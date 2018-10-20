Preview: In ‘Aliens Dust to Dust’ #3, Danger Lurks Around Every Corner

In Aliens: Dust to Dust, Maxon has had to grow up quickly, something you have to do when your life becomes you trying to run away from an army of aliens.

Unfortunately, that is what he’s having to do these days, and you can get a look at the next part of his adventure in our exclusive preview of Dark Horse’s Aliens: Dust to Dust #3. Maxon finds himself on his own and trying to find some small reprieve on his way off the planet, but Xenomorphs just keep getting in the way.

As you can see in the preview though, it isn’t just Xenomorphs that Maxon has to worry about. In these sort of times, survival becomes paramount, and that means humanity can be pushed to extremes. In Maxon’s case, that means doors slammed shut, as others are out to save themselves. Thankfully that’s not the case for everyone, but if you saw a huge army of aliens headed for your door would you open it?

You can take a look at the new preview in the gallery and in the images above and below.

Aliens: Dust to Dust #3 is written and drawn by Gabriel Hardman and colored by Rain Beredo, and the official description is included below.

“A boy faces threats and decisions that would reduce a grown man to tears. A terrifying coming of age story featuring the most frightening creatures in the galaxy!”

For those unfamiliar with Aliens: Dust to Dust, the series is directly inspired by the emotional and endearing bond Ripley and Newt developed in the beloved original film. The Xenomorphs themselves are more of an obstacle to the characters as opposed to the focus, something other entries in the franchise struggled with.

Dust to Dust takes place in deep space, specifically the Trono colony on the planet LV-871. The planet is under attack from creatures of unknown origin, and so a mass evacuation begins as the creatures start to swarm the colony.

Fans meet 12-year-old Maxon and his mom at the start of Dust to Dust, whose sole goal is to make it to the spaceport and get off the planet alive. Unfortunately, a sea of Aliens stands between them and their goal, and so their tale of survival against mass odds begins.

Aliens: Dust to Dust #3 hits comic stores on October 24th.

