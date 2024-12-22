7 Worst Hallmark Christmas Movies (That Are Still The Most Fun to Watch)

Some Christmas movies aren’t as adored as they should be because viewers think they’re too corny. When it comes to Hallmark Christmas movies specifically, these flicks have a reputation for being incredibly cringeworthy. But even though Hallmark Christmas movies get joked about often, there’s a massive market for them with tons of fans who are completely obsessed. There’s a reason the Hallmark Channel produces so many brand new Christmas movies every single year. It’s become more than an annual tradition. Some movie lovers who want to get into the holiday spirit would argue that the cornier a Christmas movie is, the better! Here are a few “corny” movies that will certainly put a smile on your face. These movies are available for streaming on Peacock and with Hallmark Now subscriptions.

Cancel Christmas

The biggest Christmas movie at the box office in history was Home Alone, and Cancel Christmas doesn’t hold a candle to it in comparison. However, that doesn’t mean Cancel Christmas doesn’t still deserve its flowers as an entertaining holiday movie to watch. The 2010 movie starring Judd Nelson and Natalie Brown pulled in a 5.4 rating out of 10 on IMDb.

It focuses on a frustrated Santa Claus who’s annoyed that children of the world have become bratty and greedy. Two of the kids he notices are far worse than the rest. To teach them a lesson, he decides to cancel Christmas in an attempt to highlight the importance of being generous, kind, and charitable to others. This is definitely one of Hallmark’s worst Christmas movies ever, but seeing Santa seek revenge on brats makes it a fun one.

Christmas for Keeps

Christmas for Keeps is a 2021 Hallmark Christmas movie starring Christa B. Allen, Ryan Rottman, and Marielle Scott. The romantic comedy didn’t fare well among viewers since it pulled in a 5.2 out of 10 star rating on IMDb. Still, this movie shouldn’t be tossed aside during the holidays with no regard.

It tells the story of a group of childhood friends who reunite in their adulthood to honor the life and death of their favorite teacher from high school. Their beloved teacher left a lasting impact on them from their youth and because of that, they all felt it was necessary to travel back to their hometown during Christmas time 10 years later to pay their respects. The inside jokes shared that take them back to simpler times are what make this movie so fun to watch.

The Christmas Pageant

In 2011, The Christmas Pageant landed on the Hallmark Channel starring Melissa Gilbert, Robert Mailhouse, and Candice Azzara in the leading roles. With a 5.5 out of 10 star rating on IMDb, it’s safe to assume this is definitely one of the worst Christmas movies produced by Hallmark. The film follows a Broadway director who struggles to keep her temperamental attitude at bay all the time. When she gets fired from her job before the holidays, she finds herself in a position to serve as a director of a community Christmas pageant. The emphasis on seeing her heart soften as the movie progresses is what makes it a heartfelt watch.

A Christmas for the Books

When it comes to Hallmark Christmas movies with low ratings on IMDb, A Christmas for the Books certainly fits the bill. It pulled in a 5.2 star rating out of 10 among viewers who voted. Don’t let the low rating discourage you from giving the movie a chance, though. It’s worth watching if you love Christmas movies that offer a decent blend of comedy, drama, and romance.

A Christmas for the Books focuses on a relationship expert who’s desperate for a chance to land her own TV show. When her higher-ups ask her to plan a Christmas gala in the form of an audition, she jumps on the chance to prove herself and showcase her marketability. This one stars Chelsea, Kane and Drew Seeley in the leading roles.

Santa Switch

Some Christmas movie lovers would argue that holiday flicks are much better when they include Santa Claus as a main character. That’s one of the reasons Santa Switch from 2013 should be on your radar. Despite it’s 5.3 out of 10 rating on IMDb, this family-friendly Christmas movie is still fun to watch for its light-hearted plot and happy-go-lucky characters. And Santa, of course.

The film tells the story of a man with high hopes of reconnecting with his estranged family. In an attempt to grow closer with the family members he loves deeply, he swaps duties with Santa Claus on Christmas. Little does he know, the duties he’s agreed to take on are far more overwhelming, tricky, and time-consuming than he ever could have guessed.

Undercover Holiday

Undercover Holiday is another Hallmark Christmas movie that didn’t snag the best score on IMDb from viewers. We know of several popular Christmas movies to stream, and this is not one of them! It pulled on 5.4 out of 10 stars, but it’s still considered a fun movie to watch solo, with your partner, with your friends, or with your family members during the holiday season.

It’s all about a pop star named Jaylen who has extremely strict parents. They want to keep her safe since they know obsessed fans can be dangerous. Since Jaylen is famous, her family insists a hard-working security guard stays by her side – always. Jaylen shocks everyone when she reveals that her security guard has secretly become her boyfriend after they arrive to celebrate Christmas. The shock value alone in this movie is what makes it so interesting to keep up with.

A Carol Christmas

Another low-rated Hallmark Christmas movie that’s still fun to watch is A Carol Christmas. The 2003 movie stars none other than Tori Spelling in the leading role. A Carol Christmas pulled in 5.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb, and tells the story of a TV talk show host with an incredibly toxic ego. In fact, she’s described as “egomaniacal” by her peers. Her goal is to destroy everything fun and festive in the studio where she works. When she gets haunted by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, she quickly realizes that she needs to clean it up and start treating her colleagues better. The message of showing kindness to others is impossible to miss, but the humor of her bad attitude makes this movie super amusing.