Exclusive: Mother And Son Fight For Survival In Aliens: Dust to Dust #1 Trailer

Maxon is on the run for his life, and a new trailer reveals the frightening creature he’s running from.

Dark Horse will be debuting a new Aliens series titled Aliens: Dust To Dust later this week, and we’ve got your first look at the anticipated mini-series in our exclusive new trailer. Dust To Dust tells the story of a 12-year-old named Maxon and his mother as they try and make it through hordes of Aliens to safety, and as you can see in the trailer, that journey isn’t going to be easy.

Tension runs high in the new series, and Aliens: Dust To Dust is directly inspired by the emotional and endearing bond Ripley and Newt developed throughout the original Aliens. The usage of Xenomorphs is as more of an obstacle to the goal and not the sole focus is something future installments have struggled with, but Dust to Dust is more of a throwback to that vision.

You don’t need an army of Aliens to make an impact when tension is high, and Dust to Dust uses a heartfelt relationship between mother and son to ground those more science fiction elements. It sounds like an Aliens fan’s dream, and you won’t have to wait much longer to give it a read.

Aliens: Dust To Dust #1 is written and drawn by Gabriel Hardman and colored by Rain Beredo. You can find the official description of the series below.

“Writer and artist Gabriel Hardman (storyboard artist for Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, Logan, Dawn of Planet of the Apes) weaves an Aliens story harkening back to the classic film with the terrifying coming-of-age story Aliens: Dust to Dust.

In deep space, the Trono colony on the planet LV-871 finds itself under attack by mysterious and deadly creatures of unknown origin. Emergency evacuations are ordered and shuttles are taking off as the massacre sweeps the colony.

All that stands between 12-year-old Maxon and his mom making it to the safety of the spaceport… is a horde of Aliens! You’ll be gripping the edge of your seat as a mother and son fight for their lives against the deadliest monsters in the galaxy.”

Aliens: Dust To Dust #1 hits comic stores on April 26. You can also find out more about this year’s Alien Day here.