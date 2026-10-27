Archie Comics Reveals First Look at Shaquille O’Neal’s Epic Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar #1 (EXCLUSIVE)

Earlier this year, Archie Comics announced what might be one of its most exciting and ambitious projects yet: a team up with legendary professional basketball player Shaquille O’Neal to bring to life the story of infamous pirate Black Caesar. Now, we’re just over a month away from the book hitting store shelves. Written by Eisnter-nominated writer Stephanie Wiliams and with art from Eisner-winning artist Ray-Anthony Height and Studio Sky-Tiger, the book will shine a spotlight on the legendary pirate who has ties to Blackbeard in one of the most eagerly anticipated series this year — and now, ComicBook has an exclusive first look at the debut issue.

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Hitting shelves on December 2nd, Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar is unlike any other book. It takes on a figure that writer Williams describes as being in that space “between fact and legend” and is poised to be a rich, engaging story that far too many people have never heard before. Williams said that she wants readers to not only be engaged with the adventure, but to learn about the rich history that inspires it as well.

“Our history is so rich and worthy of being woven into stories that entertain as much as they challenge our imaginations,” Williams said. “Black Caesar is one of those figures who lives between fact and legend, and that’s exactly where some of the richest stories are told. But stories like his have become footnotes, and that’s if they were told at all. With Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar, my collaborators and I get to give him the epic he deserves. A story full of adventure, danger, and defiance, but also one that asks readers to think about freedom, survival, and who gets to be remembered as a hero. I want people to close this book captivated by the ride and curious to learn more about the history behind it.”

A Story Anchored In Presence and Adventure — With Weight and Power

For artist Height, Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar was a story that brought together a love of high seas adventures and rich history. He explained that anchoring the art in the character’s presence as well as his inner emotional state was key — and even cited John Buscema’s Conan as a touchstone.

“My love for high seas adventures and mythical journeys dates back to my childhood. My very first exposure to that kind of epic storytelling was Ray Harryhausen’s Clash of the Titans, which completely blew my mind and sent me down a rabbit hole to discover his iconic Sinbad trilogy,” Height said. “I absorbed all the action and creature designs over and over again, completely captivated by how he blended myth with reality. So, when Archie reached out and I discovered it was the Black Caesar project, which had a healthy blend of pirate lore and real-life legends, that classic Harryhausen energy was immediately my creative North Star.”

He added, “Then I discovered I’d be working with Stephanie Williams. The project absolutely leveled up in my mind. Once I finished reading Stephanie’s script, that’s when things shifted into high gear. Her writing is so lush, cinematic, and beautifully visual that the story instantly played out in my head like a movie, only this time, it wasn’t stop-motion; it was a full, feature-length anime. Also, Stephanie does this thing that all the best writers I’ve ever worked with do: she described the character’s mood and inner dialog/feelings. She knows character is EVERYTHING! At that point I knew right away that I wanted to infuse a particular level of massive, dynamic energy into the book. For Musa, our main character, I really wanted to anchor his presence, his adventures, and his inner emotional state with his body language, and the ONLY way I knew how was with that classic John Buscema Conan weight and power.”

Everything You Need to Know About Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar #1

Here’s all the details about Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar #1 that you need to know. The book is a team up between Archie Comics and Shaquille O’Neal to bring Black Caesar’s story to life and in the first issue, Black Caesar (originally known as Musa) rules as king in West Africa. He is a giant of a man, nearly seven feet tall with a warrior athlete’s build. His exceptional size, charisma, and strategic brilliance have made him legendary among West African kingdoms; they’ve also made him a target for those who want to enslave him. When Captain Maynard, a slave ship captain, launches an assault during a festival and captures Musa’s betrothed, Princess Adanna, in the process, Musa must not only fight for his love, but for the freedom and safety of everyone in his kingdom.

The book comes from writer Stephanie Williams and artist Ray-Anything Height and Studio Sky-Tiger along with Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris, and Matthew Gross from O’Neal’s Jersey Legends Productions/Authentic Studios overseeing the project. The book goes on sale December 2nd.