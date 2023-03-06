Avengers From the Multiverse Battle Mephisto and Thanos In New Marvel Preview

The storied Avengers run from Jason Aaron is nearly at its end. After writing Earth's Mightiest Avengers for the past few years, Aaron will soon hand the title off to a new creative team. Before that, however, remain three issues resolving the lingering plot threads of the Avengers Assemble story arc. The next issue in the story is due out this Wednesday, March 8th, and serves as the last of its title. Avengers #66 is the last proper issue in the series before continuing the story in Avengers: Forever #15.

Regardless, the next issue shows Mephisto's chokehold on the multiversal Avengers slipping as he and Kid Thanos try deciding what to do next. In a preview released by Marvel Friday, the two take on various Avengers from all corners of the multiverse. Keep scrolling to catch a sneak peek of this week's issue!