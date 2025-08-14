The 7 Most Iconic Alien Races in Image, Ranked

Image Comics is a company that publishes many different genres of comics, including horror, comedy, fantasy, superhero, and science fiction. The company is well-known for the plethora of creator-owned universes that make up their publication line. Many of these universes focus on extraterrestrials. The physical characteristics of these aliens range from the winged to the finned. As is often the case in science fiction, these races have technology far more advanced than anything humanity has produced. They use this technology to craft starships to travel the cosmos as either explorers or colonists. Some of these civilizations have pacifistic lifestyles, while others seek dominion over the entire galaxy.

With the many universes Image Comics has published over the years, dozens of unique and eye-catching alien races have been created. These are the extraterrestrial species with the most interesting cultures, abilities, and impact on their respective stories.

7) Catalysts

Radiant Black is the latest hit title of Image Comics and is part of the all-new Massive-Verse series. The story follows the exploits of Nathan Burnett, aka Radiant Black, and other individuals who are granted cosmic powers from extraterrestrial weapons called Radiants. Each Radiant gives its host a suit of armor and a unique power, such as gravity manipulation or teleportation. The Radiants were created by the Catalyst Empire, an alien race ruled by the tyrant known as “Premier.” The Catalysts send Radiants to planets to brainwash a select few members of a native species. As brainwashed puppets, these Radiant-powered individuals pave the way for the Catalyst Empire’s conquest. However, the Radiants sent to Earth were altered by an alien named <001> who wanted to give the people of Earth a fighting chance against the Catalysts. These altered Radiants gave Nathan and other humans powers but didn’t take away their free will. Now the race is on to prepare to defend Earth from the approaching Catalyst Empire, by using its own Radiant technology against it.

6) Geldarians

The Geldarians are some of the most outstanding scientists and engineers in the Invincible Universe. However, they are born frail. To overcome their weakness, the Geldarians invented the Tech Jacket, which is armor that drastically enhances the user’s strength and can turn parts of their body into all manner of weapons and tools. When a dying Geldarian named Kresh crash-landed on Earth, his Tech Jacket permanently latched onto high school student Zack Thompson. Other Geldarians arrived on Earth and trained Zack to use the Tech Jacket to its full potential. Now Zack is one of the strongest superheroes in the universe.

5) Thraxans

In the Invincible Universe, the Thraxans are a peaceful bug-like species from the planet Thraxa. They were introduced in the Invincible comic when Omni-Man fled Earth after having fought his son Mark Grayson, aka Invincible. Omni-Man had tried to conquer the Earth in the name of the Viltrumite Empire, but he couldn’t bring himself to kill his son. He then traveled to Thraxa. There, the bug aliens admired his power and made him their emperor. Omni-Man took a Thraxan wife named Andressa, and the two had a child together named Oliver. Omni-Man’s time on Thraxa helped him to gain respect and appreciation for non-Viltrumite races, which was instrumental in his redemption arc. One thing that makes the Thraxans interesting is their short lifespans of only nine months. Oliver shared the Thraxan trait of hyper-aging and became a teenager in just a matter of months. However, because Oliver was also of Viltrumite origin, he did not have the Thraxian’s short lifespan. He ultimately travelled to Earth, where he became the superhero Kid Omni-Man and worked alongside his half-brother, Invincible.

4) Krylans

When the amnesiac hero Savage Dragon first crash-landed in Chicago, no one knew who or what he was. Many people, Dragon included, assumed that he was a mutant like others who were rampant in the city. However, Dragon later discovered his true identity as Emperor Kurr, the former tyrannical ruler of the alien race known as the Krylans. These green-skinned, fin-headed aliens have no home world and instead are nomads who travel the stars in search of a new planet to settle on. The Krylans were a peaceful people, but Kurr wanted to turn them into conquering warlords. To prevent Kurr from exterminating humanity, two Krylan scientists wiped the emperor’s memory and dropped him off on Earth. With no memory of his violent past, Dragon surprisingly became a force for good. Krylans possess incredible super-strength and power to regenerate. These powers helped Dragon become the best cop in the Chicago Police Department.

3) Landfallians

One of Image Comics’ most popular titles, Saga is a space opera that follows the relationship between lovers on different sides of an interplanetary war between the Landfallians and the Wreathers. Landfallians have wings and can fly. They are ruled by the Landfall Coalition, a military government that uses advanced weaponry to combat the Wreathers. However, the Landfallians don’t fight directly, but instead use other alien races to fight their war in a military alliance called the Landfall Coalition. The Landfallian Alana was a guard who fell in love with a Wreather named Marko. They deserted and had a child together named Hazel. Because of the couple’s forbidden romance, the Landfall Coalition has put a great deal of effort into capturing and killing the interspecies family.

2) Wreathers

On the other side of the Landfall-Wreath war are the horned Wreathers. The Wreathers come from the moon Wreath, which orbits the planet of Landfall. The Wreath High Command rules Wreath, and their collective army is dubbed “The Narrative.” Like the Landfallians, the Wreathers outsourced their war to other alien armies. As a result, numerous other planets entered the war fighting on behalf of the Wreathers. One of the defining characteristics of the Wreathers is their ability to use magic. They can heal injuries, bind or incinerate opponents, generate force fields, and project powerful bolts of lightning. The distinct horns and the Wreathers’ amalgamation of science and magic have helped them become one of the most well-known alien races in Image Comics. The Wreath High Command wanted to capture Hazel and hide her existence from the rest of the galaxy so that no one can know that peace between the races is possible. But, the Wreather Marko and his wife Alana try to protect their daughter Hazel from both sides of the war.

1) Viltrumites

Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, is a human/Viltrumite hybrid who was raised to believe that his alien father, the superhero Omni-Man, came to Earth to be its savior. However, the truth is that Omni-Man didn’t come to save humanity, but to conquer it in the name of the Viltrumite Empire. Hailing from the planet Viltrum, the Viltrumites are a savage and bloodthirsty species of conquerors that seek to spread their empire across the galaxy. To breed the ultimate warrior race, they slaughtered half of their own people in a planet-wide purge. Viltrumites are one of the strongest races in the galaxy and in their frenzy to conquer have murdered trillions of people. They can level cities with ease, travel faster than the speed of light, and live for thousands of years. However, the deadly Scourge Virus dwindled their population to no more than 50 individuals. Even with their small numbers, the Viltrumites rule countless worlds through fear and intimidation. Mark rebelled against the Viltrumites’ imperialistic ideology and is Earth’s primary defense against these galactic tyrants.