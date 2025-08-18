Batman’s Biggest Threat Is Finally Getting an Absolute Origin and It’s More Terrifying Than You Can Imagine

Bane‘s origin in the Absolute Universe is about to be revealed. The fan-favorite villain has been a thorn in Batman‘s side ever since he debuted and broke the Dark Knight’s back in the Knightfall event of the ’90s. While villains like Joker and Riddler attack Batman mentally, Bane can attack Batman physically, with the biggest example being the broken back we spoke of earlier. Bane is the newest villain to debut in Absolute Batman, and just like everyone else in the Absolute Universe, he’s slightly different than past iterations. For fans interested in finding out how much different “Swole Bane” is, the next issue of Absolute Batman is for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC released a preview of Absolute Batman #11 by Scott Snyder, Clay Mann, Ivan Plascencia, and Clayton Cowles. Right from the start, it appears to be a one-off issue focusing squarely on Bane. Even though our narrator is nameless, it’s most likely Alfred Pennyworth. Instead of being the butler to the Wayne Family, Alfred has led a much more interesting life as a super spy. He says that he should have warned Batman about Bane, but all he could muster was a “good luck.” Now, Bane has made his way onto the shores of Gotham, and he intends to break Absolute Batman’s back.

Bane’s Absolute Origin Story Already Has Us in Fear

After getting a panel featuring a man on a beach with an umbrella over his head and women flanking him in the background, Absolute Batman #11 digs into Bane’s origin. Just like in DC’s main universe, Bane is born on the island of Santa Prisca, where there’s always a fight or war taking place. Bane’s father was a rebel leader, just like his father before him.

image credit: dc

image credit: dc

image credit: dc

image credit: dc

Next, we learn how the flag flown by the rebels had Santa Prisca’s national bird, the royal quetzal, on it. “One day soon,” Bane’s father tells him, “when we have won peace, that bird will fly free. Can you see it, my boy?” Instead of having dreams of the flying quetzal, Bane dreams of a terrible bird that’s white and burning with a back like a skull. If you can’t tell, this is meant to signify Bane’s black and white mask.

The preview of Absolute Batman #11 ends with the rebels taking Santa Prisca’s capital for three days, only to lose it to foreign troops on the fourth day. We see an image of Bane surrounded by armed soldiers with his hands clasped behind his head in defeat.

The big talking point coming out of Bane’s arrival in Absolute Batman is just how massive he is when taking the Venom drug. Fans quickly started referring to him as “Swole Bane,” and this comes after all the discussion on Absolute Batman’s huge frame. Previous issues even revealed that Bruce Wayne is 6 feet 9 inches tall. And Bane towers over Batman.

Fans will learn how Bane wound up on a collision course with the Dark Knight when Absolute Batman #11 goes on sale Wednesday, August 20th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!