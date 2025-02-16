Absolute Batman’s New Bat-Signal Marks a Major Shift (And It’s Just What the Hero Needs)

Absolute Batman was always going to be a wild ride, especially with Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta as the creative team. Absolute Batman #5 is the latest installment of the book, and it definitely lived up to the lively reputation this book has garnered. In the issue, Batman meets with Black Mask and his Party Animals, all to make a “deal” — Black Mask was going to pay Batman two hundred million dollars as part of a larger plan. Black Mask is all about chaos, and he believes that Batman would be useful in his scheme against the elite of Gotham; by giving him money, Black Mask hopes that Batman will use it to fund his war in the city and even the odds between Batman, the gangs, and the cops. However, Batman reveals that he’s already taken the money and put it to use and how marks a major shift.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the Absolute Universe, each of the primary heroes have different backstories than what DC fans are used to and Batman is no exception. Instead of losing his parents do a robbery in Crime Alley, Bruce’s father dies protecting the young boy and his classmates during a mass shooting at the Gotham City Zoo. In the wake of the horrific tragedy, the zoo was to be shut down, but a memorial light was erected, to honor those lost especially Thomas Wayne. Flash forward to the events of Absolute Batman #5 and with the violence of the Party Animals in the city, the light is not turned on, at least until Batman decided that using it would be the ultimate statement. He piled the two hundred million dollars on the light in the shape of his bat insignia, creating a Bat-Signal unlike any he’s ever used. However, that was only the beginning and proceeding events show that this Batman is very different from the mainline universe.

The Absolute Bat-Signal Is a Mission Statement for This New Batman

Spotlights put out a lot of heat and money is made of paper, so it eventually starts to burn. Absolute Batman burns $200 million in cash, money he could have used in his quest against evil, to make a statement. Now, any long-time Batman fans knows that this is very much unlike the Batman they’ve spent years reading. The mainline Batman is all about using his wealth to fund his war on crime. There have been times when Batman lost everything, and used any penny he could get his hands on to fund his life as the Dark Knight. Batman is all about using money, arguably the root of the issues in in Gotham City, to clean up the town.

Absolute Batman grew up entirely different from the mainline Batman. When Darkseid created the Absolute Earth, he stacked the deck against the heroes there. This meant that Batman’s wealth was gone. Bruce Wayne didn’t lose his rich parents and then was raised by his butler in the lap of luxury, where he eventually began to train for his mission to completely eliminate crime. This Batman grew up in an orphanage with many who would be his greatest villains on the other Earth. He never knew luxury, all he knew was struggle and pain. This Batman is one of the Gothamites that he would be saving before. He would have no idea what to do with two hundred million dollars. Well, he figured out one thing. He wanted to make a statement. Absolute Batman looks at a world where those with the money use it against those people who don’t. Money doesn’t help, it’s just part of the problem. So, he burned it.

The Burning Bat-Signal Cements Absolute Batman’s Status as a Everyman

This isn’t the first time Batman used fire to destroy the symbols of oppression that he grew up around. In Absolute Batman #2, he burned down a building to show that he meant business. This Batman isn’t a part of the elite power brokers; all he knows of them is victimization. So, he destroys the tools of those who hold the people of Gotham down. He cleanses them with fire. Batman isn’t going to be swayed by the tools of the powerful, he’s going to show that there’s another way to do things in Gotham City. His way — the way of the people.

This aspect of Absolute Batman is one of the more interesting. He could have entered Gotham society with the money that Black Mask gave him. He could have fueled his war for years to come. He could have fought the beast from the inside. However, all he’s known is abuse from the beast. So, he’s going to stay outside it. He’s going to destroy it. He will break its tools, the symbols of its power, and keep fighting. It’s the only way he knows, just like the rest of Gotham. This Batman is one of us.

Absolute Batman #5 is on sale now.

What did you think of Absolute Batman #5? Let us know in the comments!