Exclusive Preview: Coyote And Anna Come Face To Face With The Man In The Black Coat In Backways #4

Coyote and Anna just keep hopping from one frying pan to another, and their latest ally might be their biggest threat yet.

Nothing is as it seems in AfterShock’s Backways though, and it’s hard to argue with someone who just saved you from a massive angry wolf that tried to kill you. Still, when he points a gun at your face, things tend to get edgy quite quickly. Anna wants to find her friend, but she did not plan on discovering a whole new world in the process, and it doesn’t seem like that world really wants her snooping around.

It’s a good thing then that she’s got Coyote Bones around to help, though she seems a bit out of her league here.

Justin Jordan and Eleonora Carlini invite you to the Backways for another crazy issue, and you can get your first look at the new issue below.

“Backways is a fairly recent idea,” Jordan told ComicBook.com. “The really base idea was me looking at the idea of non-geographic nations; we tend to think of a nation as a piece geography, but it’s people. So what if a bunch of people spread out geographically had common laws and culture? Which, naturally, mutated in my mind into a place that was geographically different locations fused into one. And that became the Backways, after a substantial dose of Guillermo del Toro and things like Return to Oz and Labyrinth.”

Backways continues to be a tour de force visually, and getting back the pages from Carlini every month is one of the highlights for Jordan.

“I’d actually talked to Eleonora about another project, and when AfterShock became interested in Backways, I suggested her,” Jordan said. “Which was totally a great move, because she is awesome on this. She’s really, really elevated the book and she continues to blow my mind. I think my favorite thing so far is the design for Fell, in the second issue. In the script, he’s described as an immensely fat man. What Eleonora drew was that but… very different than what you’re probably picturing.”

You can find the preview in the gallery, and the official description can be found below.

BACKWAYS #4 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 04.04.18

writer: Justin Jordan

artist: Eleonora Carlini

colorist: Silvia Tidei

letterer: Marshall Dillon

cover: Eleonora Carlini & Silvia Tidei

“Anna and Coyote have escaped from the Morning Wolf only to be captured by someone more dangerous. If they’re going to find Sylvia, they’re going to need to learn to control a power they barely understand.

From Justin Jordan (STRAYER, Green Lantern: New Guardians) and Eleonora Carlini (Batgirl, Doctor Who) comes the BRAND NEW series of magic, mystery and mayhem that is sure to appeal to fans of Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia!”