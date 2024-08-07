Absolute Power Brings Back a Long-Forgotten DC Hero

Absolute Power is shaping up to change the DC Universe forever, with the latest DC Comics event leading directly into the publisher’s All In initiative and Absolute Universe later this year. In this week’s mainline issue, Absolute Power #2, Mark Waid and Dan Mora revived a character that hasn’t appeared in print in quite some time. Light spoilers up ahead for Absolute Power #2! Proceed with caution if you’ve yet to read the issue.

With Amanda Waller’s blitzkrieg against metahumans continuing around the world, those heroes who’ve managed to escape capture gather at the Fortress of Solitude for refuge. There, Nightwing takes charge of the dozens of metahumans who are hoping to take Waller down and it’s here we’re reintroduced to Air Wave. The character’s really only seen in one panel as the heroes split up and break into teams, with Mister Terrific recruiting he and Blue Beetle to his squadron.

Who is Air Wave?

As is the case with most superhero mantles, Air Wave is one that’s been donned by a few character throughout the history of comics. Most recently a character named Harold Jordan has acted as the hero, using his sonic-based powers to help curb crime. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because the character is the cousin of one Hal Jordan, often finding himself in Green Lantern-adjacent stories. In Absolute Power, however, Air Wave’s costume is green and gold, different from the cobalt and gold Jordan recently wore.

“In the aftermath of Amanda Waller’s total victory, the metahumans of the DC universe have been depowered, scattered to the wind, and are reeling from critical defeat across the planet. But the resistance lives on,” the synopsis of Absolute Power #2 reads. “Any heroes not rounded up by the TRINITY OF EVIL have rendezvoused at Superman’s Fortress of Solitude… but even this sanctuary of peace and hope is not safe from Waller’s blitzkrieg. The precog known as Dreamer has pointed Waller’s weapons to the frozen tundra where our heroes lick their wounds… and the shocker general leading Waller’s charge to raze the fortress to the ground will leave you breathless. It’s underdog versus complete global domination in this epic second installment of the ABSOLUTE POWER saga!”

Absolute Power #2 is now available wherever comics are sold.