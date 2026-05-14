10 Best Alternate DC Superhero Costumes From the Absolute Universe

DC Comics’ Absolute Universe is one of the company’s best projects in recent memory. In this parallel universe created by Darkseid, superheroes lose their advantages, and evil reigns supreme. Familiar characters are given bold new backstories that completely rewrite their lore in compelling and proactive ways. A huge part of the appeal of the Absolute Universe is the awesome new costumes and designs given to various characters. These designs often take a core aspect of a character and either flip it on its head or exaggerate it to the nth degree. In this dark and twisted world, heroes and villains take on all-new forms.

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The Absolute Universe is a place where superheroes are underdogs and villains have complete control over society. In this universe, everyone’s designs are absolutely over the top.

10) Green Lantern

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When the alien Abin Sur arrived in the small town of Evergreen, former cop Jo Mullien’s golden ring inadvertently absorbed his power. Upon inheriting the Green Lantern power, the energy began to course through Jo’s veins literally. Although Jo wears everyday street clothes, the immeasurable power contained within her body is plain to see. She has vibrant green lines coursing across her body and glowing green eyes. She also possesses a floating Green Lantern symbol on her chest made of pure energy. And the more she taps into her power, the more the green energy overtakes her body. It’s a simple yet cool design that conveys how the Green Lantern’s power is wilder and more chaotic than in previous incarnations.

9) Catwoman

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As in the main universe, Catwoman is a notorious thief. However, in the Absolute Universe her outfit and gear are far more militarized. Along with a classic, slender leather suit that can actively camouflage itself in her surroundings, Catwoman sports a large, reflective helmet reminiscent of both a motorcyclist and the villain Black Mask. Of course, the helmet also has cat-ears. Catwoman’s gloves come with small claws on the knuckles like Wolverine’s. Her most impressive feature is her prosthetic tail. Not only can her tail act like a whip and a grappling hook, but it’s also an ammunition belt that can be attached to a gun to fire non-lethal knock-out darts. It’s a design that feels both familiar and far more technologically advanced than anything Catwoman had carried before.

8) Green Arrow

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Instead of an optimistic, socially conscious Robin Hood-like hero, the Green Arrow of the Absolute Universe is a genuine menace and a serial killer who slaughters billionaires. Although his backstory for now remains a mystery, what’s already clear is that his design is absolutely sick. The green oni-demon mask with glowing red eyes perfectly conveys how ruthless this Emerald Archer is. The rest of the costume is a great blend of dark green and grey, along with numerous belts to give him a more survivalist aesthetic. Lastly, his bow can collapse to become two machete blades, which is just awesome. This version of Green Arrow feels like a genuine monster and a skilled hunter.

7) Flash

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In the Absolute Universe, Wally West is the only person to take up the Flash mantle. With a suit originally belonging to the deceased scientist Barry Allen, Wally’s costume was designed to withstand the immense power of the Speed Force. The suit features a striking red, white, and black color scheme, along with a unique crop-top-like design unlike any previous Scarlet Speedster costume. The numerous arrow-like design patterns spread throughout the suit help to emphasize the speed at which Wally is running. The split-apart lightning bolt symbol is also a slick design choice. Overall, Wally’s suit is a new and exciting reimaging of the Flash’s iconic suit.

6) Bane

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The Absolute Universe version of Batman is practically a wall of pure muscle, so this world’s Bane is even bigger and scarier. Despite Batman being 6’ 9” tall, Bane towers over the Dark Knight. However, once he starts using the Venom drug, his size doubles and even triples. From the tubing implanted and laced throughout his body to the veins bulging out of his skin, Bane looks like a complete monster and the product of inhuman experimentation. And as his story goes on and he uses more Venom, Bane becomes a building-sized mass of flesh with eyes and teeth sprouting throughout his body. No wonder the title of Bane’s storyline was “Abomination.”

5) Superman

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While Superman’s original darker suit is certainly cool, it’s nothing compared to his second suit. Not only is the costume much brighter to symbolize the hope Superman brings to people, but it’s also one of the last gifts Martha Kent gave him before she passed. In general, the suit still emphasizes Superman’s alien heritage with the glowing arm bands and lined texture. Superman also retains his powerful cape comprised of billions of tiny nanobots that work together to grab people, create shields, and help the Man of Steel absorb solar radiation to get stronger. Superman’s blue suit helps show the progression of his character from an outsider to someone who’s finally beginning to see Earth as his new home.

4) Joker

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The Joker has always been a terrifying villain, but the Absolute Universe delivers a version of the Clown Prince of Crime that looks like he crawled out of Hell. Usually, the Joker presents himself as a handsome billionaire like the main universe version of Bruce Wayne. However, here, the Joker is a terrifying, sadistic monster, both figuratively and literally. His true form is that of a gigantic demon-like beast with pale skin, numerous rows of teeth, jaws that go up to his eyes, massive green horns, a Venom-like tongue, a tail, and razor-sharp claws. While it’s certainly a significant divergence from the original character, the Absolute Joker still comes off as a nightmare-inducing threat that sees the suffering of others as a big joke.

3) Martian

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Out of all the DC superheroes reimagined in the Absolute Universe, Martian Manhunter inarguably had the most outlandish and zany of reinterpretations. Instead of being a Martian, this version is a disembodied alien entity that exists within the mindscape and attaches itself to FBI agent John Jones. Like the comic itself, the design of the Martian is incredibly trippy and colorful and is a significant departure from anything the Martian Manhunter had ever been before. His cartoonish, amorphous body, bulging one eye, and ever-changing color scheme all emphasize how alien a creature he truly is and how he exists beyond the physical plane. From looking cute to terrifying in an instant, the Martian is the definition of an abstract entity.

2) Wonder Woman

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Instead of a lush and beautiful paradise, the Wonder Woman of the Absolute Universe was raised in the pits of Hell by the witch Circe. Given her upbringing and status as a powerful sorceress, this version of Wonder Woman sports a design more in line with a barbarian and witch than her usual red-white-and-blue aesthetic. Her red and black armor, covered in bandages, makes her look incredibly threatening, which is a great contrast to her deeply compassionate nature. Her magical prosthetic arm, covered in sick tattoos, is a great design choice that represents her mastery of arcane magic and her willingness to sacrifice herself for others. Lastly, her giant broadsword is an incredible addition to her arsenal that’s reminiscent of Guts from the Berserk manga and anime.

1) Batman

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The design that immediately got everyone talking, Batman’s appearance embodies everything that makes the Absolute Universe great: dark, edgy, and completely over the top. This version of the Dark Knight isn’t a billionaire with endless gadgets; rather, he’s a working class engineer who uses his strength and knowledge to fight Gotham’s corrupt officials. Standing at 6’9” and weighing over 400 pounds, the Batman of the Absolute Universe is built like a tank. He also sports one of the most ingenious costumes in the character’s history, with numerous weapons and gadgets built into the suit, including knife ears, shoulder spikes, a clawed cape, and a bat-axe emblem. Everything about this design harkens back to Batman’s nature as a menacing hero of the people.

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