It will be a great fight, but Wonder Woman would fall to Rogue.

6) Phoenix

Courtesy of Marvel

Jean Grey was Charles Xavier’s first student, with him teaching her how to use her telepathic powers after she witnessed the death of her best friend as a child. Jean Grey was also the destined host of the Phoenix Force (or she was always the host of the Phoenix or some such; Marvel has made the whole thing way more confusing than it needs to be and I say that as Jean Grey and X-Men superfan), and mastered her base telepathic and telekinetic powers as a member of the X-Men. Jean is currently the Phoenix, using her godlike powers out in the greater cosmos to do good. She’s fought against Thanos and his Black Order and has done some amazing things with her powers. The Phoenix Force is basically godhood for who ever has it, especially Jean Grey. This is going to put the fight out of Wonder Woman’s league. Wonder Woman is powerful and blessed by the gods, but she doesn’t really have the abilities to deal with the kind of power that Phoenix has. This fight is only as much a fight as Phoenix wants it to be.

5) Hercules

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hercules is the Prince of Power and the son of Zeus. The demi-god was a hero of the ancient world, and joined the superhero community of the present. Hercules has basically infinite strength and is almost indestructible. Hercules loves things intensely — food, drink, men, women, parties, and, possibly most of all, fighting. Hercules has been fighting for years, so he has millennia of experience. He’s not exactly a martial artist, but he’s an extremely formidable fighter. Hercules has battled against Thor and the Hulk, and has been a member of the Avengers multiple times. Wonder Woman would kind of go crazy on Hercules. See, in Greek mythology, Hercules went to war with the Amazons and sexually assaulted Hippolyta. Wonder Woman hates Hercules, so she would do her best to destroy him. Wonder Woman is faster and a better fighter, but she’s going to be fighting angrily. This is going to give Hercules an advantage. Add to that his infinite strength, and this is an impossible fight for Wonder Woman. She’d definitely put up a good fight, thanks to her speed, flight, and skill, but once the punches start getting thrown, it’s going to be all over. Hercules is just too strong for Wonder Woman, and that’s going to allow him to win the fight.

4) Storm

Courtesy of Marvel

The X-Men’s Omega-class mutants are superlatively powerful, and even among that number Storm is something special. Storm has been called a goddess for a long time, and her powers definitely fit that bill. Storm can control the elements, but her powers are greater than just that. Storm has a measure of control over electromagnetic energy, something that she’s learned to master in recent years because of her friendship with Magneto. She has some magic in her blood, as one of her ancestors was a powerful magic user. She’s been chosen to be the host of Eternity recently, giving her a power level greater than most gods. However, even without that, Storm is still as powerful as they come. She’s also an excellent fighter, especially when it comes to knife fighting, AND she’s worthy of Mjolnir. She’s even had her own Asgardian hammer. Now, Wonder Woman has a lot of advantages — she’s stronger, can move and run faster, can take more damage, and her amazing fighting skill — but Storm’s control over the elements is going to be too much for her. Storm can summon winds at amazing velocities and her lightning bolts are extremely destructive. She’s smart enough to keep stronger foes at bay, and once she realizes how strong Wonder Woman is, she’ll cut loose with her most powerful attacks. Wonder Woman is strong, but she can’t really stand up to the full power of the elements. That’s just a fight against Storm at a base level; if the Eternity powers activate or she’s given her hammer again, she’s going to win this fight much more easily.

3) Captain Marvel

Courtesy of Marvel

Marvel has tried to make Captain Marvel the Wonder Woman of their universe with mixed results, but one thing they’ve definitely succeeded at was making her powerful. Captain Marvel is one of Marvel’s most illustrious legacy heroes. Carol Danvers was an Air Force officer who teamed up with the original Captain Marvel. Her Kree powers kicked in and she became Ms. Marvel, joining the Avengers. She was a key member of the team until Avengers #200 (a terrible bit of character assassination), had her powers drained by Rogue, hung out with the X-Men, gained powerful energy abilities and became Binary, worked with the Starjammers, regained her old powers, and came back to Earth. She rejoined the Avengers, and after beating alcoholism then seeing the kin dof hero she could be in the House of M universe, became Captain Marvel. As Captain Marvel, she’s stronger than ever, can fly at superluminal speeds, and has vast reserves of cosmic energy, as well as energy absorbing powers. It’s hard to know who’s stronger between Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel, but since DC heroes are usually much stronger than Marvel ones, it’s probably Wonder Woman. However, Captain Marvel’s energy powers are going to put her over the top. She can hit Wonder Woman from afar rather easily and just keep the blasts coming. Wonder Woman is good, but Captain Marvel’s variety of powers will give her the win.

2) Thor

Courtesy of Marvel

Thor is the God of Thunder, the lord of Asgard, and one of Earth’s mightiest defenders. The power of Thor has had several bearers, but none of them can match Thor Odinson. Thor has been fighting Asgard’s enemies for millennia, and has a mastery of combat that few can match. He’s strong and durable, his storm god powers allowing him to wreck his foes with lightning. Mjolnir enhances his powers, and gives him access to even more energies to use in battle. Since becoming the king of Asgard, Thor has the power of the Odinforce, making him more powerful than ever. Now, Wonder Woman is canonically worthy of Mjolnir, but even with that, Thor is going to win this fight. Even if Wonder Woman is able to get Mjolnir, Thor still has the power of the Odinforce. This would be a hellacious fight, one that would challenge Thor unlike any other battle than he’s had before. Wonder Woman would get a lot of hits in and would almost win the battle. However, Thor’s greater power would give him the chance he needs to win.

1) Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hulk is the strongest one there is. The Hulk is empowered by the One Below All, and has powers that make him basically unstoppable. The Hulk is the most dangerous person on Earth. Hulk has infinite strength potential, is almost completely invulnerable, and has an amazing healing factor. Hulk owns wins over basically every hero in the Marvel Universe. The Hulk beats entire teams, including the most powerful rosters of the Avengers, tearing through everything in front of him. In a battle against Wonder Woman, Hulk has all the advantages that will allow him to win. Wonder Woman is probably stronger than Hulk at a base level, and he gets stronger as he gets angry. Wonder Woman is going to enrage him and that’s just going to make him even more formidable than he was before. The two of them are going to go all out at each other, but that’s the kind of fight Hulk wins. Wonder Woman is going to give it her all, but in the end, the Hulk’s basically infinite power is going to allow him to batter Wonder Woman into unconsciousness.

What Marvel heroes do you think can take Wonder Woman? Sound off in the comments below